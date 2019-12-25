25.12.2019 - 14:20 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)ACRA Agency assigned credit rating to the exchange-traded bonds of PJSC'Magnit'25-Dec-2019 /MSK Any failure to comply with these restrictionsmay constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or thesolicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, the securities to anyperson in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or in any jurisdictionto whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Securities maynot be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the USSecurities Act or offered in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, theregistration requirements of the US Securities Act. The offer and sale of theSecurities referred to herein has not been and will not be registered underthe US Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of Australia,Canada or Japan. Subject to certain exceptions, the Securities referred toherein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or forthe account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia,Canada or Japan. There will be no public offer of the Securities in the UnitedStates, Australia, Canada or Japan or elsewhere.Members of the general public are not eligible to take part in the sale. Inmember states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") (each, a "Relevant MemberState"), this announcement and any offer if made subsequently is sent andaddressed to and directed only at persons who are "qualified investors" withinthe meaning of the Prospectus Directive ("Qualified Investors"). For thesepurposes, the expression "Prospectus Directive" means Directive 2003/71/EC(and amendments thereto, including the 2010 PD Amending Directive), andincludes any relevant implementing measure in the Relevant Member State andthe expression "2010 PD Amending Directive" means Directive 2010/73/EU. Press Release | Krasnodar |December 25, 2019ACRA Agency assigned credit rating to the exchange-traded bonds of PJSC"Magnit"********************************************************************************Krasnodar, Russia (December 25, 2019): PJSC "Magnit"(MOEX and LSE: MGNT) (the"Company"), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the assignment of thecredit rating by ACRA Agency to the exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit".Please note that on December 25, 2019 Analytical Credit Rating Agency ACRA(JSC) assigned credit rating AA (RU) to the exchange-traded bonds of PJSC"Magnit".The credit rating of the Company is based on its very strong operatingprofile, very large size, high profitability, and very strong liquidity. The rating is constrained by medium coverage and moderate cash flow.Type of securities: Non-convertible interest-bearingcertified exchange-traded bondsof PJSC "Magnit" of theBO-003P-05 series to the bearerwith the obligatory centralizedcustody, placed under the Programof the exchange-traded bonds of003P series with theidentification number of4-60525-P-003P-02E as of30.01.2018, bonds issueidentification number4B02-05-60525-?-003P as23.12.2019, ISIN: RU000A1018X4(the Exchange-traded bonds)Identification number 4B02-05-60525-P-003P ofassigned to the issue and the 23.12.2019date of assignment:The information on the rating assignment methodology by ACRA Agency under thenational scale for the Russian Federation is available on the websitehttps://www.acra-ratings.ru/criteria/381Other information on the rating is available on the website:https://www.acra-ratings.com/press-releases/1596.For further information, please contact:Dmitry KovalenkoDirector for Investor RelationsEmail: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ruOffice: +7 (861) 210-48-80Dina ChistyakDirector for Investor RelationsEmail: dina_chistyak@magnit.ruOffice: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101Media InquiriesMedia Relations DepartmentEmail: press@magnit.ruNote to editors:Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers.Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city ofKrasnodar. Therating is constrained by medium coverage and moderate cash flow.Type of securities: Non-convertible interest-bearingcertified exchange-traded bondsof PJSC "Magnit" of theBO-003P-05 series to the bearerwith the obligatory centralizedcustody, placed under the Programof the exchange-traded bonds of003P series with theidentification number of4-60525-P-003P-02E as of30.01.2018, bonds issueidentification number4B02-05-60525-?-003P as23.12.2019, ISIN: RU000A1018X4(the Exchange-traded bonds)Identification number 4B02-05-60525-P-003P ofassigned to the issue and the 23.12.2019date of assignment:The information on the rating assignment methodology by ACRA Agency under thenational scale for the Russian Federation is available on the websitehttps://www.acra-ratings.ru/criteria/381Other information on the rating is available on the website:https://www.acra-ratings.com/press-releases/1596.For further information, please contact:Dmitry KovalenkoDirector for Investor RelationsEmail: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ruOffice: +7 (861) 210-48-80Dina ChistyakDirector for Investor RelationsEmail: dina_chistyak@magnit.ruOffice: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101Media InquiriesMedia Relations DepartmentEmail: press@magnit.ruNote to editors:Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers.Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city ofKrasnodar. As of September 30, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centresand 20,497 stores (14,507 convenience, 467 supermarkets and 5,523 drogeriestores) in 3,694 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the RussianFederation.In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 9M 2019, Magnithad revenues of RUB 1,000 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 63 billion. Magnit'slocal shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs onthe London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard& Poor's of BB.ISIN: US55953Q2021Category Code: MSCUTIDM: MGNTLEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to bedisclosed under the laws of a Member StateSequence No.: 37514EQS News ID: 943679End of Announcement EQS News Service(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 25, 2019ET (GMT)