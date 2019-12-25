DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%S&P FUTURE3.225,70+0,08%Nasdaq 100 Future8.722,00-0,05%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > ACRA Agency assigned credit rating to the exchange-traded bonds of PJSC 'Magnit'
ACRA Agency assigned credit rating to the exchange-traded bonds of PJSC 'Magnit'
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
ACRA Agency assigned credit rating to the exchange-traded bonds of PJSC
'Magnit'
25-Dec-2019 / 16:20 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or
indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any
other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by law. The
distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain
jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other
information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and
observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions
may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the
solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, the securities to any
person in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or in any jurisdiction
to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Securities may
not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the US
Securities Act or offered in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the
registration requirements of the US Securities Act. The offer and sale of the
Securities referred to herein has not been and will not be registered under
the US Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of Australia,
Canada or Japan. Subject to certain exceptions, the Securities referred to
herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for
the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia,
Canada or Japan. There will be no public offer of the Securities in the United
States, Australia, Canada or Japan or elsewhere.
Members of the general public are not eligible to take part in the sale. In
member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") (each, a "Relevant Member
State"), this announcement and any offer if made subsequently is sent and
addressed to and directed only at persons who are "qualified investors" within
the meaning of the Prospectus Directive ("Qualified Investors"). For these
purposes, the expression "Prospectus Directive" means Directive 2003/71/EC
(and amendments thereto, including the 2010 PD Amending Directive), and
includes any relevant implementing measure in the Relevant Member State and
the expression "2010 PD Amending Directive" means Directive 2010/73/EU. In the
United Kingdom this announcement is sent and distributed to and directed
exclusively at Qualified Investors (i) who have professional experience in
matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial
Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended
(the "Order") or (ii) who fall within Article 49(2)(A) to (D) of the Order, or
(iii) to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, and the Securities
will only be available to, and any investment activity to which this
announcement relates will only be engaged in with, such persons and it should
not be relied on by anyone other than such persons.
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND MATERIALS CONTAINED IN IT ARE PROVIDED EXCLUSIVELY FOR
INFORMATION AND ARE NOT AN OFFER OR A PART OF AN OFFER OR AN INVITATION TO
ACQUIRE OR DISPOSE SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION INCLUDING THE USA,
AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN.
Press Release | Krasnodar |December 25, 2019
ACRA Agency assigned credit rating to the exchange-traded bonds of PJSC
"Magnit"
******************************************************************************
**
Krasnodar, Russia (December 25, 2019): PJSC "Magnit"(MOEX and LSE: MGNT) (the
"Company"), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the assignment of the
credit rating by ACRA Agency to the exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit".
Please note that on December 25, 2019 Analytical Credit Rating Agency ACRA
(JSC) assigned credit rating AA (RU) to the exchange-traded bonds of PJSC
"Magnit".
The credit rating of the Company is based on its very strong operating
profile, very large size, high profitability, and very strong liquidity. The
rating is constrained by medium coverage and moderate cash flow.
Type of securities: Non-convertible interest-bearing
certified exchange-traded bonds
of PJSC "Magnit" of the
BO-003P-05 series to the bearer
with the obligatory centralized
custody, placed under the Program
of the exchange-traded bonds of
003P series with the
identification number of
4-60525-P-003P-02E as of
30.01.2018, bonds issue
identification number
4B02-05-60525-?-003P as
23.12.2019, ISIN: RU000A1018X4
(the Exchange-traded bonds)
Identification number 4B02-05-60525-P-003P of
assigned to the issue and the 23.12.2019
date of assignment:
The information on the rating assignment methodology by ACRA Agency under the
national scale for the Russian Federation is available on the website
https://www.acra-ratings.ru/criteria/381
Other information on the rating is available on the website:
https://www.acra-ratings.com/press-releases/1596.
For further information, please contact:
Dmitry Kovalenko
Director for Investor Relations
Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru
Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80
Dina Chistyak
Director for Investor Relations
Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru
Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101
Media Inquiries
Media Relations Department
Email: press@magnit.ru
Note to editors:
Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers.
Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of
Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres
and 20,497 stores (14,507 convenience, 467 supermarkets and 5,523 drogerie
stores) in 3,694 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian
Federation.
In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 9M 2019, Magnit
had revenues of RUB 1,000 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 63 billion. Magnit's
local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on
the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard
& Poor's of BB.
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be
disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 37514
EQS News ID: 943679
End of Announcement EQS News Service
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 25, 2019 08:20 ET ( 13:20 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|10,63
|+0,33%
|EUR
|+0,04
|Porträt - Chart - Firmenprofil
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Ausblick 2020: Europa? USA? Bleiben Großinvestoren 2020 bullish?
07:5924.12. 08:45
Bescherung fällt aus: Dax tendiert leichter
01:5423.12. 16:55
Aktie im Fokus: Koenig & Bauer schreddert Jahresziele - Kurs sackt ab
00:4823.12. 14:34
Analyser to go: BASF stößt Bauchemie ab - Alles gut
01:2223.12. 13:10
Lufthansa-Passagieren droht neuer Streik des Kabinenpersonals
01:1623.12. 12:05
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 23.12.2019
01:0723.12. 12:05
Dax hält inne - Bayer-Papiere gewinnen kräftig
01:3523.12. 10:30
Krypto Update: Bitcoin vor Halving - Steuergeschenk zu Weihnachten?
18:5823.12. 08:43
Dax in besinnlicher Stimmung - Rekordhoch bleibt nah
01:3023.12. 08:19
Börsenjahr 2020: An Aktien führt kein Weg vorbei?!
05:4323.12. 00:43
Ausblick: Märkte, Banken, Autos... das wird 2020 wichtig
11:3420.12. 17:11
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Boeing-Chef Muilenburg tritt zurück. Ist dieser Schritt richtig, um das Vertrauen in das Unternehmen zurückzugewinnen?