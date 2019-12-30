DAX ®13.337,11+0,27%TecDAX ®3.035,28-0,73%Dow Jones28.645,26+0,08%NASDAQ 1008.770,98-0,08%
Arricano Real Estate Plc: Loan Amendments
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO)
Arricano Real Estate Plc: Loan Amendments
30-Dec-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information
according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7
of EU Regulation 596/2014.
30 December 2019
Arricano Real Estate Plc
(together with its subsidiaries "Arricano")
Amendment to two loan agreements
Arricano is pleased to announce that on 26 December 2019 it secured the
following reduction in interest rates on two loan agreements:
? From 13.00% to 11.25% per annum on the USD20.0 million loan agreement
with Tascombank JSC and Universal Bank PJSC, the loan is repayable on 30
July 2023 and all other terms remain as announced on 14 June 2019; and
? From 12.00% to 10.75% per annum on the USD12.0 million loan agreement
with Tascombank JSC, the loan is repayable on 27 June 2024 and all other
terms remain as announced on 28 June 2019.
Ganna Chubotina, CEO of Arricano, commented:
"We are very pleased to have agreed a material reduction in the cost of
these two loan agreements with TASCOMBANK JSC and Universal Bank PJSC, which
I believe demonstrates the quality of our long-standing partnership with
these leading financial institutions as well as reflecting the increasing
strength of Arricano's financial track record and prospects."
Enquiries:
Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +38 044 594 9471
Ganna Chubotina
Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666
WH Ireland Limited
Chris Fielding
Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008
Novella Communications Limited
Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young
ISIN: CY0102941610
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: ARO
LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be
disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 37698
EQS News ID: 944239
End of Announcement EQS News Service
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 30, 2019 02:00 ET ( 07:00 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|0,450
|-42,63%
|USD
|-0,224
|Porträt - Chart
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 1 - stehen?