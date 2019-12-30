Arricano Real Estate Plc: Loan Amendments

30.12.2019 - 08:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO)Arricano Real Estate Plc: Loan Amendments30-Dec-2019 /GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside informationaccording to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7of EU Regulation 596/2014.30 December 2019Arricano Real Estate Plc(together with its subsidiaries "Arricano")Amendment to two loan agreementsArricano is pleased to announce that on 26 December 2019 it secured thefollowing reduction in interest rates on two loan agreements:? From 13.00% to 11.25% per annum on the USD20.0 million loan agreementwith Tascombank JSC and Universal Bank PJSC, the loan is repayable on 30July 2023 and all other terms remain as announced on 14 June 2019; and? From 12.00% to 10.75% per annum on the USD12.0 million loan agreementwith Tascombank JSC, the loan is repayable on 27 June 2024 and all otherterms remain as announced on 28 June 2019.Ganna Chubotina, CEO of Arricano, commented:"We are very pleased to have agreed a material reduction in the cost ofthese two loan agreements with TASCOMBANK JSC and Universal Bank PJSC, whichI believe demonstrates the quality of our long-standing partnership withthese leading financial institutions as well as reflecting the increasingstrength of Arricano's financial track record and prospects."Enquiries:Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +38 044 594 9471Ganna ChubotinaNominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666WH Ireland LimitedChris FieldingFinancial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008Novella Communications LimitedTim Robertson/ Fergus YoungISIN: CY0102941610Category Code: MSCMTIDM: AROLEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to bedisclosed under the laws of a Member StateSequence No.: 37698EQS News ID: 944239End of Announcement EQS News Service(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 30, 2019ET (GMT)