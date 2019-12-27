Block Commodities Ltd: Result of General Meeting

27.12.2019 - 14:15 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Block Commodities Ltd (BLCC)Block Commodities Ltd: Result of General Meeting27-Dec-2019 /GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The information communicated within this announcement is deemed toconstitute inside information as stipulated under the Market AbuseRegulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement,this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.27 December 2019BLOCK COMMODITIES LIMITED("Block Commodities" or the "Company")Result of General MeetingBlock Commodities (NEX: BLCC), announces that at the Company's GeneralMeeting ("GM") held today at 12.00pm at Richmond House, St. Julian's Avenue,St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 1GZ, all the resolutions set out in the Noticeof General Meeting dated 2 December 2019 were duly passed by Shareholders.ENDSCONTACTSBlock Commodities LimitedIan Tordoff (CEO) info@blockcommodities.comPress contactHawthorn Advisors block@hawthornadvisors.comNEX Exchange Corporate Adviser:Alexander David Securities LimitedDavid Scott - Corporate Finance +44 (0) 20 7448 9820James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking +44 (0) 20 7448 9820The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of thisannouncement.ISIN: GG00B4QYTJ50Category Code: RAGTIDM: BLCCLEI Code: 2138001KNTXRAZTFKU51Sequence No.: 37556EQS News ID: 943895End of Announcement EQS News Service(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 27, 2019ET (GMT)