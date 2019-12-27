DAX ®13.361,75+0,46%TecDAX ®3.037,96-0,64%S&P FUTURE3.253,50+0,28%Nasdaq 100 Future8.770,50+0,47%
Block Commodities Ltd: Result of General Meeting

Block Commodities Ltd (BLCC)
27-Dec-2019 / 13:15 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to
constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse
Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement,
this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

27 December 2019

BLOCK COMMODITIES LIMITED

("Block Commodities" or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

Block Commodities (NEX: BLCC), announces that at the Company's General
Meeting ("GM") held today at 12.00pm at Richmond House, St. Julian's Avenue,
St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 1GZ, all the resolutions set out in the Notice
of General Meeting dated 2 December 2019 were duly passed by Shareholders.

ENDS

CONTACTS

Block Commodities Limited
Ian Tordoff (CEO) info@blockcommodities.com

Press contact

Hawthorn Advisors block@hawthornadvisors.com

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott - Corporate Finance +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this
announcement.

ISIN: GG00B4QYTJ50
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: BLCC
LEI Code: 2138001KNTXRAZTFKU51
Sequence No.: 37556
EQS News ID: 943895

End of Announcement EQS News Service



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 27, 2019 08:15 ET ( 13:15 GMT)
Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
