Business update

BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.Business update10-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.This announcement contains inside information within the meaning of theMarket Abuse Regulation (EU) (No 596/2014).10 January 2020BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V.("BCRE" or the "Company")Business updateAs per the strategic plan announced on 6 February 2018, in which the Companyexpressed the intention to reduce exposure to stabilized properties andfocus on the execution and optimization of its development portfolio,primarily in the US, we would like to inform you as follows:On 11 October 2018, the Company completed the transaction for the sale ofits holding in Hotel Indigo in the Lower East Side, New York, USA, followedon 28 February 2019 by the completion of the sale of its multifamilyportfolio in Ohio, USA and the sale of its holding in the CitizenM hotel onBowery street, New York, USA on the same date.In Russia, in line with the strategic plan, BCRE Russia focuses on thecontinuing stabilization and gradual improvement in property metrics. Theability to achieve the set target, has been reinforced by the completion inMarch 2018, of the refinancing of the existing bank loan facilities of the 4Russian assets.Furthermore, in line with the plan for reducing costs, on 18 April 2019, theCompany proceeded with the termination of the listing of the Company'sshares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and with the listingof the shares on the Emerging Companies Market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange.In line with the strategic plan, the Company did not undertake any newinvestments in emerging and/or non-core markets. Combined with the completedsale transactions, this led to de-risking, deleveraging, improved balancesheet quality and reduced asset exposure.In addition, the Company continued to be in the market for disposal of itsremaining non-core assets and is continuing with the development and salesof its Manhattan development portfolio.About BCREBCRE is an international real estate development and investment group,headquartered in the Netherlands. Through its subsidiary and associatedundertakings, the Company is interested in, develops and operates aninternational portfolio of real estate assets in the markets it operates.The Company has established local management team platforms with significantlocal market expertise. At present, the Company's main offices and teams arein New York, Moscow, Amsterdam and Limassol.Regulatory filing PDF fileDocument title: Business UpdateDocument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=RHLQCKMAUT [1]Language: EnglishCompany: BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.Barbara Strozzilaan 2011083HN AmsterdamNetherlandsInternet: http://www.brack-capital.com/ISIN: NL0010763611Euronext MLBCRTicker:AMF Category: Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions,sales...)EQS News ID: 950877End of Announcement EQS News Service950877 10-Jan-2020 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=037c3cc1e19dfd9db00e9b41abd771dc&application_id=950877&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 10, 2020ET (GMT)