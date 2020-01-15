DAX ®13.437,58-0,14%TecDAX ®3.109,43+0,33%S&P FUTURE3.287,00-0,03%Nasdaq 100 Future9.080,00-0,09%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > BUSINESS WIRE: Ant Financial Debuts World’s Leading Fintech Conference, to Take Place in...

BUSINESS WIRE: Ant Financial Debuts World’s Leading Fintech Conference, to Take Place in Shanghai

| Quelle: Business_Wire | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.

INCLUSION Fintech Conference set to welcome up to 30,000 participants for its inaugural three-day event in Shanghai

Organized by Ant Financial to bring together and inspire discussions in the global financial and technology community

SHANGHAI (BUSINESS WIRE) 15.01.2020

Ant Financial, operator of the world’s largest payment and lifestyle platform Alipay, today announced the launch of the INCLUSION Fintech Conference, an event that aims to bring together the global financial and technology community, to envision the future of a world that’s more inclusive, green, and sustainable through digital technology.

The inaugural conference, organized by Alipay and Ant Financial together with Alibaba Group, will be held from April 23 to 25, 2020 in Shanghai, a thriving global financial and technology hub. The first INCLUSION event is set to welcome an estimated 20,000 to 30,000 attendees from across the world, making it one of the largest fintech conferences globally.

Participants will hear from and interact with notable speakers including top entrepreneurs, economists, and thought leaders from organizations ranging from financial institutions, technology companies, to research institutions. Speakers will address fundamental questions that will impact the future of the world, such as how to make finance more inclusive, commerce more diversified, and urban lives more efficient.

“Ant Financial is thrilled to host the inaugural INCLUSION Fintech Conference in Shanghai,” said Douglas Feagin, Ant Financial President of International Business Group. “With the launch of the INCLUSION Fintech Conference, we hope to create connections that encourage robust discussion on how technology innovations such as blockchain, Internet of Things and artificial intelligence can propel sustainable development in finance, commerce and the environment. This should promote greater collaboration across the global economy.”

Located near the historic The Bund district, the three-day event will feature more than 100 forums, with keynotes and panels covering major themes such as the global digital economy, digital finance, innovative technology, commerce and cities, and sustainability. Alongside the forums, exhibition areas and special zones will be set up to showcase the latest fintech innovations and digital lifestyle trends.

Ant Financial expects to expand the INCLUSION Fintech Conference series to other global fintech hubs in regions including Europe and Southeast Asia. More information including venue and ticketing details will be made available at www.inclusionconf.com/en.

About the INCLUSION Fintech Conference

The INCLUSION Fintech Conference was officially launched in 2020 to bring together the global financial and technology communities, to envision a world that’s more inclusive, green, and sustainable through digital technology. The inaugural three-day conference in Shanghai, to be held in April 2020, is expected to attract up to 30,000 participants, and will feature more 100 forums, with keynotes and panels covering major themes such as the global digital economy, digital finance, innovative technology, and sustainability.

About Ant Financial

Ant Financial Services Group, officially established in October 2014, is an innovative technology provider that aims to bring inclusive financial services to the world. Headquartered in Hangzhou, China, we are the operator of Alipay, an online payment service launched in 2004 which has since evolved into the world’s largest payment and lifestyle platform.

As a member of the Alibaba digital economy, Ant Financial is working hand in hand with Alibaba Group to make it easy to do business anywhere across the world. Through our innovative technologies, Ant Financial is committed to helping global consumers and small-and-micro enterprises gain access to inclusive financial services that are secure, green, and sustainable, creating greater value for society and bringing equal opportunities to the world.

For more information on Ant Financial, please visit our website at www.antfin.com or follow us on Twitter @AntFinancial and @Alipay.

Media Enquiries
Daryl Loo
Ant Financial
looliatliang.dlll@antfin.com
+86 18601739018

Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Business_Wire
13:51 BUSINESS WIRE: Ant Financial Debuts World’s Leading Fintech Conference, to Take Place in Shanghai
13:37 BUSINESS WIRE: Temenos centra un importante obiettivo con il lancio di Temenos Transact, l'architettura di microservizi che permette ai grandi istituti bancari di trasformare strategicamente la dimensione dei propri sistemi centrali in modo sicuro e progr
12:54 BUSINESS WIRE: MagicStay ora offre oltre 700.000 soluzioni di alloggio in tutto il mondo per i viaggi d’affari e la mobilità professionale
12:54 BUSINESS WIRE: MagicStay bietet jetzt weltweit mehr als 700.000 Unterkunftslösungen für Geschäftsreisen und die berufliche Mobilität an
12:40 BUSINESS WIRE: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) gibt in der ersten Jahreshälfte 2020 seinen ersten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht heraus
11:47 BUSINESS WIRE: NEC qualifica i sistemi di cavi sottomarini per telecomunicazione a 20 coppie di fibre, con ulteriori progressi a breve
11:37 BUSINESS WIRE: Takeda erläutert auf der 38. jährlichen J.P. Morgan Healthcare-Konferenz die Fortschritte bei der Geschäftstransformation und den Prioritäten
10:34 BUSINESS WIRE: NEC qualifiziert Unterwasser-Telekommunikationskabelsysteme mit 20 Faserpaaren und arbeitet an weiteren Fortschritten für die nahe Zukunft
10:23 BUSINESS WIRE: Arthur D. Little Report analysiert Herausforderungen und Chancen der On-Demand-Mobilität
09:30 BUSINESS WIRE: Biolog-id LLC e il centro trasfusionale LifeServe collaborano per implementare un avanzato ecosistema di gestione inventario dei prodotti a base di sangue
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
13:51 BUSINESS WIRE: Ant Financial Debuts World’s Leading Fintech Conference, to Take Place in Shanghai
13:47 Bank of America büßt erneut Gewinn ein BK OF AMERICA 31,62 -1,00%
13:40 Devisen: Euro dreht in die Gewinnzone EUR/USD 1,1144 +0,1510%
13:38 ROUNDUP: Tesla eröffnet Bürgerbüro für E-Auto-Fabrik - Protest vor Ort TESLA INC. DL -,001 479,00 -0,47%
13:35 Share Now soll schneller aus den roten Zahlen BMW ST 72,17 -1,54%
13:34 ROUNDUP 2: China und USA vor erstem Handelsdea
13:30 Metro-Chef glaubt nicht an Wegfall von 10 000 Stellen bei Real
13:19 Kohleausstieg: Linke warnt vor Ost-West-Spaltung RWE ST 29,31 +0,45%
13:16 Original-Research: Galan Lithium Ltd. (von hanseatic stock publishing UG (haf... ARGOSY MINERALS LTD. 0,051 +7,292%
13:12 DGAP-News: CORESTATE schließt Akquisition von STAM Europe ab: Markteintritt in Frankreich (deutsch) CORESTATE CAPITAL HLDG 36,75 -0,27%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
14.01. Varta-Gewinne der letzten vier Monate futsch, aber... VARTA AG O.N. 83,10 +2,09%
09:39 Boeing: Es kommt dicke für den Airbus-Konkurrenten BOEING 298,05 -0,75%
08:33 7 Themen, die am Mittwoch für DAX-Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.437,05 -0,14%
13.01. Bei Varta wird's eng VARTA AG O.N. 83,10 +2,09%
10:31 Nordex: Das kann sich sehen lassen NORDEX 12,44 +3,15%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
13:51 BUSINESS WIRE: Ant Financial Debuts World’s Leading Fintech Conference, to Take Place in Shanghai
13:47 Bank of America büßt erneut Gewinn ein BK OF AMERICA 31,62 -1,00%
13:40 Devisen: Euro dreht in die Gewinnzone EUR/USD 1,1144 +0,1555%
13:38 ROUNDUP: Tesla eröffnet Bürgerbüro für E-Auto-Fabrik - Protest vor Ort TESLA INC. DL -,001 479,00 -0,47%
13:35 Share Now soll schneller aus den roten Zahlen BMW ST 72,17 -1,54%
Marktberichte
13:40 Devisen: Euro dreht in die Gewinnzone EUR/USD 1,1144 +0,1555%
13:32 UPDATE/PRESSESPIEGEL/Zinsen, Konjunktur, Kapitalmärkte, Branchen
13:24 MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte -2- DAX ® 13.437,13 -0,14%
13:24 MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte DAX ® 13.437,13 -0,14%
12:56 MÄRKTE EUROPA/Abwartend - US-chinesischer Handelsdeal im Fokus ASM INTL N.V. EO-,04 110,00 +2,33%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Würden Sie es richtig finden, wenn das Innenministerium nur noch Passbilder für Ausweis & Co erlaubt, die im Amt selbst aufgenommen wurden?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen