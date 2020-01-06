DAX ®12.986,11-1,76%TecDAX ®2.963,77-2,37%S&P FUTURE3.211,00-0,75%Nasdaq 100 Future8.810,00-0,90%
BUSINESS WIRE: Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Appoints Hilary Browne Country Manager, Ireland & Head of Casualty, UK & Europe

MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.

BOSTON & LONDON & DUBLIN (BUSINESS WIRE) 06.01.2020

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has named Hilary Browne to the dual role of Country Manager for Ireland and Head of Casualty for UK and Europe.

“Hilary’s excellent technical underwriting and leadership skills make her a stellar addition to our European team,” said Chris Colahan, President, UK & Europe. “Our customers and brokers are in good hands with Hilary providing our insurance and services with the certainty of BHSI’s long-term commitment and financial strength.”

Hilary comes to BHSI with nearly 20 years of European market experience. She has held numerous insurance underwriting and leadership roles in the UK and Ireland and was most recently Head of International Casualty at AIG.

BHSI’s Casualty offering across UK & Europe includes, Public & Products Liability, Employers Liability, Excess Casualty, Construction Liability, Energy and Environmental Impairment Liability (EIL).

Hilary is based in BHSI’s office in Dublin and can be reached at hilary.browne@bhspecialty.com.

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI), an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at One Grant’s Row, Mount Street Upper, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin D02 HX96. BHEI is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, marine, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, surety, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss and homeowners insurance, and is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Madrid, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.

JoAnn Lee / +1 617.936.2937

