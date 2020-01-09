DAX ®13.483,11+1,22%TecDAX ®3.096,59+1,72%S&P FUTURE3.270,10+0,30%Nasdaq 100 Future8.940,50+0,99%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > BUSINESS WIRE: F-star Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Edward Benz and Mr. Geoff Race to Board of...

BUSINESS WIRE: F-star Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Edward Benz and Mr. Geoff Race to Board of Directors

| Quelle: Business_Wire | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.

CAMBRIDGE, England & CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (BUSINESS WIRE) 09.01.2020

F-star Therapeutics (“F-star”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of innovative tetravalent bispecific (mAb2™) antibodies, today announces the appointments of Dr. Edward Benz and Mr. Geoff Race to its Board of Directors, further strengthening the depth and breadth of its clinical and industry expertise.

Dr. Edward Benz is a renowned leader in the field of oncology with a distinguished career spanning more than 40 years across industry and academia. Dr. Benz is President and Chief Executive Officer Emeritus of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA. He is also the Richard and Susan Smith Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Professor of Pediatrics, Professor of Genetics and Faculty Dean Emeritus for Oncology at Harvard Medical School. Former associate editor of the New England Journal of Medicine, Dr. Benz has authored over 300 peer-reviewed publications and holds several senior positions on various academic boards. He received his Doctor of Medicine from Harvard Medical School, holds an M.A. from Yale University and a B.S. from Princeton University.

Mr. Geoff Race, FCMA, MBA, has more than 20 years of experience at both the Chief Financial and Chief Executive Officer level in the life sciences industry. He has significant global transactional and operational expertise across public and private companies He is the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer of Minerva Neurosciences Inc, a company he co-founded in 2013 through the merger of Cyrenaic Inc and Sonkei Inc. Previously, Mr. Race served as Chief Executive Officer of Funxional Therapeutics Ltd, an early-stage research company focused on the treatment of inflammatory diseases. Mr. Race earned his MBA from Durham University Business School, UK, and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

Eliot Forster, CEO of F-star said: “I am excited to welcome Ed and Geoff to our Board. Their in-depth clinical and industry knowledge and wealth of international experience in medical oncology and biotechnology will be invaluable to F-star as we continue to progress our lead program, FS118, through the clinic, and as we advance two new bispecifics from our pipeline into patients.”

Dr. Edward Benz said: “F-star’s focus on hard-to-treat cancers and the Company’s rapid advancement in the clinic makes it a very exciting time to join the Board of Directors. Breakthroughs in immuno-oncology have revolutionized cancer treatment, but there continues to be a pressing need to develop new medicines, like those arising from F-star’s novel bispecific technology. I look forward to working alongside the leadership team and scientific staff as they work towards the goal of improving treatment outcomes for patients suffering from difficult-to-treat cancers.”

Geoff Race said: “I’m delighted to be joining F-star’s Board of Directors at such a crucial time in the Company’s development. Through the combination of F-star’s world-class scientific leadership team, experienced management team and differentiated bispecific platform, I believe we have a real opportunity to develop more efficacious therapies for patients with cancer and create significant shareholder value.”

- END -

About F-star

F-star is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company singularly focused on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of its innovative tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. With four distinct binding sites in a natural human antibody format, F-star believes its proprietary approach will overcome many of the challenges facing current immuno-oncology therapies. F-star’s vision is to transform the treatment of cancer through the development of differentiated and well-tolerated mAb2 bispecific antibodies, which are designed to simultaneously address multiple immune evasion pathways that limit the effect of current immuno-oncology therapies.

mAb2™ is a trademark of F-star.

For further information, please contact:

For investor enquiries
Lindsey Trickett
VP Investor Relations & Communications
+1 240 543 7970
lindsey.trickett@f-star.com

Consilium Strategic Communications
Chris Gardner, Sue Stuart, David Daley
Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5700
E-mail: F-star@consilium-comms.com

US
Catherine Day, US President
Tel: +1 917-763-2709
E-mail: F-star@consilium-comms.com

Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Business_Wire
13:35 BUSINESS WIRE: RTL AdConnect e TVSquared si alleano per portare 'prove delle performance' a ciclo continuo nelle campagne TV delle emittenti europee
13:06 BUSINESS WIRE: IDEMIA sceglie l'ex dirigente di Amazon David Desharnais per l'incarico di Chief Digital Product Officer
13:01 BUSINESS WIRE: Round Hill Capital Sells RESIDOMO, the Largest Privately Held Residential Property Portfolio in the Czech Republic, to Heimstaden Bostad AB for €1.3 billion
13:00 BUSINESS WIRE: F-star Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Edward Benz and Mr. Geoff Race to Board of Directors
13:00 BUSINESS WIRE: Boehringer Ingelheim Partners with Enleofen to Develop First-in-Class Anti-IL-11 Therapies for a Range of Fibrotic Diseases
12:46 BUSINESS WIRE: Berufung weltweiter Führungspersönlichkeiten für ein neues Jahrzehnt der Disruption, des Wachstums und der Chancen bei Exclusive Networks
12:17 BUSINESS WIRE: Nomine globali al vertice guidano un nuovo decennio di radicale cambiamento, crescita e opportunità per Exclusive Networks
12:13 BUSINESS WIRE: TAVI-System (Transkatheter-Aortenklappenimplantation) von JenaValve erhält die „Breakthrough Device Designation“ von der FDA
10:41 BUSINESS WIRE: Veeva führt neue Anwendung zur Beschleunigung von Zahlungen an klinische Forschungsstätten ein
09:00 BUSINESS WIRE: RTL AdConnect & TVSquared Partner to Bring Always-On Proof of Performance to European Broadcast TV Campaigns
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
13:40 Ölpreise kaum verändert nach starken Vortagesverlusten
13:37 Starker Dezember treibt Passagierplus bei British-Airways-Mutter IAG INTERN.CONS.AIRL.GR. 7,23 ±0,00%
13:34 IRW-News: White Gold Corp. : White Gold durchschneidet hochgradiges Gold auf 5 neuen Bohrzielen auf JP Ross und validiert und erweitert den regionalen mineralisierten Fußabdruck WHITE GOLD CORP. 0,705 -1,399%
13:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für Lufthansa auf 18 Euro - 'Buy' LUFTHANSA 16,05 +3,28%
13:28 Bayer sucht mit künstlicher Intelligenz nach Krebs- und Herzmedikamenten BAYER 75,07 +1,45%
13:26 ROUNDUP: Scheuer plant Spitzentreffen zur Bahn - Opposition: Kein Showgipfel
13:25 Tuifly lässt neue Langstrecken-Flieger von Düsseldorf starten BOEING 300,75 +0,48%
13:15 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Rekordjagd von Apple dürfte weitergehen APPLE 275,65 +2,59%
13:14 ROUNDUP: Entspannung im Iran-Konflikt - US-Demokraten wollen Trump bremsen
13:12 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Nordex-Aktie legt zu - Metzler lobt Auftragsentwicklung NORDEX 12,01 +3,53%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
08.01. Varta-Aktie stürzt am Mittwoch ab – die Gründe VARTA AG O.N. 95,90 +4,24%
09:15 Aixtron-Aktie von Analysten-Tipp angespornt AIXTRON 9,54 +4,79%
08:32 5 Themen, die am Donnerstag für Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.483,09 +1,22%
08.01. Adidas-Aktie knackt Fabel-Marke ADIDAS 307,15 +1,42%
10:21 Morphosys-Aktie auf höchstem Stand seit 2000 MORPHOSYS 136,10 +5,42%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
13:40 Ölpreise kaum verändert nach starken Vortagesverlusten
13:37 Starker Dezember treibt Passagierplus bei British-Airways-Mutter IAG INTERN.CONS.AIRL.GR. 7,23 ±0,00%
13:34 IRW-News: White Gold Corp. : White Gold durchschneidet hochgradiges Gold auf 5 neuen Bohrzielen auf JP Ross und validiert und erweitert den regionalen mineralisierten Fußabdruck WHITE GOLD CORP. 0,705 -1,399%
13:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für Lufthansa auf 18 Euro - 'Buy' LUFTHANSA 16,04 +3,22%
13:28 Bayer sucht mit künstlicher Intelligenz nach Krebs- und Herzmedikamenten BAYER 75,07 +1,45%
Marktberichte
13:16 MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte -2- DAX ® 13.483,13 +1,22%
13:16 MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte DAX ® 13.483,13 +1,22%
13:03 MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX auf 2-Jahreshoch - Anleger greifen bei Aktien zu AIR FRANCE-KLM INH. EO 1 9,89 +6,94%
12:32 Bankenverband: Ausstieg aus Negativzins ist möglich, 2020 aber nicht zu erwarten
12:29 MARKT USA/Börsen nach deeskalierenden Tönen Trumps fester erwartet BED BATH + BEYOND DL-,01 13,48 -10,88%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie lange halten Sie Ihre Zertifikate durchschnittlich im Depot?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen