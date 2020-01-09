DAX ®13.476,79+1,18%TecDAX ®3.089,66+1,49%S&P FUTURE3.271,50+0,35%Nasdaq 100 Future8.940,50+0,99%
BUSINESS WIRE: Gilead Sciences Licenses Portfolio of HIV Antibodies From The Rockefeller University

MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (BUSINESS WIRE) 09.01.2020

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) announced today that the company has licensed The Rockefeller University’s portfolio of broadly neutralizing antibodies (bNAbs) against HIV, including the two clinical-stage agents 3BNC117 and 10-1074. These investigational agents have potential for use in HIV long-acting therapies for treatment and prevention, as well as cure strategies.

HIV bNAbs are a class of immunotherapy agents that were originally derived from HIV-infected individuals with a strong anti-HIV immunologic response and were designed to target HIV, particularly originating from the latent viral reservoir. Initial pre-clinical and clinical research has shown that HIV bNAbs can produce an enhanced, prolonged immune response to HIV, representing a promising new approach for HIV treatment or prevention in combination with other long-acting agents, or prolonged virologic remission in the absence of antiretroviral use. This licensing agreement provides an additional pathway for innovations in Gilead’s HIV pipeline in areas of evolving and unmet medical need.

“The Rockefeller University’s broadly neutralizing HIV antibodies are well studied and have shown exceptional promise in early clinical trials,” said Diana Brainard, MD, Senior Vice President, HIV and Emerging Viruses, Gilead Sciences. “By harnessing the body’s own immune system against HIV, we seek to continue driving scientific innovation that will transform care and improve overall outcomes for all people living with HIV.”

“Our scientists have amassed an extensive body of research showing that neutralizing antibodies have the potential to transform HIV therapy for many people living with the disease,” said Jeanne Farrell, PhD, Associate Vice President for Technology Advancement at The Rockefeller University. “We are committed to ensuring that this and other promising discoveries realize their promise to impact healthcare, by partnering with commercial stewards capable of advancing academic programs into potential future products that may benefit patients.”

Under the agreement, Gilead acquires exclusive global licenses to develop and commercialize Rockefeller’s full portfolio of HIV bNAbs. Rockefeller will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive cumulative milestone payments, as well as royalties on net sales. Additionally, Rockefeller will retain rights to perform non-clinical and early-stage clinical research on the portfolio of HIV antibodies.

Antibodies 3BNC117 and 10-1074 are investigational therapies and are not approved by any regulatory body globally; their safety and efficacy have not been established. There is no cure for HIV or AIDS.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more than 30 years, Gilead has been a leading innovator in the field of HIV, driving advances in treatment, prevention, testing and linkage to care, and cure research. Today, it is estimated that more than 12 million people living with HIV globally receive antiretroviral therapy provided by Gilead or one of the company’s manufacturing partners.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risk that the parties may not realize the potential benefits of this collaboration. It is possible that Gilead may make a strategic decision to discontinue development of 3BNC117, 10-1074 and other HIV bNAbs if, for example, Gilead believes commercialization will be difficult relative to other opportunities in its pipeline. As a result, these HIV bNAbs may never be successfully commercialized. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described in detail in Gilead’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Gilead and Gilead logo are trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc. or its related companies.

For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

Douglas Maffei, Ph.D., Investors
(650) 522-2739

Ryan McKeel, Media
(650) 377-3548

