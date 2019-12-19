BUSINESS WIRE: IFF Announces First Milestone to Successfully Integrate with DuPont’s Nutrition & Biosciences Business

19.12.2019 - 22:20 | Quelle: Business_Wire | Lesedauer etwa 15 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Current CFO Richard O’Leary Named EVP, Integration Officer for IFF; Takes on Key Leadership Role in Integrating IFF and N&B to Create Global Ingredients and Solutions Leader

Rustom Jilla Appointed as IFF EVP, Chief Financial Officer Effective January 20, 2020

IFF (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of taste, scent, nutrition & ingredients, today announced that Rustom Jilla has been named Chief Financial Officer, effective January 20, 2020. Mr. Jilla will succeed current Chief Financial Officer Richard O’Leary, who has been appointed as IFF’s EVP Integration Officer of the Joint Integration Office in connection with IFF’s previously announced merger with DuPont’s Nutrition & Biosciences (“N&B”) business. Mr. O’Leary will work closely with Mr. Jilla to ensure a smooth and successful transition into the Chief Financial Officer role and the two will further collaborate to execute the companies’ merger integration roadmap.

In his new role as EVP, Integration Officer, Mr. O’Leary will oversee IFF’s strategic planning efforts to integrate N&B with IFF, as the two organizations work to successfully close the historic merger by the first quarter 2021. As previously announced, as part of the IFF and N&B transaction, the combined entity expects to realize cost synergies of approximately $300 million on a run-rate basis by the end of the third year post-closing and has targeted more than $400 million in run-rate revenue synergies. Mr. O’Leary remains a member of IFF’s Executive Committee and will continue to be based in New York.

“Rich is an integral member of IFF management and has been at the core of our transformative combination with DuPont N&B,” said Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF. “His deep institutional knowledge, insights and perspectives – both financially and strategically – will be enormously valuable as he takes on his new role leading our integration team. His appointment represents the clear first step in the planning process to bring IFF together with N&B and ultimately bring this combination to life.”

Mr. Fibig added: “I am delighted that Rustom will be joining our team at such an important moment for IFF. He brings a strong track record of operational and financial leadership across several international markets, with significant experience in managing global finance teams, developing strategy, driving efficiency initiatives and completing acquisitions. I am confident we will benefit from his significant expertise as a long-standing public CFO as we begin our next phase of growth and execute our combination with N&B.”

Mr. Jilla is an accomplished CFO with over 30 years of financial management experience with public and private companies. He currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of MSC Industrial Supply Co., a premier distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations products and services to industrial customers throughout North America. He brings deep global experience in driving transformational change across organizations and delivering commitments. Previously, he served as CFO for Dematic Group, a global provider of warehouse logistics and inventory management solutions. Before that, he was CFO of Ansell Limited, an Australian-listed global leader in protective solutions.

Mr. Jilla received an M.B.A. in finance and corporate policy & management from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, and a bachelor's degree in commerce from the University of Sri Jayewardenepura in Sri Lanka. He is also a Chartered Accountant (Sri Lanka) and Chartered Management Accountant (United Kingdom). With this appointment, Mr. Jilla becomes a member of IFF’s Executive Committee and will be based in the Company’s New York City headquarters.

“I am thrilled to be joining the talented and creative team at IFF, especially during such a transformational time for the company,” said Rustom Jilla, newly appointed CFO of IFF. “It’s a privilege to join an organization with such a purpose-driven culture and commitment to excellence. I look forward to working with Rich on a seamless transition and to collaborating with Andreas and the entire IFF team to accelerate our vision and redefine our industry together with N&B.”

“I join Andreas in welcoming Rustom to the IFF family,” said Rich O’Leary, current CFO of IFF. “He is a very talented leader who will play an instrumental role in this next chapter for IFF. I am grateful for Andreas and the Board for trusting me to lead IFF’s team in integrating our transformative combination with N&B. Our future is bright and with our strategic pathway toward integration already in motion, we will soon be able to deliver on the promise of this combination for our customers, our employees and our shareholders.”

At IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF) (TASE:IFF), we’re using Uncommon Sense to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and creators, we put science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products our world craves. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

DuPont (NYSE:DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety. More information can be found at www.dupont.com.

