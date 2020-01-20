DAX ®13.506,80-0,14%TecDAX ®3.165,88+0,42%S&P FUTURE3.326,10+0,04%Nasdaq 100 Future9.174,50+0,42%
BUSINESS WIRE: IFF Drives Sustainability Leadership with New Milestones

| Quelle: Business_Wire

MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.

NEW YORK (BUSINESS WIRE) 20.01.2020

Regulatory News:

IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF) (TASE:IFF), a leading innovator of taste, scent, nutrition & ingredients, has realized several sustainability milestones which underscore the Company’s commitment to its recently updated purpose statement: to redefine how we live in and care for the resources of our world.

Among the milestones:
Earlier today, IFF was recognized on CDP’s prestigious A List for Climate Change for the fifth consecutive year. CDP, an international not-for-profit, assesses companies on the comprehensiveness of their disclosure, their awareness and management of environmental risks and their demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

The Company also recently opened the industry’s largest solar array at its Union Beach, New Jersey property – but that’s not the whole story. When IFF learned that the land was compromised, it took steps to excavate and cap the site, which was then given new life through soil remediation and the installation of over 440,000 square feet of solar panels. The array is expected to generate over nine million kilowatt hours annually, powering IFF’s R&D facility and returning any excess energy to the grid. In addition, IFF installed a series of nesting platforms to support the conservation of ospreys, a North American raptor species challenged by environmental changes. Learn more about this story here.

IFF’s latest solar field builds on a series of steps the Company has taken to cut its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, mitigate climate risks and contribute to the low-carbon economy. These actions are guided by IFF’s science-based target of reducing its absolute GHG emissions by 30% below 2015 levels by 2025.

To support wider industry action, in September 2019, IFF, along with other leading companies, signed the United Nations’ “Business Ambition for 1.5°C – Our Only Future” pledge, a campaign to put more aggressive science-based goals into action to help limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Andreas Fibig, IFF Chairman & CEO said, “The people of IFF are committed to our new purpose – and I share this passion. From being named to the CDP’s A List for climate change for the fifth year in a row, to the expansion of our solar fields in New Jersey that makes positive use of the land, to strengthening our commitment to limit global temperature rise, I am truly proud of the IFFers who take an uncommon sense approach to create what the world needs.”

Welcome to IFF
At IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF) (TASE:IFF), we’re using Uncommon Sense to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and creators, we put science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products our world craves. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Michael DeVeau
Head of Investor Relations and Communications & Divisional CFO, Scent
212.708.7164
Michael.DeVeau@iff.com

Quelle: Business_Wire
