BUSINESS WIRE: Inotrem Secures Strategic Licensing Agreement for a Companion Diagnostics Test in Septic Shock

MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.

PARIS (BUSINESS WIRE) 21.01.2020

Inotrem S.A., a biotechnology company specialized in the development of immunotherapies targeting the TREM-1 pathway with potential applications for acute and chronic inflammatory syndromes, announced today that it has entered a worldwide licensing agreement with Roche Diagnostics for the commercialization of a mechanism-based companion diagnostic test using a soluble plasma protein (sTREM-1).

This agreement consolidates existing ties between Roche Diagnostics and Inotrem who are jointly developing since 2017 an in vitro assay for measurement of sTREM-1 in plasma samples of septic shock patients. Measurement of sTREM-1 in blood provides a valuable indicator for the severity and outcome prediction of septic shock patients.

One of the main issues with septic shock is the heterogeneity of the patient population. The companion diagnostic test will allow a stratification of patients to identify those who are more likely to respond to Inotrem’s treatment. Septic shock is the ultimate complication of sepsis. The incidence of septic shock continuously raises, and mortality remains elevated (35%) in developed countries. There is currently no specific mechanism-based therapy approved for this indication besides antibiotics and symptomatic treatment. Inotrem’s therapeutic solution has the potential to become the first targeted treatment for septic shock.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Inotrem to make the sTREM-1 test, which we are co-developing at Roche, available for patients globally. Through the development and commercialization of this novel companion diagnostic test we are committed to delivering a solution that enables much needed, better decisions for sepsis patients”, said Ann Costello, Global Head Centralised and Point of Care Solutions, Roche Diagnostics.

“Roche Diagnostics’ licensing agreement is an important milestone for us: it is a strong endorsement of Inotrem’s innovative approach targeting the TREM-1 pathway, and it allows us to further focus on our core mission: the development of a nangibotide-based septic shock treatment” added Dr. Jean-Jacques Garaud, CEO of Inotrem.

Inotrem has recently initiated its Phase IIb study in septic shock patients (ASTONISH trial) and enrolled its first patient. The study aims at demonstrating efficacy of its lead compound, nangibotide, and bring a clinically relevant proof of clinical activity in septic shock patients. This study also intends to confirm the value of soluble TREM-1 as a potential companion diagnostic test to identify patients more likely to benefit from nangibotide treatment.

About Inotrem
Inotrem S.A. is a biotechnology company specialized in immunotherapy for acute and chronic inflammatory syndromes. The company has developed a new concept of immunomodulation that targets the TREM-1 pathway to control unbalanced inflammatory responses. Through its proprietary technology platform, Inotrem has developed the first-in-class TREM-1 inhibitor, LR12 (nangibotide), with potential applications in a number of therapeutic indications such as septic shock and myocardial infarction. In parallel, Inotrem has also launched another program to develop a new therapeutic modality targeting chronic inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2013 by Dr. Jean-Jacques Garaud, a former head of research and early development at the Roche Group, Prof. Sébastien Gibot and Dr. Marc Derive. Inotrem is supported by leading European and North American investors.
www.inotrem.com

Media contact for Inotrem
Anne REIN
S&I
anne.rein@strategiesimage.com
+33 6 03 35 92 05

Quelle: Business_Wire
