DAX ®13.405,73-0,20%TecDAX ®3.123,79+0,65%S&P FUTURE3.303,50+0,29%Nasdaq 100 Future9.081,00+0,20%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > BUSINESS WIRE: Mindbreeze and Booz Allen Hamilton Join Forces to Serve the FDA

BUSINESS WIRE: Mindbreeze and Booz Allen Hamilton Join Forces to Serve the FDA

| Quelle: Business_Wire | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.

CHICAGO, Ill. & MCLEAN, Va. (BUSINESS WIRE) 16.01.2020

Mindbreeze, a leading provider of appliances and cloud services for knowledge management, and Booz Allen Hamilton, a leader in management and technology consulting, are collaborating with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to deliver enterprise search capabilities for the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) regulatory review community. The intelligent Mindbreeze InSpire solution was successfully launched in October to provide broad search capabilities for critical review information and a decision-support mechanism to aid the review process for the Center’s regulated products.

“We are proud to partner with Mindbreeze and the FDA to deliver leading-edge search capabilities to support the Agency’s important public health mission,” said Dr. Roman Salasznyk, Vice President at Booz Allen. “Our team of technologists and enterprise search experts are committed to transform FDA’s human drug review process leveraging enabling technologies that ultimately help bring live-saving treatments to market with greater speed and efficiency.”

Mindbreeze InSpire supports the FDA staff in efficiently managing the drug review process with a solution that compiles more than 150 million submission documents, reviews, and communications into a single user interface and makes them available as a consolidated knowledge base. The solution combines the latest technological developments such as machine learning, natural language processing, and AI-supported search functions in an appliance that is easy to use and implement.

“Our partner Booz Allen Hamilton has built up a wealth of expertise about Mindbreeze in recent years. Their implementation skills and commitment make them the perfect partner for us and our efforts to accelerate future large-scale projects across the US government and life sciences sectors,” adds Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a leading international provider of appliances and cloud services for enterprise search, applied artificial intelligence, and knowledge management. Mindbreeze’s global network of partners makes it possible to serve customers across time zones anywhere in the world.

You can find more information at www.mindbreeze.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Mindbreeze.

Ulrike Kogler
pr@mindbreeze.com

Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Business_Wire
14:00 BUSINESS WIRE: Mindbreeze und Booz Allen Hamilton setzen Großprojekt bei der Food and Drug Administration um
14:00 BUSINESS WIRE: Mindbreeze and Booz Allen Hamilton Join Forces to Serve the FDA
10:14 BUSINESS WIRE: Philip Morris International Recognized for Sustainability Action and Ambition in ‘50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders’ Project PHILIP MORRIS INTL INC. 80,00 +0,55%
09:05 BUSINESS WIRE: Visa erreicht Ziel von 100 Prozent Regenerativstrom
08:03 BUSINESS WIRE: USD-Umsatzwachstum von LTI steigt gegenüber Vorquartal um 8,4 % und gegenüber Vorjahr um 13,7 %; digitale Umsätze von 41 %
07:57 BUSINESS WIRE: Europäische und arabische Bankenverbände mit fast 4.000 Mitgliedsbanken unterzeichnen Kommuniqué über die digitale Wirtschaft mit der GCEL zur Schaffung einer neuen Finanzdienstleistungsmöglichkeit in Höhe von 7,5 Billionen US-Dollar
07:56 BUSINESS WIRE: Jefferies widmet einen Asien-Pazifik-Handelstag der Nothilfe infolge der australischen Buschbrände, am Mittwoch, dem 22. Januar
06:39 BUSINESS WIRE: Jefferies dedicherà una giornata di contrattazioni nella regione Asia-Pacifico – mercoledì 22 gennaio – a sostegno delle attività di soccorso durante gli incendi indomabili dell’Australia
04:38 BUSINESS WIRE: Ultimate Risk Solutions und msg global solutions AG bilden strategische Allianz
03:44 BUSINESS WIRE: Ultimate Risk Solutions e msg global solutions AG annunciano un'alleanza strategica
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
14:11 Starker Anleihehandel verschafft Morgan Stanley Rekordgewinn MORGAN STANLEY 48,23 +2,02%
14:10 Verbündeter Giulianis belastet US-Präsident Trump in Ukraine-Affäre
14:08 WDH: Klöckner: 'Bullerbü'-Landwirtschaft kann Menschen nicht ernähren
14:07 ROUNDUP: Wackelndes Atomabkommen - Vorwürfe und Zugeständnisse aus dem Iran
14:07 ROUNDUP: Nur halbes Prozent Wachstum - BDI-Chef Kempf fordert Investitionen
14:07 Maut-Untersuchungsausschuss: FDP will Scheuers Smartphone einsammeln CTS EVENTIM 58,80 -0,17%
14:06 KORREKTUR: IG Metall startet regionale Beratungen über Tarifforderung
14:04 ROUNDUP 2/Organspende-Reform: Mehr Menschen sollen sich entscheiden
14:01 BMW-Stammwerk pausiert für Umstellung auf i4-Elektroauto BMW ST 70,98 -1,68%
14:00 DGAP-News: Ebert Erneuerbare Energien veräußert Teilabschnitt des Windpark Grohnde mit 10,35 MW an Trianel - Capcora berät (deutsch)

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
09:16 Varta reagiert auf China-Konkurrenz – Aktie hebt ab VARTA AG O.N. 87,60 +6,44%
15.01. Boeing: Es kommt dicke für den Airbus-Konkurrenten BOEING 296,35 -0,22%
15.01. Singulus-Aktie nach China-Auftrag mit Mega-Sprung SINGULUS TECHNOL. EO 1 6,76 +10,46%
15.01. Nordex: Das kann sich sehen lassen NORDEX 12,52 +2,29%
08:36 6 Themen, die am Donnerstag für DAX-Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.405,40 -0,20%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
14:11 Starker Anleihehandel verschafft Morgan Stanley Rekordgewinn MORGAN STANLEY 48,23 +2,02%
14:10 Verbündeter Giulianis belastet US-Präsident Trump in Ukraine-Affäre
14:08 WDH: Klöckner: 'Bullerbü'-Landwirtschaft kann Menschen nicht ernähren
14:07 ROUNDUP: Wackelndes Atomabkommen - Vorwürfe und Zugeständnisse aus dem Iran
14:07 ROUNDUP: Nur halbes Prozent Wachstum - BDI-Chef Kempf fordert Investitionen
Marktberichte
13:30 EZB-Rat befürwortet Politik der ruhigen Hand
13:18 Devisen: Euro legt weiter zu - Türkische Lira steigt trotz Zinssenkung EUR/USD 1,1158 +0,0646%
13:13 MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte -2- DAX ® 13.405,25 -0,20%
13:13 MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte DAX ® 13.405,25 -0,20%
12:48 MÄRKTE EUROPA/Uneinheitlich - Auto-Aktien drücken DAX ins Minus AURELIUS EQ.OPP. O.N. 36,40 +1,11%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Würden Sie es richtig finden, wenn das Innenministerium nur noch Passbilder für Ausweis & Co erlaubt, die im Amt selbst aufgenommen wurden?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen