DAX ®13.418,18-0,11%TecDAX ®3.128,93+0,82%S&P FUTURE3.301,30+0,23%Nasdaq 100 Future9.081,00+0,20%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > BUSINESS WIRE: Philip Morris International Recognized for Sustainability Action and...

BUSINESS WIRE: Philip Morris International Recognized for Sustainability Action and Ambition in ‘50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders’ Project

| Quelle: Business_Wire | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.

Documentary short films highlight effective sustainability action from the international business community, including Philip Morris International’s business transformation

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (BUSINESS WIRE) 16.01.2020

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) is being recognized as one of 50 global sustainability leaders from the international business community in a new documentary film project called “50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders,” available on www.50climateleaders.com. PMI’s inclusion, alongside other leading organizations, is recognition of the ways in which the company is viewing its ambitious business transformation through a sustainability lens that encompasses its impact on society and the environment. For PMI, sustainability means creating long‑term value while minimizing the negative externalities associated with its products, operations and value chain.

“Larger corporations, both local and global, have a responsibility to create lasting and meaningful change to ensure the sustainability of this world,” said Huub Savelkouls, PMI’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “Three years ago, PMI made a commitment to a future without cigarettes—a smoke-free future—and we are actively transforming our business to deliver on this promise as quickly as possible. Our vision, and corporate purpose, is about creating a business that brings about positive societal change and, therefore, is much more sustainable.”

The company’s vision of a smoke-free future is both achievable and supportive of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. To ensure that its progress in this area is both measurable and publicly verifiable, PMI has introduced a set of bespoke Business Transformation Metrics.

Today, an estimated 1.1 billion men and women around the world smoke cigarettes or other combustible tobacco products. The best option for these smokers is to quit tobacco and nicotine altogether. For those who otherwise would continue to smoke, switching to a scientifically substantiated smoke-free alternative has the potential to reduce risk.

PMI’s ambition is for at least 30 percent of its customers who would otherwise continue smoking to switch to its smoke-free products by 2025. Based on that ambition, PMI projects that by the same year, at least 40 million PMI cigarette smokers will have switched to smoke-free products and abandoned cigarettes.

The 50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders project demonstrates the private sector’s leadership capability and will to take effective action in the fight against climate change in six subject areas: energy transition, climate finance and carbon pricing, industry transition, nature-based solutions, cities and local action, and resilience.

About Sustainability at PMI

For Philip Morris International (PMI), sustainability is an integral part of the company’s business strategy. Replacing cigarettes with better alternatives sits at the core of its strategy, which also includes addressing sustainability challenges across its value chain and seizing opportunities to add value to society. To learn more, visit www.pmi.com/sustainability. To view the documentary film featuring PMI and learn more about the 50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders project, visit www.50climateleaders.com.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products and associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States. In addition, PMI ships a version of its IQOS Platform 1 device and its consumables authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to Altria Group, Inc. for sale in the United States under license. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free IQOS product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of September 30, 2019, PMI estimates that approximately 8.8 million adult smokers around the world have already stopped smoking and switched to PMI's heat-not-burn product, available for sale in 51 markets in key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

###

Marija Sommer
Philip Morris International
T. +41 58 242 5502
E. marija.sommer@pmi.com

Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

PHILIP MORRIS INTL INC.
PHILIP MORRIS INTL INC. - Performance (3 Monate) 80,00 +0,55%
EUR +0,44
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Fundamentale Analysen Urteil
28.08. JPMORGAN Neutral
28.08. CREDIT SUISSE Negativ
Nachrichten
10:14 BUSINESS WIRE: Philip Morris International Recognized for Sustainability Action and Ambition in ‘50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders’ Project PHILIP MORRIS INTL INC. 80,00 +0,55%
02.01. ROUNDUP: Expertinnen fordern Aus für Zigarettenkonsum auf Rücken von Kindern PHILIP MORRIS INTL INC. 80,00 +0,55%
02.01. Expertinnen fordern Aus für Zigarettenkonsum auf Rücken von Kindern PHILIP MORRIS INTL INC. 80,00 +0,55%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Business_Wire
10:14 BUSINESS WIRE: Philip Morris International Recognized for Sustainability Action and Ambition in ‘50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders’ Project PHILIP MORRIS INTL INC. 80,00 +0,55%
09:05 BUSINESS WIRE: Visa erreicht Ziel von 100 Prozent Regenerativstrom
08:03 BUSINESS WIRE: USD-Umsatzwachstum von LTI steigt gegenüber Vorquartal um 8,4 % und gegenüber Vorjahr um 13,7 %; digitale Umsätze von 41 %
07:57 BUSINESS WIRE: Europäische und arabische Bankenverbände mit fast 4.000 Mitgliedsbanken unterzeichnen Kommuniqué über die digitale Wirtschaft mit der GCEL zur Schaffung einer neuen Finanzdienstleistungsmöglichkeit in Höhe von 7,5 Billionen US-Dollar
07:56 BUSINESS WIRE: Jefferies widmet einen Asien-Pazifik-Handelstag der Nothilfe infolge der australischen Buschbrände, am Mittwoch, dem 22. Januar
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
11:01 Flughafengesellschaft: Weitere Freigaben für BER erteilt
10:49 ROUNDUP/Kohleausstieg in Sachsen: Erste Blöcke in Boxberg gehen 2029 vom Netz RWE ST 30,01 +2,01%
10:49 HelloFresh übertrifft sich selbst HELLOFRESH SE INH O.N. 22,00 +6,28%
10:44 APA ots news: Groupe PSA verkauft 2019 weltweit 3,5 Millionen Fahrzeuge - ANHANG
10:41 DGAP-Adhoc: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Deutliche Verbesserung des Ergebnisses für 2019 erwartet (deutsch) MWB FAIRTRADE WPHDLSBK AG 2,46 +11,31%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
15.01. Boeing: Es kommt dicke für den Airbus-Konkurrenten BOEING 298,30 +0,44%
15.01. Singulus-Aktie nach China-Auftrag mit Mega-Sprung SINGULUS TECHNOL. EO 1 6,80 +11,11%
09:16 Varta reagiert auf China-Konkurrenz – Aktie hebt ab VARTA AG O.N. 87,10 +5,83%
15.01. 7 Themen, die am Mittwoch für DAX-Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.417,80 -0,11%
14.01. Varta-Gewinne der letzten vier Monate futsch, aber... VARTA AG O.N. 87,10 +5,83%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
11:01 Flughafengesellschaft: Weitere Freigaben für BER erteilt
10:49 ROUNDUP/Kohleausstieg in Sachsen: Erste Blöcke in Boxberg gehen 2029 vom Netz RWE ST 30,01 +2,01%
10:49 HelloFresh übertrifft sich selbst HELLOFRESH SE INH O.N. 22,00 +6,28%
10:44 APA ots news: Groupe PSA verkauft 2019 weltweit 3,5 Millionen Fahrzeuge - ANHANG
10:41 DGAP-Adhoc: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Deutliche Verbesserung des Ergebnisses für 2019 erwartet (deutsch) MWB FAIRTRADE WPHDLSBK AG 2,46 +11,31%
Marktberichte
10:27 MÄRKTE EUROPA/Etwas fester - Kohleentschädigung treibt RWE-Kurs AURELIUS EQ.OPP. O.N. 36,56 +1,56%
10:18 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax im Plus nach erstem Handelsdeal MDAX ® 28.483,97 +0,27%
10:03 Devisen: Eurokurs legt weiter zu EUR/USD 1,1160 +0,0861%
09:56 MÄRKTE ASIEN/US-chinesisches Handelsabkommen stützt kaum SAMS.EL.0,5SP.GDRS144A/95 1.163,00 +2,74%
09:28 Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax bleibt in enger Spanne nach erstem Handelsdeal MDAX ® 28.483,97 +0,27%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Würden Sie es richtig finden, wenn das Innenministerium nur noch Passbilder für Ausweis & Co erlaubt, die im Amt selbst aufgenommen wurden?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen