BUSINESS WIRE: The French Speciality Pharmaceutical Company, Juvisé Pharmaceuticals Acquires Two Oncology Products From AstraZeneca in Over 40 Countries

MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.

PARIS (BUSINESS WIRE) 20.12.2019

The French speciality pharmaceutical company, Juvisé Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce the successful completion of a transaction with AstraZeneca, regarding the acquisition of the commercial rights of Arimidex® (anastrozole) and Casodex® (bicalutamide) in a number of European, African and other countries.

This first transaction of Juvisé Pharmaceuticals with AstraZeneca is a logical next step after multiple worldwide deals accomplished by the French company with several other big pharmaceutical companies over the past years.

With this acquisition, Juvisé Pharmaceuticals enters the oncology therapeutic area, in which the company wants to further expand and consolidates its fast-growing ambition.

Frédéric Mascha, Founder and President of Juvisé Pharmaceuticals, declared “we are very pleased to have successfully closed our first deal with AstraZeneca and to enter a therapeutic area with high medical needs such as oncology with Arimidex® and Casodex®, which are two widely recognized cancer treatments essential for both patients and physicians”.

About Arimidex®
Arimidex® (anastrozole) is an aromatase inhibitor, indicated primarily for the adjuvant treatment of postmenopausal women with hormone receptor-positive early breast cancer, the first-line treatment of postmenopausal women with hormone receptor-positive or hormone receptor-unknown locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer and the treatment of advanced breast cancer in postmenopausal women with disease progression, following tamoxifen therapy.

About Casodex®
Casodex® (bicalutamide) is an androgen-receptor inhibitor, indicated for use in combination therapy with a luteinising hormone-releasing hormone analogue for the treatment of Stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate.

About Juvisé Pharmaceuticals
Juvisé Pharmaceuticals is an international pharmaceutical company, specialized in manufacturing and commercializing ethical original drugs with high medical value for patients suffering from cardiovascular, oncology or neuro-psychiatric diseases.

11 years after its creation, Juvisé Pharmaceuticals has become a recognized international company commercializing its own drugs in 75 countries around the word.

For more information, please visit juvisepharmaceuticals.com.

Media Relations
Soline LACOUR
Head of Sales & Marketing
+33 1 40 07 80 70
soline.lacour@juvise.com

Investor Relations
Antoine GUILLOT
Chief Finance Officer
+33 4 26 29 40 15
antoine.guillot@juvise.com

