Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > BUSINESS WIRE: Traxens Opens Offices in China to Meet Needs of Growing Asian Supply Chain...

BUSINESS WIRE: Traxens Opens Offices in China to Meet Needs of Growing Asian Supply Chain Market

06.01.2020

MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.

First office outside of France will be headed by Mr. Vincent Gu, appointed as managing director ASPAC, to help company set foot in booming market

MARSEILLE, France (BUSINESS WIRE) 06.01.2020

Traxens, providing high-value data and services for the supply chain industry, announces today that it is opening new offices in China. In line with Traxens’ international expansion strategy, it will open a representative office in Shenzhen, China – its first office outside of France – to respond to the increasing need for more Asian exposure and local support for its global customers.

Mr. Vincent Gu joins as managing director, ASPAC, bringing with him a wealth of experience in the Chinese market. He has previously worked with large private and public enterprises and has held positions as vice president at Innofidei and senior partner at Cybernaut Invest.

Traxens’ solutions provide comprehensive, precise and timely data on cargo, through tracking logistic assets in transit anywhere in the world. Traxens’ patented breakthrough IoT technology brings improved efficiency and security, greater transparency and enhanced asset utilization, whilst opening up new opportunities for all actors involved in the global supply chain.

Traxens’ ambition is to improve the appeal of smart containers for the shipping industry and to support leading global shipping lines and top layer BCOs worldwide. This new office opening signals an important step; it will help increase the company’s importance in terms of global trade and technological developments and will raise awareness of its advanced technology targeting the 5G Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.

Shipping is a global industry; Asia plays a key role in international trade and future 5G IoT technological developments. Having a more tangible presence in China will enable Traxens to increase its visibility at some of Asia’s biggest shipping conferences, including Intermodal and Transport Logistics, as well as forge closer ties with associations and standardization bodies in the region.

“Connectivity and big data are two important enabling technologies in smart container tracking solutions,” said Jacques Delort, managing director for Traxens. “China will play a key role in global 5G, IoT and big data development. With a growing customer base and technological developments in the region, it is important for Traxens to be close to customers and be part of the technology ecosystem. We look forward to Vincent Gu heading up our office in Shenzhen and building on our growth in Asia.”

About Traxens
Traxens generates, collects, consolidates, enriches and transforms logistics asset data into an easily understandable format, enabling effective decision-making. The company’s breakthrough Internet of Things (IoT) technology provides comprehensive, real-time information for managing logistics assets anywhere in the world. Traxens’ solutions digitally transform multimodal supply chains, enabling customers to reduce costs, optimize investments, comply with environmental regulations and deliver premium services to their customers.
www.traxens.com

Géraldine Saunière
Director of Communications
g.sauniere@traxens.com
+33 695 915 899

Quelle: Business_Wire
