Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV)Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)03-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Net Asset Value(s)**Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc*The Company announces:Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/01/2020) of GBP63.02mNet Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/01/2020) of GBP47.31mThe Net Asset Value (NAV) at 02/01/2020 was:Number ofshares inissue:Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 226.93p 20,850,000including unaudited current periodrevenue*Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 222.86pexcluding current period revenue*Ordinary share price 213.50pPremium / (Discount) to NAV (5.92%)Ordinary shares have an undated lifeZDP share 108.29p 14500000ZDP share price 109.50pPremium to NAV 1.12%ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary andhave a redemption date of 30/04/2025*Current period revenue covers theperiod 01/05 to 02/01/2020ISIN: GB0006615826Category Code: NAVTIDM: SDVSequence No.: 38426EQS News ID: 946323End of Announcement EQS News Service(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 03, 2020ET (GMT)