Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV)
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)
03-Jan-2020 / 14:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Net Asset Value(s)*
*Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc*
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/01/2020) of GBP63.02m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/01/2020) of GBP47.31m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 02/01/2020 was:
Number of
shares in
issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 226.93p 20,850,000
including unaudited current period
revenue*
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 222.86p
excluding current period revenue*
Ordinary share price 213.50p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV (5.92%)
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share 108.29p 14500000
ZDP share price 109.50p
Premium to NAV 1.12%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and
have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
*Current period revenue covers the
period 01/05 to 02/01/2020
ISIN: GB0006615826
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: SDV
Sequence No.: 38426
EQS News ID: 946323
End of Announcement EQS News Service
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 03, 2020 08:10 ET ( 13:10 GMT)
