DAX ®13.200,43-1,39%TecDAX ®3.024,12-1,28%S&P FUTURE3.231,40-0,85%Nasdaq 100 Future8.836,75+0,97%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 1 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV)
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

03-Jan-2020 / 14:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Net Asset Value(s)*

*Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc*

The Company announces:

Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/01/2020) of GBP63.02m

Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/01/2020) of GBP47.31m

The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 02/01/2020 was:

Number of
shares in
issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 226.93p 20,850,000
including unaudited current period
revenue*
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 222.86p
excluding current period revenue*
Ordinary share price 213.50p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV (5.92%)
Ordinary shares have an undated life

ZDP share 108.29p 14500000
ZDP share price 109.50p
Premium to NAV 1.12%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and
have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
*Current period revenue covers the
period 01/05 to 02/01/2020

ISIN: GB0006615826
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: SDV
Sequence No.: 38426
EQS News ID: 946323

End of Announcement EQS News Service



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2020 08:10 ET ( 13:10 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

CHELVERTN UK
CHELVERTN UK - Performance (3 Monate) 212,50 -0,47%
GBX -1,00
Porträt - Chart
Nachrichten
02.01. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) CHELVERTN UK 212,50 -0,47%
31.12. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) CHELVERTN UK 212,50 -0,47%
30.12. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) CHELVERTN UK 212,50 -0,47%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
14:12 Deutsche HVPI-Inflation steigt im Dezember spürbar
14:10 Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) RIGHTS &ISS.INC 2.220,00 -0,67%
14:10 SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s) SDV 2025 ZDP 109,50 -0,40%
14:10 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) CHELVERTN UK 212,50 -0,47%
14:08 DGAP-Adhoc: Westwing Group AG: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für Q4 und das Geschäftsjahr 2019 WESTWING GROUP INH. O.N. 4,30 +5,24%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
14:09 ROUNDUP: Boeings Krise um 737-Max-Modell bremst Ryanair BOEING 297,80 +0,59%
14:08 Rossmann will dieses Jahr 80 neue Filialen in Deutschland eröffnen
14:08 DGAP-Adhoc: Westwing Group AG: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für Q4 und das Geschäftsjahr 2019 (deutsch) WESTWING GROUP INH. O.N. 4,30 +5,24%
13:53 WOCHENAUSBLICK: Geopolitische Spannungen bleiben Gefahr für den Dax DAX ® 13.200,65 -1,38%
13:52 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Deutsche Lufthansa AG (deutsch) LUFTHANSA 15,54 -6,83%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
02.01. Goldpreis setzt Aufschwung beschleunigt fort Gold 1.385,61 +1,18%
02.01. Wirecard, Deutsche Bank, K+S – die Letzten werden die Ersten sein, oder? WIRECARD 112,35 -0,04%
09:34 Das ist ein weiterer Schlag für die Lufthansa AIR FRANCE-KLM INH. EO 1 9,46 -3,96%
08:36 7 Themen, die am Freitag für Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.200,65 -1,38%
11:32 Commerzbank holt sich Comdirect erfolgreich zurück COMDIRECT 13,32 +0,30%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
14:09 ROUNDUP: Boeings Krise um 737-Max-Modell bremst Ryanair BOEING 297,80 +0,59%
14:08 Rossmann will dieses Jahr 80 neue Filialen in Deutschland eröffnen
14:08 DGAP-Adhoc: Westwing Group AG: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für Q4 und das Geschäftsjahr 2019 (deutsch) WESTWING GROUP INH. O.N. 4,30 +5,24%
13:53 WOCHENAUSBLICK: Geopolitische Spannungen bleiben Gefahr für den Dax DAX ® 13.200,43 -1,39%
13:52 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Deutsche Lufthansa AG (deutsch) LUFTHANSA 15,54 -6,83%
Marktberichte
13:53 WOCHENAUSBLICK: Geopolitische Spannungen bleiben Gefahr für den Dax DAX ® 13.200,43 -1,39%
13:16 MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte DAX ® 13.200,43 -1,39%
13:08 MARKT-AUSBLICK/DAX hängt am Ölpreis - US-Iran-Eskalation bremst AEX 610,50 -0,96%
13:08 Devisen: Euro gibt deutlich nach - Dollar und Yen legen kräftig zu EUR/USD 1,1147 -0,2260%
13:05 MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen bauen Verluste mit Soleimani-Ermordung aus AIR FRANCE-KLM INH. EO 1 9,46 -3,96%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Glauben Sie, dass die US-Sanktionen gegen den Bau der Ostsee-Pipeline Nord Stream 2 den Bau stoppen könnten?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen