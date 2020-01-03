Correction of a release from 02.01.2020, 09:55 -2

03.01.2020 - 14:08 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 10 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DJ Correction of a release from 02.01.2020,CET/CEST - Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: ANNUAL REPORT OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH THE STOCKBROKER COMPANY GILBERT DUPONTSartorius Stedim Biotech SACorrection of a release from 02.01.2020,CET/CEST - Sartorius StedimBiotech SA: ANNUAL REPORT OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH THE STOCKBROKERCOMPANY GILBERT DUPONT03-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. - 13781 Aubagne, FranceAnnual report of the liquidity contract with the stockbroker company GilbertDupontAubagne, France | January 3, 2020This announcement contains corrections of the figures given in our annualreport of the liquidity contract published yesterday.Under the liquidity contract concluded between SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH andthe stockbroker Gilbert Dupont, the following assets appeared on the liquidityaccount on December 31, 2020:· Number of shares: 3,225· Liquidity account cash balance: &euro370,692.66During the second half of 2019, the following were negotiated:Buy 85,289 securities &euro11,532,797.71 2,717 transactionsSell 84,583 securities &euro11,435,057.18 2,590 transactionsIt should be noted that in the first half of 2019, which ended June 28, 2019,the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:· Number of shares: 2,519· Liquidity account cash balance: &euro468,433.16It should also be noted that upon implementing the liquidity contract, thefollowing assets were made available:· Number of shares: 654· Liquidity account cash balance: &euro394,895.12A profile of Sartorius Stedim BiotechSartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of thebiopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helpsits customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly andeconomically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech isquoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&Dsites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of salescompanies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has beenannually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expandingits portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2018, thecompany earned sales revenue of &euro1,212.2 million and currently employsmore than 6,000 people.______________________________________________________________________________ContactBen OrzelekInvestor Relations+49(0)551.308.1668ben.orzelek@sartorius.comSartorius Stedim Biotech SAZ.I. Les PaludsAvenue de Jouques, CS 9105113781 Aubagne Cedex, FrancePhone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19www.sartorius-stedim.comANNEXE S2 2019Buy SellNumber Number Turnover Number Number Turnoverof of in EUR of of in EURtrades shares trades sharestraded tradedTOTAL 2 717 85 289 11 532 2 590 84 583 11 435797,71 057,1801/07/2019 16 600 82825,02 6 433 60443,2902/07/2019 14 618 85323,98 12 585 81005,4803/07/2019 6 306 42248,01 15 430 59726,0104/07/2019 12 500 68765 0 0 005/07/2019 22 480 65417,52 6 165 22707,9908/07/2019 7 300 40355,01 10 310 4199409/07/2019 0 0 0 13 469 64029,3810/07/2019 0 1020 139065,9 0 550 75104,9811/07/2019 17 497 67704,22 20 797 109386,512/07/2019 20 684 93081,39 4 128 17574,415/07/2019 8 100 13660 18 1000 13779016/07/2019 13 370 50832,01 34 1335 185016,017/07/2019 6 230 31980,99 10 762 106489,018/07/2019 9 316 43871,2 8 305 42511,5119/07/2019 6 178 25899,39 12 276 40182,2122/07/2019 4 300 44289,99 12 360 53228,9923/07/2019 19 865 128936,0 25 950 142015,824/07/2019 25 781 116126,9 9 300 44990,0125/07/2019 21 940 137290,0 1 30 442826/07/2019 6 200 29020 16 615 89674,529/07/2019 14 421 61206,92 6 210 30640,4130/07/2019 11 386 55573,39 3 100 14532,531/07/2019 8 244 34883 10 365 52598,6201/08/2019 10 255 36887,79 32 590 86070,0902/08/2019 29 613 88490,41 14 298 43219,5105/08/2019 47 997 137890,3 0 0 006/08/2019 14 259 34855,6 6 169 22849,5907/08/2019 44 1499 202619,6 42 1084 146564,89 108/08/2019 16 420 56767,7 23 883 120608,009/08/2019 28 1088 147498,5 21 968 131451,612/08/2019 18 315 42595,21 15 328 44749,713/08/2019 11 295 39600,3 13 394 53371,5214/08/2019 37 1667 224527,4 33 1467 197981,715/08/2019 18 376 49613,69 3 300 40074,9916/08/2019 11 274 36393,69 37 962 128864,719/08/2019 2 28 3861,2 49 1082 147200,820/08/2019 24 516 71609,19 20 261 36493,5921/08/2019 10 374 52096,4 29 511 71461,222/08/2019 46 1364 190902,7 2 50 704023/08/2019 19 379 52079 24 355 49112,6926/08/2019 58 1470 198208,7 31 1462 197306,87 427/08/2019 37 955 128102,4 54 1707 229952,16 928/08/2019 28 586 80279,13 17 305 41911,0929/08/2019 13 439 60028,42 24 520 71324,8130/08/2019 20 514 71529,58 39 1168 162548,302/09/2019 27 804 112521,9 21 783 109976,77 303/09/2019 42 1137 158066,6 31 1126 15688404/09/2019 1 25 3555 25 635 89668,4105/09/2019 57 1488 208478,0 3 87 1242106/09/2019 18 409 55985,88 3 90 1240809/09/2019 37 667 89792,01 3 46 6248,810/09/2019 49 676 87928,87 23 429 55217,9211/09/2019 9 319 41175,21 36 955 124401,812/09/2019 31 736 95309,72 32 941 122705,913/09/2019 15 521 67436,62 1 20 261216/09/2019 31 1359 173946,7 27 1031 132235,517/09/2019 4 150 19100 45 1458 188462,618/09/2019 11 440 57588,39 23 694 91051,1319/09/2019 34 1240 163596,1 48 1677 221329,49 520/09/2019 58 1756 232699,8 22 809 107408,123/09/2019 38 910 119108,0 4 215 2815924/09/2019 11 166 21358,51 35 1349 177151,625/09/2019 44 1279 164756,6 1 3 39626/09/2019 16 153 19546,7 20 558 71962,0827/09/2019 14 453 58197,82 18 632 81609,430/09/2019 27 905 116048,8 26 715 91880,0701/10/2019 37 748 95340,6 22 623 79608,3702/10/2019 27 600 74702,88 8 165 20560,0103/10/2019 30 695 86413,38 30 781 97454,904/10/2019 17 709 88682,22 21 826 103725,207/10/2019 20 870 109077,9 26 888 111584,508/10/2019 31 1075 133796,6 12 920 114680,06 209/10/2019 33 1961 240319,3 30 2119 260153,88 810/10/2019 32 1474 180295,2 18 900 110210,07 411/10/2019 26 1555 188645,1 49 2276 277417,3(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 03, 2020ET (GMT)14/10/2019 9 250 30760 38 1708 211811,615/10/2019 11 311 39876,39 26 515 66298,0116/10/2019 36 1111 143376,3 21 611 79256,1717/10/2019 26 941 119269,4 13 662 84010,9818/10/2019 32 722 91009,33 25 694 87496,3321/10/2019 23 727 94582,41 66 1683 223865,622/10/2019 49 1961 258838,6 49 1420 188234,77 723/10/2019 50 965 124019,4 12 295 3749524/10/2019 9 204 26104,8 39 1301 167875,125/10/2019 26 756 98866,81 17 722 94965,8928/10/2019 17 562 73466,61 21 413 5441729/10/2019 23 551 72161,99 10 430 56491,5130/10/2019 10 285 37645,59 29 546 72706,0231/10/2019 16 375 50216,59 12 311 41804,501/11/2019 18 809 108843,2 32 644 86799,9904/11/2019 24 579 78791,07 28 521 71202,205/11/2019 21 651 88009,28 19 340 46054,506/11/2019 27 633 85186,23 25 648 87355,207/11/2019 7 461 62607,81 15 441 60397,4208/11/2019 11 400 54160 11 365 49582,9911/11/2019 12 584 79513,99 11 230 31475,5912/11/2019 30 731 97701,51 15 358 47943,6813/11/2019 5 92 12290,4 30 665 89818,0314/11/2019 0 514 69519,48 0 511 69333,415/11/2019 18 519 70464,01 33 598 81441,9818/11/2019 20 734 100296,9 22 780 107017,419/11/2019 18 582 79562,31 28 496 67947,9820/11/2019 60 1839 249075,4 62 2119 287551,05 621/11/2019 33 1056 142230,9 10 347 46906,2122/11/2019 9 372 49693,51 11 381 51314,9925/11/2019 10 396 54913,72 42 873 120173,426/11/2019 3 250 35185 11 344 48981,9927/11/2019 16 590 84350 23 629 90251,8128/11/2019 34 867 123631,5 22 1159 165565,31 429/11/2019 6 300 42897,51 22 476 68313,902/12/2019 36 1091 155617,7 10 350 50767,503/12/2019 7 125 17537,5 25 1154 16331504/12/2019 7 400 57170 17 632 90669,3705/12/2019 13 815 118238,4 27 1178 171276,99 506/12/2019 19 665 96202,49 21 900 130802,409/12/2019 23 845 121944,4 6 450 64989,9910/12/2019 33 1074 154100,4 16 658 94948,4811/12/2019 17 417 59654,31 18 442 63500,4212/12/2019 27 1325 190222,9 25 1143 164448,113/12/2019 49 1425 201884,8 10 454 65143,616/12/2019 0 0 0 8 267 3805517/12/2019 15 411 59029,71 31 717 103220,618/12/2019 25 402 57855,4 6 159 23002,419/12/2019 4 50 7150 10 354 51029,720/12/2019 22 1150 167138,0 31 994 145045,02 823/12/2019 6 140 20538 11 529 77525,4824/12/2019 6 250 37065 4 84 12398,227/12/2019 22 697 103066,7 6 256 37951,5930/12/2019 13 343 50392,29 5 105 15486,531/12/2019 23 685 100606,4 12 431 63511,3ANNEXE S1 2019Number of trades Number of shares tradedNumber Number Turnover Number Number Turnoverof of in EUR of of in EURtrades shares trades sharestraded tradedTOTAL 2 404 72 168 7 778 2 522 73 065 7 889802,43 953,1002/01/2019 59 2015 172365,9 43 1870 160639,72 303/01/2019 64 1676 141876,2 21 539 45994,704/01/2019 4 203 16956,35 49 1355 115196,407/01/2019 24 684 58504,5 29 822 70969,6708/01/2019 19 617 53397,89 46 1152 100321,909/01/2019 29 926 82535,77 49 1134 101710,010/01/2019 31 720 64380,17 38 903 81450,3311/01/2019 35 1225 110018,7 41 1039 93907,7314/01/2019 56 1103 97355,52 0 0 015/01/2019 9 301 26386,41 31 739 65218,2316/01/2019 20 564 49952,13 44 1349 120195,717/01/2019 46 1122 98755,64 0 0 018/01/2019 8 300 26352,51 27 1422 126139,921/01/2019 13 410 36250,07 27 881 78427,9422/01/2019 30 1149 102148,8 20 539 48470,9223/01/2019 30 1023 90858,77 11 471 42100,5224/01/2019 13 525 46634,49 23 1057 94543,2625/01/2019 3 100 8955 25 499 45184,4528/01/2019 44 1313 117415,8 9 307 27565,7429/01/2019 6 139 13781,35 75 2061 198471,630/01/2019 45 1550 154255,3 8 265 26725,0131/01/2019 19 889 86310,52 8 200 19842,501/02/2019 21 786 76109,01 20 736 71754,1104/02/2019 7 226 21906,5 15 498 48462,5705/02/2019 6 200 19472,5 33 980 97098,506/02/2019 18 570 56723,32 16 745 74461,1107/02/2019 18 428 42673,35 13 374 37452,5108/02/2019 56 1072 105773,9 6 240 23810,511/02/2019 7 119 11793,55 29 864 86326,8212/02/2019 48 1843 184321,3 36 936 94574,5613/02/2019 0 0 0 43 1031 103711,414/02/2019 19 692 70449,61 25 579 59360,8715/02/2019 12 700 70819 27 851 86898,9318/02/2019 26 817 83280 30 782 79975,319/02/2019 19 791 80972,53 28 779 79956,420/02/2019 11 491 50335,5 36 799 82549,821/02/2019 22 936 97004,04 17 646 67391,6222/02/2019 24 989 102400,7 31 1295 134205,66 425/02/2019 16 528 55247,91 23 806 84378,2926/02/2019 28 1514 158305,0 19 1045 10949527/02/2019 60 1372 142665,6 12 380 39697,528/02/2019 32 724 74731,5 26 581 60418,601/03/2019 0 0 0 42 952 9985304/03/2019 0 0 0 13 378 40913,0905/03/2019 14 411 44421,7 1 50 543006/03/2019 7 240 25776 24 486 52491,607/03/2019 19 513 55150,42 25 503 54351,7208/03/2019 40 1052 112706,3 4 178 19108,4111/03/2019 1 42 4452 14 434 46803,612/03/2019 5 94 10272,9 24 423 46358,3913/03/2019 14 395 43929,02 18 571 63702,4714/03/2019 28 714 80364,13 7 150 17050,0115/03/2019 16 279 31288,4 18 272 30648,0118/03/2019 10 399 44566,7 11 218 24409,719/03/2019 21 808 90726,52 23 743 83558,9720/03/2019 34 770 86337,02 18 740 83171,1221/03/2019 16 608 68113,51 16 464 52086,5122/03/2019 22 675 75232,13 26 562 62818,2825/03/2019 32 597 65335,38 17 561 6155026/03/2019 2 200 21950 38 849 94565,0227/03/2019 17 542 60566,82 7 102 11535,928/03/2019 28 622 69694,48 21 508 57169,8129/03/2019 25 606 67573,73 41 998 111764,4(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 03, 2020ET (GMT)