Custodian REIT plc : Standard form for -2

DJ Custodian REIT plc : Standard form for notification of major holdingsCustodian REIT plc (CREI)Custodian REIT plc : Standard form for notification of major holdings16-Jan-2020 /GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside informationaccording to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdingsNOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to therelevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word formatif possible)i1a. Identity of the issuer Custodian REIT plcor the underlying issuerof existing shares towhich voting rights areattachedii:1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)Non-UK issuer2. Reason for the notification (please mark theappropriate box or boxes with an "X")An acquisition or disposal of voting rights XAn acquisition or disposal of financialinstrumentsAn event changing the breakdown of voting rightsOther (please specify)iii :3. Details of person subject to the notificationobligationivName Mattioli Woods plcCity and country of Leicester, Englandregistered office (ifapplicable)4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)vName See Section 9City and country of See Section 9registered office (ifapplicable)5. Date on which the 15/01/20threshold was crossed orreachedvi:6. Date on which issuer 16/01/20notified (DD/MM/YYYY):7. Total positions of person(s) subject to thenotification obligation% of % of voting Total Total number ofvoting rights through of both voting rights ofrights financial in % issuerviiattache instruments (8.A +d to (total of 8.B 1 8.B)shares + 8.B 2)(totalof 8.A)Resulting 6.03% 6.03% 412,053,344situationon the dateon whichthresholdwas crossedor reachedPosition of 5.99% 5.99% 408,203,344previousnotification (ifapplicable)8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date onwhich the threshold was crossed or reachedviiiA: Voting rights attached to sharesClass/type Number of voting rightsix % of votingof rightssharesISIN code(ifpossible)Direct Indirect Direct Indirect(Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10Directive Directive Directive of2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e2004/109/EC)(DTR5.2.1)Ordinary 24,844,895 6.03%shares of 1peachISIN:GB00BJFLFT45SUBTOTAL 8. 24,844,895 6.03%B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) ofDirective 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting %financial datex Conversion rights that may be ofinstrument Periodxi acquired if the voinstrument is tingrighexercised/converted. tsN/ASUBTOTAL 8. B 1B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effectaccording to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC(DTR5.3.1.1 (b))Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number %of datex Conversion of offinanc Period xi voting voial rights tiinstru settlementxii ngment rightsN/ASUBTOTAL 8.B.29. Information in relation to the person subject to thenotification obligation (please mark theapplicable box with an "X")Person subject to the notification obligationis not controlled by any natural person orlegal entity and does not control any otherundertaking(s) holding directly or indirectlyan interest in the (underlying) issuerxiiiFull chain of controlled undertakings through Xwhich the voting rights and/or thefinancial instruments are effectively heldstarting with the ultimate controlling naturalperson or legal entityxiv (please addadditional rows as necessary)Namexv % of % of Total of both if it equalsvoting voting or is higher than therights if rights notifiable thresholdit equals throughor is financiahigher lthan the instrumenotifiable nts ifthreshold itequalsor ishigherthan thenotifiablethresholDiscretionaryClientPortfolios(held underfollowingcustodians)Pershing <3% <3% (1.30%)Nominees (1.30%)LimitedFNZ Nominees <3% <3% (0.07%)Limited (0.07%)Mattioli WoodsFunds (heldunderfollowingcustodian)Société 4.66% 4.66%Générale10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:Name of the proxy holderThe number and % ofvoting rights heldThe date until which thevoting rights will beheld11. Additional informationxviPlace of completion Newmarket, EnglandDate of completion 16 January 2020Annex: Notification of major holdings (to be filed with the FCAonly)A: Identity of the person subject to the notificationobligationFull name (including legal Mattioli Woods plcform for legal entities)Contact address (registered 1 New Walk Place, Leicester, LE1office for legal entities) 6RUE-Mail jonathon.marchant@mattioliwoods.comPhone number / Fax number 0116 240 8706Other useful information(at least legalrepresentative for legalpersons)B: Identity of the notifier, if applicableFull name Jonathon Marchant (InvestmentAnalyst)Contact address Mattioli Woods, Cheveley House,Fordham Road, Newmarket, Suffolk,CB8 7XNE-Mail jonathon.marchant@mattioliwoods.com[1]Phone number / Fax number 01638 564230Other useful information(e.g. functionalrelationship with the personor legal entity subject tothe notification obligation)C: Additional informationThe shares referred to in section 9 are held in portfoliosmanaged by those firms on a discretionary basis for clientsunder investment management agreements. This disclosure hasbeen calculated based on issue share capital amount412,053,344.Notesi Please note that national forms may vary due to specific nationallegislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) as for instance theapplicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer orunderlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI,domestic number identity). Indicate in the relevant section whether theissuer is a non UK issuer.iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications,changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring offinancial instruments) or acting in concert.iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the naturalperson or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rightsin the cases provided for in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h)/ Article 10 (b) to (h) ofDirective 2004/109/EC; (c) all parties to the agreement referred to inArticle 10 (a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.2.1 (a)) or (d) the holder offinancial instruments referred to in Article 13(1) of Directive 2004/109/EC(DTR5.3.1).As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specificcircumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties,entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standardform does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting inconcert.In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article10 of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h)), the following list isprovided as indication of the persons who should be mentioned:- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 10 of thatDirective (DTR5.2.1 (b)), the natural person or legal entity that acquiresthe voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 16, 2020ET (GMT)the natural person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily forconsideration the voting rights;- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 10 of thatDirective (DTR5.2.1 (c)), the natural person or legal entity holding thecollateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights anddeclares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or legalentity lodging the collateral under these conditions;- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 10 of thatDirective (DTR5.2.1 (d)), the natural person or legal entity who has a lifeinterest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise thevoting rights attached to the shares and the natural person or legal entitywho is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is created;- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Article 10 of thatDirective (DTR5.2.1 (e)), the controlling natural person or legal entityand, provided it has a notification duty at an individual level underArticle 9 (DTR 5.1), under letters (a) to (d) of Article 10 of thatDirective (DTR5.2.1 (a) to (d)) or under a combination of any of thosesituations, the controlled undertaking;- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Article 10 of thatDirective (DTR5.2.1 (f)), the deposit taker of the shares, if he canexercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at hisdiscretion, and the depositor of the shares allowing the deposit taker toexercise the voting rights at his discretion;- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 10 of thatDirective (DTR5.2.1 (g)), the natural person or legal entity that controlsthe voting rights;- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 10 of thatDirective (DTR5.2.1 (h)), the proxy holder, if he can exercise the votingrights at his discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to theproxy holder allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at hisdiscretion (e.g. management companies).v Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive2004/109/EC (DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h). This should be the full name of theshareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entityreferred to in Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2) unless the percentageof voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the lowest notifiablethreshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings in accordance withnational practices (e.g. identification of funds managed by managementcompanies).vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date onwhich the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggeredthe notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when thecorporate event took effect.vii The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares,including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rightsare attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.viii If the holding has fallen below the lowest applicable threshold inaccordance with national law, please note that it might not be necessary inaccordance with national law to disclose the extent of the holding, onlythat the new holding is below that threshold.ix In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached"direct holding" and voting rights "indirect holding", please split thevoting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns -if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank.x Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date whenright to acquire shares ends.xi If the financial instrument has such a period - please specify thisperiod - for example once every 3 months starting from [date].xii In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of votingrights is to be presented on a delta-adjusted basis (Article 13(1a) ofDirective 2004/109/EC) (DTR 5.3.3.A).xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is eithercontrolled and/or does control another undertaking then the second optionapplies.xiv The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimatecontrolling natural person or legal entity has to be presented also in thecases, in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reachedand the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only thus themarkets get always the full picture of the group holdings. The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rightsand/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presentedirrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowestapplicable threshold themselves.xvi Example: Correction of a previous notification.