DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%S&P FUTURE3.224,40+0,03%Nasdaq 100 Future8.748,75-0,39%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > Custodian REIT plc : Total Voting Rights

Custodian REIT plc : Total Voting Rights

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


Custodian REIT plc (CREI)
Custodian REIT plc : Total Voting Rights

31-Dec-2019 / 10:21 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information
according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

31 December 2019

Custodian REIT plc

("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")

Total Voting Rights

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, announces
that at 31 December 2019 the Company's capital consists of 412,053,344
ordinary shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary
shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the
Company at 31 December 2019 is 412,053,344.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the
calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify
their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the
Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Custodian Capital Limited
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740
Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE
www.custodiancapital.com [1]

Numis Securities Limited
Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000
www.numiscorp.com

Camarco
Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984
www.camarco.co.uk

ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: CREI
LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be
disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 38059
EQS News ID: 945241

End of Announcement EQS News Service


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c24dec6d0ea6c746569ddd52de0eca8d&application_id=945241&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2019 05:21 ET ( 10:21 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

CUSTODIAN REIT
CUSTODIAN REIT - Performance (3 Monate) 114,50 +0,26%
GBX +0,30
Porträt - Chart
Nachrichten
11:21 Custodian REIT plc : Total Voting Rights CUSTODIAN REIT 114,50 +0,26%
13.12. Custodian REIT plc : Appointment of Non-Executive Director CUSTODIAN REIT 114,50 +0,26%
12.12. Custodian REIT plc : Interim Results -10- CUSTODIAN REIT 114,50 +0,26%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
11:28 DGAP-PVR: Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 31.12.2019, 09:54 Uhr CET/CEST - Rocket Internet SE: Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien nach § 40 Abs. 1 Satz 2 WpHG ROCKET INTERNET SE INH ON 22,10 -0,27%
11:28 DGAP-PVR: Correction of a release from 31/12/2019, 09:54 CET/CEST - Rocket Internet SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG ROCKET INTERNET SE INH ON 22,10 -0,27%
11:26 Vivendi veräußert 10-Prozentanteil von UMG an Tencent VIVENDI 25,91 -0,08%
11:23 PTA-PVR: Erste Group Bank: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG ERSTE GROUP BNK INH. O.N. 33,63 -0,88%
11:21 Custodian REIT plc : Total Voting Rights CUSTODIAN REIT 114,50 +0,26%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
11:28 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Rocket Internet SE (deutsch) ROCKET INTERNET SE INH ON 22,10 -0,27%
11:26 BUSINESS WIRE: Velodyne Lidar steigert mit neuen Produkten auf der CES 2020 die Fahrsicherheit
11:00 DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (deutsch) FRESENIUS 50,18 +0,04%
11:00 DGAP-News: Claritas Poland sichert sich neue Brückenfinanzierung von EUR 12,5 Mio für weitere 24 MWp PV Projekte in Polen - Capcora berät (deutsch)
10:26 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Rocket Internet SE (deutsch) ROCKET INTERNET SE INH ON 22,10 -0,27%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
30.12. BioNTech – eine Aktie fürs nächste Jahrzehnt? BIONTECH SE SPON. ADRS 1 30,50 +2,80%
30.12. Tesla hält China-Versprechen TESLA INC. DL -,001 383,70 -0,66%
30.12. Lufthansa-Aktie fällt: Ufo droht mit Streik-Ausweitung LUFTHANSA 16,41 -0,09%
28.12. Konkurrenz für Tesla? Erstes E-Auto aus der Türkei TESLA INC. DL -,001 383,70 -0,66%
29.12. Wochenausblick: Es sieht gut aus für DAX und Co DAX ® 13.249,01 -0,66%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
11:28 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Rocket Internet SE (deutsch) ROCKET INTERNET SE INH ON 22,10 -0,27%
11:26 BUSINESS WIRE: Velodyne Lidar steigert mit neuen Produkten auf der CES 2020 die Fahrsicherheit
11:00 DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (deutsch) FRESENIUS 50,18 +0,04%
11:00 DGAP-News: Claritas Poland sichert sich neue Brückenfinanzierung von EUR 12,5 Mio für weitere 24 MWp PV Projekte in Polen - Capcora berät (deutsch)
10:26 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Rocket Internet SE (deutsch) ROCKET INTERNET SE INH ON 22,10 -0,27%
Marktberichte
10:32 MÄRKTE ASIEN/Bis auf China überwiegen Aktienkursverluste an Silvester RYMAN HEALTHCARE GRP LTD 10,62 +3,91%
09:44 MÄRKTE Europa/Gewinnmitnahmen setzen sich fort AEX 604,99 -0,79%
30.12. ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Anleger machen nach jüngstem Rekordlauf Kasse Dow Jones 28.462,14 -0,64%
30.12. NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0,9% auf 13.135 Punkte ENERGIEKONTOR O.N. 21,20 ±0,00%
30.12. Aktien New York Schluss: Anleger machen nach jüngstem Rekordlauf Kasse Dow Jones 28.462,14 -0,64%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird das kommende Börsenjahr werden?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen