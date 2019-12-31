DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%S&P FUTURE3.224,40+0,03%Nasdaq 100 Future8.748,75-0,39%
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
Custodian REIT plc : Total Voting Rights
31-Dec-2019 / 10:21 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information
according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
31 December 2019
Custodian REIT plc
("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")
Total Voting Rights
Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, announces
that at 31 December 2019 the Company's capital consists of 412,053,344
ordinary shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary
shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the
Company at 31 December 2019 is 412,053,344.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the
calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify
their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the
Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
- Ends -
For further information, please contact:
Custodian Capital Limited
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740
Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE
www.custodiancapital.com [1]
Numis Securities Limited
Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000
www.numiscorp.com
Camarco
Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984
www.camarco.co.uk
ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: CREI
LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be
disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 38059
EQS News ID: 945241
End of Announcement EQS News Service
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c24dec6d0ea6c746569ddd52de0eca8d&application_id=945241&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 31, 2019 05:21 ET ( 10:21 GMT)
