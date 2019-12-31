Custodian REIT plc : Total Voting Rights

31.12.2019 - 11:21 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

10:21

05:21

10:21

Custodian REIT plc (CREI)Custodian REIT plc : Total Voting Rights31-Dec-2019 /GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside informationaccording to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.31 December 2019Custodian REIT plc("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")Total Voting RightsCustodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, announcesthat at 31 December 2019 the Company's capital consists of 412,053,344ordinary shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinaryshares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in theCompany at 31 December 2019 is 412,053,344.The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for thecalculations by which they will determine if they are required to notifytheir interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under theFinancial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.- Ends -For further information, please contact:Custodian Capital LimitedRichard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBEwww.custodiancapital.com [1]Numis Securities LimitedNathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000www.numiscorp.comCamarcoEd Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984www.camarco.co.ukISIN: GB00BJFLFT45Category Code: TVRTIDM: CREILEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to bedisclosed under the laws of a Member StateSequence No.: 38059EQS News ID: 945241End of Announcement EQS News Service1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c24dec6d0ea6c746569ddd52de0eca8d&application_id=945241&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 31, 2019ET (GMT)