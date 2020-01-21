DGAP-Adhoc: 4basebio AG: 4basebio AG decides to buy back 2 million treasury shares for further use in accordance with the authorizing resolution

21.01.2020 - 12:53 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: 4basebio AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback4basebio AG: 4basebio AG decides to buy back 2 million treasury shares forfurther use in accordance with the authorizing resolution21-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*4basebio AG decides to buy back 2 million treasury sharesfor further use in accordance with the authorizing resolution**Heidelberg, Germany, and Cambridge, UK, 21 January 2020 *-The managementboard of 4basebio AG (formerly Expedeon AG) (Frankfurt: 4BSB; ISIN:DE000A2YN801; Prime Standard) has decided today, based on the authorizationof the general meeting of 19 December 2019 and with the approval of thesupervisory board, to acquire up to 2,056,452 treasury shares (approx. 4% ofthe current share capital of the company) within the scope of a sharebuyback offer.The acquisition shall take place within the framework of a voluntary publicshare buyback offer against payment of a cash consideration in a purchaseprice range of EUR 1.60 to EUR 1.85 per share (excluding incidentalacquisition costs). The final purchase price per 4basebio share will bedetermined by the company after expiry of the acceptance period inaccordance with the offer document. Shareholders may tender shares forbuyback during the period from 27 January 2020,a.m. to 10 February2020,p.m. (local time Frankfurt am Main). To the extent necessary andlegally permissible, the buyback offer may be extended, suspended and alsoresumed by the company at any time. The company also reserves the right toincrease the scope of the buyback offer.The share buyback is aimed at a balanced use of the currently comparativelyhigh level of freely available liquid funds, some of which are intended tobenefit the shareholders. 4basebio AG is considering retaining therepurchased shares in treasury until further notice in order to use themlater in accordance with the authorisation granted by the Annual GeneralMeeting on 19 December 2019 - for example as consideration for theacquisition of companies or equity interests as part of its ongoing buy &build strategy. Shares not otherwise required will be redeemed.Further details of the public buyback offer can be found in the offerdocument, which will be published on 24 January 2020, i.e. before thebeginning of the acceptance period, on the company's website(www.investors.4basebio.com) under the heading "News" and in the GermanFederal Gazette (_Bundesanzeiger_).*** end of ad hoc announcement ****For further information, please contact:**4basebio AG*Dr. Heikki LanckrietCEO/CSOPhone: +44 1223 873 364Email: heikki.lanckriet@4basebio.comInvestors' information: investors.4basebio.com [1]*MC Services AG (Investor Relations and International Media Relations)*Julia HofmannPhone: +49 89 210228 0Email: 4basebio@mc-services.eu### This publication is intended for information only and constitutesneither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. Somestatements included in this press release, relating neither to provenfinancial results nor other historical data, should be viewed asforward-looking, i.e. not definite. Such statements are mainly predictionsof future results, trends, plans or goals. These statements should not beconsidered to be total guarantees since given their very nature they aresubject to known and unknown risks and imponderability and can be affectedby other factors as a consequence of which the actual results, plans andgoals of 4basebio AG may deviate greatly from the established conclusions orimplied predictions contained in such statements. 4basebio does notundertake to publicly update or revise these statements in the light of newinformation or future results or for any other reason. ###Contact:David RothVorstand/ CFOExpedeon AGWaldhofer Str. 10269123 Heidelberg, GERMANYTel. +49 6221 3540 125Fax. +49 6221 3540 12721-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: 4basebio AGWaldhofer Str. 10269123 HeidelbergGermanyPhone: +49 (0) 6221 3540 125Fax: +49 (0) 6221 3540 127E-mail: 4basebio@expedeon.comInternet: www.4basebio.comISIN: DE000A2YN801WKN: A2YN80Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 957657End of Announcement DGAP News Service957657 21-Jan-2020 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8531748ddc61117621b2167ed9dbb02a&application_id=957657&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 21, 2020ET (GMT)