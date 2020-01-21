DGAP-Adhoc: 4basebio AG: 4basebio AG decides to buy back 2 million treasury shares for further use in accordance with the authorizing resolution

DAX ®13.527,72-0,16%TecDAX ®3.156,69-0,51%S&P FUTURE3.312,00-0,39%Nasdaq 100 Future9.176,00+0,02%
DGAP-Ad-hoc: 4basebio AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
4basebio AG: 4basebio AG decides to buy back 2 million treasury shares for
further use in accordance with the authorizing resolution
21-Jan-2020 / 12:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
/
*4basebio AG decides to buy back 2 million treasury shares
for further use in accordance with the authorizing resolution*
*Heidelberg, Germany, and Cambridge, UK, 21 January 2020 *-The management
board of 4basebio AG (formerly Expedeon AG) (Frankfurt: 4BSB; ISIN:
DE000A2YN801; Prime Standard) has decided today, based on the authorization
of the general meeting of 19 December 2019 and with the approval of the
supervisory board, to acquire up to 2,056,452 treasury shares (approx. 4% of
the current share capital of the company) within the scope of a share
buyback offer.
The acquisition shall take place within the framework of a voluntary public
share buyback offer against payment of a cash consideration in a purchase
price range of EUR 1.60 to EUR 1.85 per share (excluding incidental
acquisition costs). The final purchase price per 4basebio share will be
determined by the company after expiry of the acceptance period in
accordance with the offer document. Shareholders may tender shares for
buyback during the period from 27 January 2020, 0:00 a.m. to 10 February
2020, 12:00 p.m. (local time Frankfurt am Main). To the extent necessary and
legally permissible, the buyback offer may be extended, suspended and also
resumed by the company at any time. The company also reserves the right to
increase the scope of the buyback offer.
The share buyback is aimed at a balanced use of the currently comparatively
high level of freely available liquid funds, some of which are intended to
benefit the shareholders. 4basebio AG is considering retaining the
repurchased shares in treasury until further notice in order to use them
later in accordance with the authorisation granted by the Annual General
Meeting on 19 December 2019 - for example as consideration for the
acquisition of companies or equity interests as part of its ongoing buy &
build strategy. Shares not otherwise required will be redeemed.
Further details of the public buyback offer can be found in the offer
document, which will be published on 24 January 2020, i.e. before the
beginning of the acceptance period, on the company's website
(www.investors.4basebio.com) under the heading "News" and in the German
Federal Gazette (_Bundesanzeiger_).
*** end of ad hoc announcement ***
*For further information, please contact:*
*4basebio AG*
Dr. Heikki Lanckriet
CEO/CSO
Phone: +44 1223 873 364
Email: heikki.lanckriet@4basebio.com
Investors' information: investors.4basebio.com [1]
*MC Services AG (Investor Relations and International Media Relations)*
Julia Hofmann
Phone: +49 89 210228 0
Email: 4basebio@mc-services.eu
### This publication is intended for information only and constitutes
neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. Some
statements included in this press release, relating neither to proven
financial results nor other historical data, should be viewed as
forward-looking, i.e. not definite. Such statements are mainly predictions
of future results, trends, plans or goals. These statements should not be
considered to be total guarantees since given their very nature they are
subject to known and unknown risks and imponderability and can be affected
by other factors as a consequence of which the actual results, plans and
goals of 4basebio AG may deviate greatly from the established conclusions or
implied predictions contained in such statements. 4basebio does not
undertake to publicly update or revise these statements in the light of new
information or future results or for any other reason. ###
Contact:
David Roth
Vorstand/ CFO
Expedeon AG
Waldhofer Str. 102
69123 Heidelberg, GERMANY
Tel. +49 6221 3540 125
Fax. +49 6221 3540 127
21-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 4basebio AG
Waldhofer Str. 102
69123 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6221 3540 125
Fax: +49 (0) 6221 3540 127
E-mail: 4basebio@expedeon.com
Internet: www.4basebio.com
ISIN: DE000A2YN801
WKN: A2YN80
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 957657
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
957657 21-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8531748ddc61117621b2167ed9dbb02a&application_id=957657&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 21, 2020 06:53 ET ( 11:53 GMT)
