DGAP-Adhoc: Accentro Real Estate AG: ACCENTRO Real Estate AG considers further capital markets transaction

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Corporate ActionAccentro Real Estate AG: ACCENTRO Real Estate AG considers further capitalmarkets transaction20-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Ad-hoc Communiqué**ACCENTRO Real Estate AG considers further capital markets transaction **Berlin, 20 January 2020 - *ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN:DE000A0KFKB3), Berlin, announces that it is considering a further capitalmarkets transaction in the near-term, including a potential new bondissuance. The net proceeds of such transaction would be used, among others,to finance further growth and to refinance existing indebtedness.Further announcements will be made as appropriate.*About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG*ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is Germany's market leader in housingprivatisations. In addition to its home market of Berlin, the companyfocuses on auspicious metro regions such as Hamburg, Rhine-Ruhr, Rhine-Mainand Leipzig. In its Privatisation business unit, ACCENTRO retailscondominiums from its proprietary portfolio to owner-occupiers andbuy-to-let investors or-bundled into portfolios-to institutional investors.In its Services & Ventures business unit, ACCENTRO sells apartments onbehalf of investors and property developers-including through equityinvestments in its own right within the framework of joint ventures.ACCENT-RO Real Estate AG is listed on the Prime Standard segment of theFrankfurt Stock Exchange (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN:DE000A0KFKB3).*Contact details*Contact Investor RelationsNicole BirthACCENTRO Real Estate AGKantstr. 44/45, 10625 BerlinE-Mail: birth@accentro.deTel. +49 (0)30 - 887 181 10Fax +49 (0)30 - 887 181 1120-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Accentro Real Estate AGUhlandstr. 16510719 BerlinGermanyPhone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11E-mail: info@accentro.agInternet: www.accentro.agISIN: DE000A0KFKB3WKN: A0KFKBListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 956561End of Announcement DGAP News Service956561 20-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 20, 2020ET (GMT)