DGAP-Adhoc: Accentro Real Estate AG: ACCENTRO Real Estate AG considers further capital markets transaction

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
Accentro Real Estate AG: ACCENTRO Real Estate AG considers further capital
markets transaction

20-Jan-2020 / 08:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Ad-hoc Communiqué*

*ACCENTRO Real Estate AG considers further capital markets transaction *

*Berlin, 20 January 2020 - *ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN:
DE000A0KFKB3), Berlin, announces that it is considering a further capital
markets transaction in the near-term, including a potential new bond
issuance. The net proceeds of such transaction would be used, among others,
to finance further growth and to refinance existing indebtedness.

Further announcements will be made as appropriate.

*About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG*

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is Germany's market leader in housing
privatisations. In addition to its home market of Berlin, the company
focuses on auspicious metro regions such as Hamburg, Rhine-Ruhr, Rhine-Main
and Leipzig. In its Privatisation business unit, ACCENTRO retails
condominiums from its proprietary portfolio to owner-occupiers and
buy-to-let investors or-bundled into portfolios-to institutional investors.
In its Services & Ventures business unit, ACCENTRO sells apartments on
behalf of investors and property developers-including through equity
investments in its own right within the framework of joint ventures.
ACCENT-RO Real Estate AG is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN:
DE000A0KFKB3).

*Contact details*

Contact Investor Relations

Nicole Birth

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

Kantstr. 44/45, 10625 Berlin

E-Mail: birth@accentro.de

Tel. +49 (0)30 - 887 181 10

Fax +49 (0)30 - 887 181 11

20-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Uhlandstr. 165
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3
WKN: A0KFKB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 956561

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

956561 20-Jan-2020 CET/CEST



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2020 02:04 ET ( 07:04 GMT)
