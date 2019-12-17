DGAP-Adhoc: Accentro Real Estate AG: ACCENTRO sells residential property in the greater area of Berlin

17.12.2019 - 20:43 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

20:42

14:43

19:43

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real EstateAccentro Real Estate AG: ACCENTRO sells residential property in the greaterarea of Berlin17-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Ad-hoc Communiqué**ACCENTRO sells residential property in the greater area of Berlin**Berlin, den 17. Dezember 2019* Die ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (WKN: A0KFKB,ISIN DE000A0KFKB3) has sold a residential property in Blankenfelde-Mahlow,Brandenburg to an institutional investor.The transaction has a significant impact on EBIT which is now expected toexceed 40 million euros for the full year and will exceed the forecast forthe 2019 financial year. Total sales are expected to amount to just over 140million euros.-The Management Board-*About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG*ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is Germany's market leader in housingprivatisations. In addition to its home market of Berlin, the companyfocuses on auspicious metro regions such as Hamburg, Rhine-Ruhr, Rhine-Mainand Leipzig. In its Privatisation business unit, ACCENTRO retailscondominiums from its proprietary portfolio to owner-occupiers andbuy-to-let investors or-bundled into portfolios-to institutional investors.In its Ser-vices & Ventures business unit, ACCENTRO sells apartments onbehalf of investors and property developers-including through equityinvestments in its own right within the framework of joint ventures.ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is listed on the Prime Standard segment of theFrankfurt Stock Exchange (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN:DE000A0KFKB3).*Investor Relations ContactNicole Birth*ACCENTRO Real Estate AGUhlandstr. 165, D-10719 BerlinE-mail: birth@accentro.deTel. +49 (0)30 - 887 181 799Fax +49 (0)30 - 887 181 1117-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Accentro Real Estate AGUhlandstr. 16510719 BerlinGermanyPhone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11E-mail: info@accentro.agInternet: www.accentro.agISIN: DE000A0KFKB3WKN: A0KFKBListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 938603End of Announcement DGAP News Service938603 17-Dec-2019 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 17, 2019ET (GMT)