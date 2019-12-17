DAX ®13.254,66-0,25%TecDAX ®3.040,82-0,66%S&P FUTURE3.197,40+0,06%Nasdaq 100 Future8.609,50+0,04%
DGAP-Adhoc: Accentro Real Estate AG: ACCENTRO sells residential property in the greater area of Berlin
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Accentro Real Estate AG: ACCENTRO sells residential property in the greater
area of Berlin
17-Dec-2019 / 20:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Ad-hoc Communiqué*
*ACCENTRO sells residential property in the greater area of Berlin*
*Berlin, den 17. Dezember 2019* Die ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (WKN: A0KFKB,
ISIN DE000A0KFKB3) has sold a residential property in Blankenfelde-Mahlow,
Brandenburg to an institutional investor.
The transaction has a significant impact on EBIT which is now expected to
exceed 40 million euros for the full year and will exceed the forecast for
the 2019 financial year. Total sales are expected to amount to just over 140
million euros.
-The Management Board-
*About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG*
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is Germany's market leader in housing
privatisations. In addition to its home market of Berlin, the company
focuses on auspicious metro regions such as Hamburg, Rhine-Ruhr, Rhine-Main
and Leipzig. In its Privatisation business unit, ACCENTRO retails
condominiums from its proprietary portfolio to owner-occupiers and
buy-to-let investors or-bundled into portfolios-to institutional investors.
In its Ser-vices & Ventures business unit, ACCENTRO sells apartments on
behalf of investors and property developers-including through equity
investments in its own right within the framework of joint ventures.
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN:
DE000A0KFKB3).
*Investor Relations Contact
Nicole Birth*
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Uhlandstr. 165, D-10719 Berlin
E-mail: birth@accentro.de
Tel. +49 (0)30 - 887 181 799
Fax +49 (0)30 - 887 181 11
17-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Uhlandstr. 165
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3
WKN: A0KFKB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 938603
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
938603 17-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 17, 2019 14:43 ET ( 19:43 GMT)
