DAX ®13.254,66-0,25%TecDAX ®3.040,82-0,66%S&P FUTURE3.197,40+0,06%Nasdaq 100 Future8.609,50+0,04%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-Adhoc: Accentro Real Estate AG: ACCENTRO sells residential property in the greater...

DGAP-Adhoc: Accentro Real Estate AG: ACCENTRO sells residential property in the greater area of Berlin

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Accentro Real Estate AG: ACCENTRO sells residential property in the greater
area of Berlin

17-Dec-2019 / 20:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Ad-hoc Communiqué*

*ACCENTRO sells residential property in the greater area of Berlin*

*Berlin, den 17. Dezember 2019* Die ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (WKN: A0KFKB,
ISIN DE000A0KFKB3) has sold a residential property in Blankenfelde-Mahlow,
Brandenburg to an institutional investor.
The transaction has a significant impact on EBIT which is now expected to
exceed 40 million euros for the full year and will exceed the forecast for
the 2019 financial year. Total sales are expected to amount to just over 140
million euros.

-The Management Board-

*About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG*

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is Germany's market leader in housing
privatisations. In addition to its home market of Berlin, the company
focuses on auspicious metro regions such as Hamburg, Rhine-Ruhr, Rhine-Main
and Leipzig. In its Privatisation business unit, ACCENTRO retails
condominiums from its proprietary portfolio to owner-occupiers and
buy-to-let investors or-bundled into portfolios-to institutional investors.
In its Ser-vices & Ventures business unit, ACCENTRO sells apartments on
behalf of investors and property developers-including through equity
investments in its own right within the framework of joint ventures.
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN:
DE000A0KFKB3).

*Investor Relations Contact
Nicole Birth*
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Uhlandstr. 165, D-10719 Berlin
E-mail: birth@accentro.de
Tel. +49 (0)30 - 887 181 799
Fax +49 (0)30 - 887 181 11

17-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Uhlandstr. 165
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3
WKN: A0KFKB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 938603

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

938603 17-Dec-2019 CET/CEST



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2019 14:43 ET ( 19:43 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

ACCENTRO R.EST.AG O.N.
ACCENTRO R.EST.AG O.N. - Performance (3 Monate) 7,80 +6,85%
EUR +0,50
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Nachrichten
08:00 DGAP-News: Accentro Real Estate AG: ACCENTRO verkauft Wohnanlage an Berliner Stadtgrenze für 43,5 Millionen (deutsch) ACCENTRO R.EST.AG O.N. 7,80 +6,85%
08:00 PRESS RELEASE: Accentro Real Estate AG: ACCENTRO sells residential property to Berlin Citay boundary for 43,5 million euros ACCENTRO R.EST.AG O.N. 7,80 +6,85%
08:00 DGAP-News: Accentro Real Estate AG: ACCENTRO verkauft Wohnanlage an Berliner Stadtgrenze für 43,5 Millionen ACCENTRO R.EST.AG O.N. 7,80 +6,85%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
13:08 DGAP-DD: ADLER Real Estate AG english ADLER REAL ESTATE AG 13,26 -1,04%
13:08 DGAP-DD: ADLER Real Estate AG deutsch ADLER REAL ESTATE AG 13,26 -1,04%
13:07 MÄRKTE EUROPA/Besserer ifo-Index stützt DAX nicht CREDIT AGRICOLE 13,05 -0,46%
13:06 EZB/Coeure: Zielspanne um 2% Inflation besser als Ziel von 1,9%
13:00 DGAP-News: Topas Therapeutics gibt Einschluss des ersten Patienten in die Phase-1-Studie mit TPM203 zur Behandlung von Pemphigus vulgaris bekannt
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
13:08 DGAP-DD: ADLER Real Estate AG (deutsch) ADLER REAL ESTATE AG 13,26 -1,04%
13:05 Deutsche Anleihen bewegen sich kaum
13:02 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Carl Zeiss Meditec auf Rekordjagd - Experten sehen noch Luft CARL-ZEISS MEDITEC 115,00 -0,52%
13:00 DGAP-News: Topas Therapeutics gibt Einschluss des ersten Patienten in die Phase-1-Studie mit TPM203 zur Behandlung von Pemphigus vulgaris bekannt (deutsch)
12:59 ANALYSE-FLASH: Baader Bank belässt Jungheinrich auf 'Hold' - Ziel 23 Euro JUNGHEINRICH 20,70 -21,47%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
17.12. SAP: Darum steht die Aktie heute am DAX-Ende SAP 119,96 -0,50%
17.12. Ceconomy-Aktie stürzt ab – die Gründe CECONOMY ST 4,73 +4,00%
17.12. Boeing: Das Desaster setzt sich fort BOEING 295,50 -0,02%
11:14 Mega-Fusion: Opel und Maserati gehören nun zusammen PEUGEOT SA EO 1 22,39 +1,73%
17.12. Deutsche Post: Es wird teurer DT. POST 34,50 -0,83%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
13:08 DGAP-DD: ADLER Real Estate AG (deutsch) ADLER REAL ESTATE AG 13,26 -1,04%
13:05 Deutsche Anleihen bewegen sich kaum
13:02 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Carl Zeiss Meditec auf Rekordjagd - Experten sehen noch Luft CARL-ZEISS MEDITEC 115,00 -0,52%
13:00 DGAP-News: Topas Therapeutics gibt Einschluss des ersten Patienten in die Phase-1-Studie mit TPM203 zur Behandlung von Pemphigus vulgaris bekannt (deutsch)
12:59 ANALYSE-FLASH: Baader Bank belässt Jungheinrich auf 'Hold' - Ziel 23 Euro JUNGHEINRICH 20,70 -21,47%
Marktberichte
13:07 MÄRKTE EUROPA/Besserer ifo-Index stützt DAX nicht CREDIT AGRICOLE 13,05 -0,46%
13:06 EZB/Coeure: Zielspanne um 2% Inflation besser als Ziel von 1,9%
12:15 MARKT USA/Wall Street wenig verändert erwartet FEDEX CORP. DL-,10 135,40 -6,65%
12:01 KORREKTUR: EZB teilt bei Dollar-Tender 3,728 Milliarden zu
12:00 Aktien Frankfurt: Funkstille im Dax - Anleger halten sich zurück MDAX ® 28.188,42 -0,39%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Ab Januar 2020 gilt die Kassenbonpflicht - also auch, wenn Sie beim Bäcker ein Brötchen kaufen, muss dieser Ihnen einen Kassenbon geben. Was halten Sie davon?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen