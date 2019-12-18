DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 11-12 December 2019

18.12.2019 - 17:45 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

17:45

11:45

16:45

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share BuybackAirbus discloses share buyback transactions 11-12 December 201918-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU)No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Ad-hoc release, 18 December 2019**Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 11-12 December 2019*Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions from 11 December 2019to 12 December 2019 under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliamentand of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market AbuseRegulation").The transactions are part of the share buyback programme that started on 6November 2019for the sole purpose of covering Airbus' long-term incentive plan in shares. Therepurchasedshares will be redistributed to the beneficiaries of long-term incentive plansaccording to therelevant plan rules. This share buyback programme was completed on 12 December2019.The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on theAirbusSE Board of Directors by the 13th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of AirbusSE's issuedshare capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 10April 2019.*Aggregate presentation (per day and market)**Issuer's *Issuer's *Transaction *Identifying *Total *Daily *Marketname* identifying code* date* code of daily weighted (MICfinancial volume average code)*instrument* (in purchasenumber price ofof sharesshares (EUR)*)*Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 2019.11.12 NL0000235190 12,010 123.721186 XPARAirbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 2019.12.12 NL0000235190 4,280 124.126981 XPARTOTAL 16,290 123.827804Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbuswebsite at:https://www.airbus.com/investors/share-price-and-information.html#buyback [1]This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning ofthe EU Market Abuse Regulation.* * **About Airbus*Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018 itgenerated revenues of &euro 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000.Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is alsoa European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, aswell as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbusprovides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.*Media contacts *Rod Stone rod.stone@airbus.com +33 (0) 6 3052 1993Martin Agüera martin.aguera@airbus.com +49 (0) 175 227 436918-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Airbus SEP.O. Box 320082303 DA LeidenNetherlandsPhone: 00 800 00 02 2002Fax: +49 (0)89 607 - 26481Internet: www.airbusgroup.comISIN: NL0000235190WKN: 938914Indices: MDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 939389End of Announcement DGAP News Service939389 18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fb3b42f56684db54f046ecb3ddabef7c&application_id=939389&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 18, 2019ET (GMT)