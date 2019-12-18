DAX ®13.222,16-0,49%TecDAX ®3.032,44-0,93%Dow Jones28.239,28-0,10%NASDAQ 1008.580,62+0,06%
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 11-12 December 2019

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 11-12 December 2019

18-Dec-2019 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU)
No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Ad-hoc release, 18 December 2019*

*Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 11-12 December 2019*

Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions from 11 December 2019
to 12 December 2019 under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament
and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse
Regulation").

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme that started on 6
November 2019
for the sole purpose of covering Airbus' long-term incentive plan in shares. The
repurchased
shares will be redistributed to the beneficiaries of long-term incentive plans
according to the
relevant plan rules. This share buyback programme was completed on 12 December
2019.

The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the
Airbus
SE Board of Directors by the 13th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus
SE's issued
share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 10
April 2019.

*Aggregate presentation (per day and market)*

*Issuer's *Issuer's *Transaction *Identifying *Total *Daily *Market
name* identifying code* date* code of daily weighted (MIC
financial volume average code)*
instrument* (in purchase
number price of
of shares
shares (EUR)*
)*
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 2019.11.12 NL0000235190 12,010 123.721186 XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 2019.12.12 NL0000235190 4,280 124.126981 XPAR
TOTAL 16,290 123.827804

Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus
website at:
https://www.airbus.com/investors/share-price-and-information.html#buyback [1]

This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of
the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

* * *

*About Airbus*
Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018 it
generated revenues of &euro 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000.
Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also
a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as
well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus
provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

*Media contacts *
Rod Stone rod.stone@airbus.com +33 (0) 6 3052 1993
Martin Agüera martin.aguera@airbus.com +49 (0) 175 227 4369

18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Airbus SE
P.O. Box 32008
2303 DA Leiden
Netherlands
Phone: 00 800 00 02 2002
Fax: +49 (0)89 607 - 26481
Internet: www.airbusgroup.com
ISIN: NL0000235190
WKN: 938914
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 939389

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

939389 18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fb3b42f56684db54f046ecb3ddabef7c&application_id=939389&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2019 11:45 ET ( 16:45 GMT)
