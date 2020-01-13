DAX ®13.490,38+0,05%TecDAX ®3.121,98+0,54%S&P FUTURE3.273,80+0,28%Nasdaq 100 Future8.978,25-0,34%
DGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Portfolio value increases to approx. EUR 4.4 billion as per December 31, 2019
DGAP-Ad-hoc: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
alstria office REIT-AG: Portfolio value increases to approx. EUR 4.4 billion
as per December 31, 2019
13-Jan-2020 / 10:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Ad hoc Notification pursuant to Article 17 MAR *
*Portfolio value increases to approx. EUR 4.4 billion as per December 31,
2019*
- *Full year 2019 revaluation gain of approx. EUR 450 million (EUR 2.53 per
share)*
*- Revaluation gain of approx. EUR 250 million (EUR 1.41 per share) in the
second half of 2019*
*Hamburg, January 13, 2020 -* The valuation of the real estate portfolio of
alstria office REIT-AG ("alstria" , ISIN DE000A0LD2U1) as of December 31,
2019 conducted by the independent appraiser Savills Advisory Services
Germany GmbH & Co. KG will lead to a positive effect on alstria's full year
2019 income statement of approximately EUR 450 million (EUR 2.53 per share).
Thereof EUR 199 million (EUR 1.12 per share) have already been booked in the
first half of 2019.
The value of alstria's real estate portfolio amounted to EUR 4.4 billion as
of December 31, 2019.
*Contact: *
alstria office REIT-AG
Ralf Dibbern
Head of IR & PR
Steinstrasse 7
20095 Hamburg
Germany
T +49 40 22 63 41-329
F +49 40 22 63 41-229
rdibbern@alstria.de
*More information on:*
www.alstria.com [1]
www.twitter.com/alstria_REIT [2]
www.beehive.work [3]
linkedin.com/company/alstria-office-reit-ag
*About alstria: *
alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely
on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based
on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their
entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep
knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for
sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term
arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As per December 31,
2019 the portfolio comprised 116 buildings with a lettable area of 1.5
million m2.
*Disclaimer:*
This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an
offer to buy any shares. As far as this press release contains
forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition
and results of operations of alstria office REIT-AG (alstria), these
statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of alstria's
management. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of
the Company to differ materially from those reflected in such
forward-looking statements. Apart from other factors not mentioned here,
differences could occur as a result of changes in the overall economic
situation and the competitive environment - especially in the core business
segments and markets of alstria. Also, the development of the financial
markets and changes in national as well as international provisions
particularly in the field of tax legislation and financial reporting
standards could have an effect. Terrorist attacks and their consequences
could increase the likelihood and the extent of differences. alstria
undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions or updates to
these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after
the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
13-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: alstria office REIT-AG
Steinstraße 7
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: 040-226 341 300
Fax: 040-226 341 310
E-mail: info@alstria.de
Internet: http://www.alstria.de
ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1
WKN: A0LD2U
Indices: MDAX, EPRA, German REIT Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock
Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 951737
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
951737 13-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=50c98ad3237bffe9f2f7a061a16565f6&application_id=951737&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3efa69c89c73d9ed8f881de13cc9426a&application_id=951737&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=24ae4ab9e7bfe473f55b11bf354b3eeb&application_id=951737&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 13, 2020 04:53 ET ( 09:53 GMT)
