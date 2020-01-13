DGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Portfolio value increases to approx. EUR 4.4 billion as per December 31, 2019

13.01.2020 - 10:53 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Real Estatealstria office REIT-AG: Portfolio value increases to approx. EUR 4.4 billionas per December 31, 201913-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Ad hoc Notification pursuant to Article 17 MAR **Portfolio value increases to approx. EUR 4.4 billion as per December 31,2019*- *Full year 2019 revaluation gain of approx. EUR 450 million (EUR 2.53 pershare)**- Revaluation gain of approx. EUR 250 million (EUR 1.41 per share) in thesecond half of 2019**Hamburg, January 13, 2020 -* The valuation of the real estate portfolio ofalstria office REIT-AG ("alstria" , ISIN DE000A0LD2U1) as of December 31,2019 conducted by the independent appraiser Savills Advisory ServicesGermany GmbH & Co. KG will lead to a positive effect on alstria's full year2019 income statement of approximately EUR 450 million (EUR 2.53 per share).Thereof EUR 199 million (EUR 1.12 per share) have already been booked in thefirst half of 2019.The value of alstria's real estate portfolio amounted to EUR 4.4 billion asof December 31, 2019.*Contact: *alstria office REIT-AGRalf DibbernHead of IR & PRSteinstrasse 720095 HamburgGermanyT +49 40 22 63 41-329F +49 40 22 63 41-229rdibbern@alstria.de*More information on:*www.alstria.com [1]www.twitter.com/alstria_REIT [2]www.beehive.work [3]linkedin.com/company/alstria-office-reit-ag*About alstria: *alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solelyon German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is basedon the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout theirentire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deepknowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives forsustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-termarbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As per December 31,2019 the portfolio comprised 116 buildings with a lettable area of 1.5million m2.*Disclaimer:*This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of anoffer to buy any shares. As far as this press release containsforward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial conditionand results of operations of alstria office REIT-AG (alstria), thesestatements are based on current expectations or beliefs of alstria'smanagement. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number ofrisks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance ofthe Company to differ materially from those reflected in suchforward-looking statements. Apart from other factors not mentioned here,differences could occur as a result of changes in the overall economicsituation and the competitive environment - especially in the core businesssegments and markets of alstria. Also, the development of the financialmarkets and changes in national as well as international provisionsparticularly in the field of tax legislation and financial reportingstandards could have an effect. Terrorist attacks and their consequencescould increase the likelihood and the extent of differences. alstriaundertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions or updates tothese forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances afterthe date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.13-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: alstria office REIT-AGSteinstraße 720095 HamburgGermanyPhone: 040-226 341 300Fax: 040-226 341 310E-mail: info@alstria.deInternet: http://www.alstria.deISIN: DE000A0LD2U1WKN: A0LD2UIndices: MDAX, EPRA, German REIT IndexListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg StockExchange, SIX, Vienna Stock ExchangeEQS News ID: 951737End of Announcement DGAP News Service951737 13-Jan-2020 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=50c98ad3237bffe9f2f7a061a16565f6&application_id=951737&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3efa69c89c73d9ed8f881de13cc9426a&application_id=951737&site_id=vwd&application_name=news3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=24ae4ab9e7bfe473f55b11bf354b3eeb&application_id=951737&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 13, 2020ET (GMT)