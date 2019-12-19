DAX ®13.200,51-0,16%TecDAX ®3.032,00-0,01%S&P FUTURE3.198,40-0,03%Nasdaq 100 Future8.632,75+0,32%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-Adhoc: Amadeus FiRe AG: Amadeus FiRe AG acquires 100% of the shares in COMCAVE...

DGAP-Adhoc: Amadeus FiRe AG: Amadeus FiRe AG acquires 100% of the shares in COMCAVE Holding GmbH

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Amadeus FiRe AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Amadeus FiRe AG: Amadeus FiRe AG acquires 100% of the shares in COMCAVE
Holding GmbH

19-Dec-2019 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU)
No 596/2014

Amadeus FiRe AG acquires 100% of the shares in COMCAVE Holding GmbH

Frankfurt am Main, 19 December 2019 - Amadeus FiRe AG (ISIN DE0005093108)
("the Company") has concluded a purchase agreement for 100% of the shares in
COMCAVE Holding GmbH, Dortmund, which is expected to be completed today, 19
December 2019. COMCAVE is a leading provider of adult education. The company
is active in the field of occupational re-training and advanced vocational
training at over 50 locations in Germany.

The company's Management Board expects COMCAVE to generate revenues of
around EUR 60 million in the 2019 financial year with an EBITDA margin
(preparation of financial statements in accordance with HGB) of above 25%.

For the Amadeus FiRe Group, the acquisition of COMCAVE represents an
important step towards countering the current bottleneck in personnel
services, namely the increasing shortage of qualified personnel.

The purchase price for COMCAVE and the repayment of COMCAVE's existing
financial liabilities totalling around EUR 200 million will be financed from
the company's cash and cash equivalents and a bridge loan of around EUR 170
million. The Management Board is currently reviewing all long-term financing
options.

The dividend policy of a full distribution pursued in recent years will be
reviewed within the framework of the various financing options.

Contact:
Amadeus FiRe AG
Jan H. Wessling
Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (69) 96 876-180
Investor-Relations@Amadeus-FiRe.de

19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Amadeus FiRe AG
Hanauer Landstraße 160
60314 Frankfurt
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 96876 - 180
Fax: +49 (0)69 96876 - 182
E-mail: investor-relations@amadeus-fire.de
Internet: www.amadeus-fire.de
ISIN: DE0005093108
WKN: 509310
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 939975

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

939975 19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2019 01:30 ET ( 06:30 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

AMADEUS FIRE AG
AMADEUS FIRE AG - Performance (3 Monate) 124,80 -1,89%
EUR -2,40
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Fundamentale Analysen Urteil
25.10. WARBURG RESEARCH Positiv
24.10. WARBURG RESEARCH Positiv
14.10. WARBURG RESEARCH Positiv
Nachrichten
10:12 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Amadeus Fire testen nach Übernahme 21-Tage-Linie AMADEUS FIRE AG 124,80 -1,89%
08:03 Personaldienstleister Amadeus Fire übernimmt Bildungsanbieter Comcave AMADEUS FIRE AG 124,80 -1,89%
07:30 DGAP-Adhoc: Amadeus FiRe AG: Amadeus FiRe AG kauft 100% der Anteile an der COMCAVE Holding GmbH (deutsch) AMADEUS FIRE AG 124,80 -1,89%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
10:55 DGAP-DD: InCity Immobilien AG english INCITY IMMOBILIEN O.N. 1,13 ±0,00%
10:55 DGAP-DD: InCity Immobilien AG deutsch INCITY IMMOBILIEN O.N. 1,13 ±0,00%
10:48 Vodafone verkauft Malta-Geschäft an Monaco Telecom VODAFONE GROUP PLC 1,77 -0,14%
10:39 DGAP-PVR: Dierig Holding AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung DIERIG HOLDING AG O.N. 15,00 -3,85%
10:39 DGAP-PVR: Dierig Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution DIERIG HOLDING AG O.N. 15,00 -3,85%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
10:56 EuGH: Airlines haften für umgekippten Kaffee im Flugzeug AIR FRANCE-KLM INH. EO 1 10,09 -1,18%
10:55 DGAP-DD: InCity Immobilien AG (deutsch) INCITY IMMOBILIEN O.N. 1,13 ±0,00%
10:55 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Empfehung treibt Südzucker auf Hoch seit Anfang 2018 SÜDZUCKER 16,15 +6,32%
10:53 Döpfner warnt vor 'Tod der Pressefreiheit' durch Subventionen
10:52 Energieverband BDEW lehnt längere Laufzeiten für Atomkraftwerke ab RWE ST 26,39 +0,84%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
18.12. Jungheinrich: Gabelstapler-Bauer senkt Prognose – Aktie bricht ein JUNGHEINRICH 20,68 +4,76%
09:39 Tesla-Aktie auf neuem Allzeithoch – und nun? TESLA INC. DL -,001 352,80 +1,28%
08:35 7 Themen, die am Donnerstag für Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.200,61 -0,16%
18.12. Mega-Fusion: Opel und Maserati gehören nun zusammen PEUGEOT SA EO 1 22,50 -2,05%
17.12. SAP: Darum steht die Aktie heute am DAX-Ende SAP 119,68 +0,08%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
10:56 EuGH: Airlines haften für umgekippten Kaffee im Flugzeug AIR FRANCE-KLM INH. EO 1 10,09 -1,18%
10:55 DGAP-DD: InCity Immobilien AG (deutsch) INCITY IMMOBILIEN O.N. 1,13 ±0,00%
10:55 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Empfehung treibt Südzucker auf Hoch seit Anfang 2018 SÜDZUCKER 16,15 +6,32%
10:53 Döpfner warnt vor 'Tod der Pressefreiheit' durch Subventionen
10:52 Energieverband BDEW lehnt längere Laufzeiten für Atomkraftwerke ab RWE ST 26,39 +0,84%
Marktberichte
10:36 Devisen: Euro steigt leicht EUR/USD 1,1137 +0,1934%
10:29 Bund-Emissionsplanung 2020 bei 210 Mrd EUR - erstmals "Grüne" Wertpapiere
10:11 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Vorweihnachtlich ruhig - Dax tut sich schwer MDAX ® 28.189,44 -0,01%
10:00 MÄRKTE EUROPA/Konsolidierung läuft - Notenbanken im Fokus L/E-DAX 13.236,10 -0,00%
09:22 Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Vorweihnachtlich ruhig - Dax tut sich schwer MDAX ® 28.189,44 -0,01%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.