DGAP-Adhoc: Amadeus FiRe AG: Amadeus FiRe AG acquires 100% of the shares in COMCAVE Holding GmbH
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min.
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Amadeus FiRe AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Amadeus FiRe AG: Amadeus FiRe AG acquires 100% of the shares in COMCAVE
Holding GmbH
19-Dec-2019 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU)
No 596/2014
Amadeus FiRe AG acquires 100% of the shares in COMCAVE Holding GmbH
Frankfurt am Main, 19 December 2019 - Amadeus FiRe AG (ISIN DE0005093108)
("the Company") has concluded a purchase agreement for 100% of the shares in
COMCAVE Holding GmbH, Dortmund, which is expected to be completed today, 19
December 2019. COMCAVE is a leading provider of adult education. The company
is active in the field of occupational re-training and advanced vocational
training at over 50 locations in Germany.
The company's Management Board expects COMCAVE to generate revenues of
around EUR 60 million in the 2019 financial year with an EBITDA margin
(preparation of financial statements in accordance with HGB) of above 25%.
For the Amadeus FiRe Group, the acquisition of COMCAVE represents an
important step towards countering the current bottleneck in personnel
services, namely the increasing shortage of qualified personnel.
The purchase price for COMCAVE and the repayment of COMCAVE's existing
financial liabilities totalling around EUR 200 million will be financed from
the company's cash and cash equivalents and a bridge loan of around EUR 170
million. The Management Board is currently reviewing all long-term financing
options.
The dividend policy of a full distribution pursued in recent years will be
reviewed within the framework of the various financing options.
Contact:
Amadeus FiRe AG
Jan H. Wessling
Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (69) 96 876-180
Investor-Relations@Amadeus-FiRe.de
19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Amadeus FiRe AG
Hanauer Landstraße 160
60314 Frankfurt
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 96876 - 180
Fax: +49 (0)69 96876 - 182
E-mail: investor-relations@amadeus-fire.de
Internet: www.amadeus-fire.de
ISIN: DE0005093108
WKN: 509310
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 939975
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
939975 19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 19, 2019 01:30 ET ( 06:30 GMT)
