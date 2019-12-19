DGAP-Adhoc: Amadeus FiRe AG: Amadeus FiRe AG acquires 100% of the shares in COMCAVE Holding GmbH

19.12.2019 - 07:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Amadeus FiRe AG / Key word(s): TakeoverAmadeus FiRe AG: Amadeus FiRe AG acquires 100% of the shares in COMCAVEHolding GmbH19-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU)No 596/2014Amadeus FiRe AG acquires 100% of the shares in COMCAVE Holding GmbHFrankfurt am Main, 19 December 2019 - Amadeus FiRe AG (ISIN DE0005093108)("the Company") has concluded a purchase agreement for 100% of the shares inCOMCAVE Holding GmbH, Dortmund, which is expected to be completed today, 19December 2019. COMCAVE is a leading provider of adult education. The companyis active in the field of occupational re-training and advanced vocationaltraining at over 50 locations in Germany.The company's Management Board expects COMCAVE to generate revenues ofaround EUR 60 million in the 2019 financial year with an EBITDA margin(preparation of financial statements in accordance with HGB) of above 25%.For the Amadeus FiRe Group, the acquisition of COMCAVE represents animportant step towards countering the current bottleneck in personnelservices, namely the increasing shortage of qualified personnel.The purchase price for COMCAVE and the repayment of COMCAVE's existingfinancial liabilities totalling around EUR 200 million will be financed fromthe company's cash and cash equivalents and a bridge loan of around EUR 170million. The Management Board is currently reviewing all long-term financingoptions.The dividend policy of a full distribution pursued in recent years will bereviewed within the framework of the various financing options.Contact:Amadeus FiRe AGJan H. WesslingInvestor RelationsTel: +49 (69) 96 876-180Investor-Relations@Amadeus-FiRe.de19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Amadeus FiRe AGHanauer Landstraße 16060314 FrankfurtGermanyPhone: +49 (0)69 96876 - 180Fax: +49 (0)69 96876 - 182E-mail: investor-relations@amadeus-fire.deInternet: www.amadeus-fire.deISIN: DE0005093108WKN: 509310Indices: SDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 939975End of Announcement DGAP News Service939975 19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 19, 2019ET (GMT)