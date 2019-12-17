DAX ®13.254,34-0,25%TecDAX ®3.040,81-0,66%S&P FUTURE3.197,40+0,06%Nasdaq 100 Future8.609,50+0,04%
DGAP-Adhoc: BaFin intends to revoke authorisation pursuant to section 32 para. 1 KWG (Banking Act) for banking transactions and financial services

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min.


DGAP-Ad-hoc: vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG / Key word(s): Regulatory
Approval/Regulatory Approval
BaFin intends to revoke authorisation pursuant to section 32 para. 1 KWG
(Banking Act) for banking transactions and financial services

17-Dec-2019 / 10:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 17 December 2019

*Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR*

*BaFin intends to revoke authorisation pursuant to section 32 para. 1 KWG
(Banking Act) for banking transactions and financial services*

The Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (Federal Financial
Supervisory Authority) informed the vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG ("vPE") in
a letter dated 13 December 2019 as part of a hearing procedure pursuant to
section 28 VwVfG that it intends to revoke vPE's authorisation pursuant to
section 32 of the KWG or pursuant to sections 64i para. 1 sentence 1, 64 j
para. 1 und 64l para. 1 sentence 1 KWG to provide the financial commission
business, investment brokerage, investment advice, placement business,
contract brokerage, financial portfolio management, third country deposit
brokerage, factoring, financial leasing, investment management.

vPE intends to comment on the intended decision within the period granted by
the BaFin (24 January 2020) and to take measures to avoid the revocation of
the authorisation.

Contact information:

vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG / Mr. Wolfgang Huber
Maximiliansplatz 17
80333 München
Tel: +49 (0)89 296 491
Fax: +49 (0)89 225 060

Email: huber@vpeag.de

Company:

vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG, Maximiliansplatz 17, 80333 Munich, Germany,
Phone: 089/296491, Fax: 089/225060, E-Mail: le@vpeag.de, Internet:
www.vpeag.com

ISIN: DE0006911605, WKN: 691160, Börsen: Open Market in Frankfurt (Basic
Board), Munich (m:access)

17-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG
Maximiliansplatz 17
80333 München
Germany
Phone: 089/296491
Fax: 089/225060
E-mail: huber@vpeag.de
Internet: www.vpeag.com
ISIN: DE0006911605
WKN: 691160
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich
(m:access)
EQS News ID: 937831

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

937831 17-Dec-2019 CET/CEST



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2019 04:52 ET ( 09:52 GMT)
