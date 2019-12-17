DGAP-Adhoc: BaFin intends to revoke authorisation pursuant to section 32 para. 1 KWG (Banking Act) for banking transactions and financial services

17.12.2019 - 10:52 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

10:52

04:52

09:52

DGAP-Ad-hoc: vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG / Key word(s): RegulatoryApproval/Regulatory ApprovalBaFin intends to revoke authorisation pursuant to section 32 para. 1 KWG(Banking Act) for banking transactions and financial services17-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Munich, 17 December 2019*Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR**BaFin intends to revoke authorisation pursuant to section 32 para. 1 KWG(Banking Act) for banking transactions and financial services*The Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (Federal FinancialSupervisory Authority) informed the vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG ("vPE") ina letter dated 13 December 2019 as part of a hearing procedure pursuant tosection 28 VwVfG that it intends to revoke vPE's authorisation pursuant tosection 32 of the KWG or pursuant to sections 64i para. 1 sentence 1, 64 jpara. 1 und 64l para. 1 sentence 1 KWG to provide the financial commissionbusiness, investment brokerage, investment advice, placement business,contract brokerage, financial portfolio management, third country depositbrokerage, factoring, financial leasing, investment management.vPE intends to comment on the intended decision within the period granted bythe BaFin (24 January 2020) and to take measures to avoid the revocation ofthe authorisation.Contact information:vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG / Mr. Wolfgang HuberMaximiliansplatz 1780333 MünchenTel: +49 (0)89 296 491Fax: +49 (0)89 225 060Email: huber@vpeag.deCompany:vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG, Maximiliansplatz 17, 80333 Munich, Germany,Phone: 089/296491, Fax: 089/225060, E-Mail: le@vpeag.de, Internet:www.vpeag.comISIN: DE0006911605, WKN: 691160, Börsen: Open Market in Frankfurt (BasicBoard), Munich (m:access)17-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AGMaximiliansplatz 1780333 MünchenGermanyPhone: 089/296491Fax: 089/225060E-mail: huber@vpeag.deInternet: www.vpeag.comISIN: DE0006911605WKN: 691160Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich(m:access)EQS News ID: 937831End of Announcement DGAP News Service937831 17-Dec-2019 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 17, 2019ET (GMT)