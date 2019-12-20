DAX ®13.318,90+0,81%TecDAX ®3.050,71+0,15%Dow Jones28.455,09+0,28%NASDAQ 1008.678,49+0,43%
DGAP-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Negotiations on the admission of an investor at the level of BayWa r.e. ongoing

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BayWa AG: Negotiations on the admission of an investor at the level of BayWa
r.e. ongoing

20-Dec-2019 / 21:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Negotiations on the admission of an investor at the level of BayWa r.e.
ongoing

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of the Market Abuse
Regulation (MAR)

Munich, 20 December 2019

BayWa AG continues negotiations regarding the admission of an investor as a
minority shareholder at the level of BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH which
currently is a 100% subsidiary of BayWa AG. The management board of BayWa AG
expects to conclude the process in the first quarter of 2020.

BayWa AG

Management Board

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft, Arabellastraße 4, 81925 Munich, www.baywa.de
[1]
WKN 519406 // ISIN DE0005194062; WKN 519400 // ISIN DE0005194005

Contact:
Marion Danneboom, BayWa AG, Head of PR/Corporate Communications/Public
Affairs,
tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 12-36 80,
e-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de

20-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BayWa AG
Arabellastraße 4
81925 Munich
Germany
Phone: 089/ 9222-3691
Fax: 089/ 9212-3680
E-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de
Internet: www.baywa.de
ISIN: DE0005194062, DE0005194005,
WKN: 519406, 519400,
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich;
Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg,
Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 942033

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

942033 20-Dec-2019 CET/CEST


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2019 15:01 ET ( 20:01 GMT)
