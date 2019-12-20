DGAP-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Negotiations on the admission of an investor at the level of BayWa r.e. ongoing

20.12.2019 - 21:01 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): MiscellaneousBayWa AG: Negotiations on the admission of an investor at the level of BayWar.e. ongoing20-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Negotiations on the admission of an investor at the level of BayWa r.e.ongoingBayWa AktiengesellschaftDisclosure of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of the Market AbuseRegulation (MAR)Munich, 20 December 2019BayWa AG continues negotiations regarding the admission of an investor as aminority shareholder at the level of BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH whichcurrently is a 100% subsidiary of BayWa AG. The management board of BayWa AGexpects to conclude the process in the first quarter of 2020.BayWa AGManagement BoardBayWa Aktiengesellschaft, Arabellastraße 4, 81925 Munich, www.baywa.de[1]WKN 519406 // ISIN DE0005194062; WKN 519400 // ISIN DE0005194005Contact:Marion Danneboom, BayWa AG, Head of PR/Corporate Communications/PublicAffairs,tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 12-36 80,e-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de20-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: BayWa AGArabellastraße 481925 MunichGermanyPhone: 089/ 9222-3691Fax: 089/ 9212-3680E-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.deInternet: www.baywa.deISIN: DE0005194062, DE0005194005,WKN: 519406, 519400,Indices: SDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich;Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg,Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 942033End of Announcement DGAP News Service942033 20-Dec-2019 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9e104cac77dc792fd6fb90ccf7bafa5c&application_id=942033&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 20, 2019ET (GMT)