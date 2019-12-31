DGAP-Adhoc: BayWa agrees on settlement with Federal Cartel Office

31.12.2019 - 13:44 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): MiscellaneousBayWa agrees on settlement with Federal Cartel Office31-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.BayWa agrees on settlement with Federal Cartel OfficeBayWa AktiengesellschaftDisclosure of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of the Market AbuseRegulation (MAR)Munich, 31 December 2019BayWa AG today reached an agreement with the Federal Cartel Office on theamicable settlement of administrative proceedings against payment of a fineup to &euro68.6 million. The Federal Cartel Office's reproach was that anindividual employee who used to work for BayWa AG had agreed withrepresentatives of other wholesalers in Germany in the field of plantprotection on a uniform calculation of gross list prices for plantprotection products.For reasons of legal certainty for the shareholders and the Company, BayWahas decided to end the proceedings on the basis of a settlement in order toavoid lengthy legal disputes with corresponding risks.An impact on earnings in 2019 arising from this settlement with the FederalCartel Office will be fully offset by extraordinary income from varioussales of shareholdings.BayWa AGManagement BoardBayWa Aktiengesellschaft, Arabellastraße 4, 81925 Munich, www.baywa.de[1]WKN 519406 // ISIN DE0005194062; WKN 519400 // ISIN DE0005194005Contact:Marion Danneboom, BayWa AG, Head of PR/Corporate Communications/PublicAffairs,tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 12-36 80,e-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de31-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: BayWa AGArabellastraße 481925 MunichGermanyPhone: 089/ 9222-3691Fax: 089/ 9212-3680E-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.deInternet: www.baywa.deISIN: DE0005194062, DE0005194005,WKN: 519406, 519400,Indices: SDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich;Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg,Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 945267End of Announcement DGAP News Service945267 31-Dec-2019 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9e104cac77dc792fd6fb90ccf7bafa5c&application_id=945267&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 31, 2019ET (GMT)