Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-Adhoc: BayWa agrees on settlement with Federal Cartel Office

DGAP-Adhoc: BayWa agrees on settlement with Federal Cartel Office

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min.


DGAP-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BayWa agrees on settlement with Federal Cartel Office

31-Dec-2019 / 13:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BayWa agrees on settlement with Federal Cartel Office

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of the Market Abuse
Regulation (MAR)

Munich, 31 December 2019

BayWa AG today reached an agreement with the Federal Cartel Office on the
amicable settlement of administrative proceedings against payment of a fine
up to &euro68.6 million. The Federal Cartel Office's reproach was that an
individual employee who used to work for BayWa AG had agreed with
representatives of other wholesalers in Germany in the field of plant
protection on a uniform calculation of gross list prices for plant
protection products.

For reasons of legal certainty for the shareholders and the Company, BayWa
has decided to end the proceedings on the basis of a settlement in order to
avoid lengthy legal disputes with corresponding risks.

An impact on earnings in 2019 arising from this settlement with the Federal
Cartel Office will be fully offset by extraordinary income from various
sales of shareholdings.

BayWa AG

Management Board

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft, Arabellastraße 4, 81925 Munich, www.baywa.de
[1]
WKN 519406 // ISIN DE0005194062; WKN 519400 // ISIN DE0005194005

Contact:
Marion Danneboom, BayWa AG, Head of PR/Corporate Communications/Public
Affairs,
tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 12-36 80,
e-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de

31-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BayWa AG
Arabellastraße 4
81925 Munich
Germany
Phone: 089/ 9222-3691
Fax: 089/ 9212-3680
E-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de
Internet: www.baywa.de
ISIN: DE0005194062, DE0005194005,
WKN: 519406, 519400,
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich;
Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg,
Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 945267

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

945267 31-Dec-2019 CET/CEST


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9e104cac77dc792fd6fb90ccf7bafa5c&application_id=945267&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2019 07:44 ET ( 12:44 GMT)
BAYWA AG NA O.N.
BAYWA AG NA O.N. - Performance (3 Monate) 29,60 -2,63%
EUR -0,80
Porträt - Chart - Firmenprofil
Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
