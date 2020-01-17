DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG closes the 2019 fiscal year with a profit

17.01.2020 - 07:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

07:00

7:00

01:00

06:00

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Preliminary ResultsBB Biotech AG closes the 2019 fiscal year with a profit17-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Media Release, January 17, 2020*BB Biotech AG closes the 2019 fiscal year with a profit*In accordance with regulations on ad hoc publicity, BB Biotech AG (ISINCH0038389992) is releasing the following information about its results forits fiscal year 2019.BB Biotech AG closed its fiscal year 2019 with a profit of approximately CHF677 million, based on its preliminary unaudited consolidated results (CHF471 million loss in the previous year).As an investment company, the results reflect the performance of the stocksBB Biotech AG holds in its investment portfolio.The publication of all relevant portfolio data will take place on January17, 2020 atam and the complete annual report will be published onFebruary 21, 2020.*For further information:*Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, SwitzerlandTanja Chicherio, Tel. +41 44 267 67 07, tch@bellevue.chwww.bbbiotech.com [1]*Company profile*BB Biotech invests in companies in the fast growing market of biotechnologyand is one of the world's largest investors in this sector. BB Biotech islisted in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Its investments are focused onlisted companies that are developing and commercializing novel medicaltreatments and cures. BB Biotech's investment selection process is guided bythe fundamental research and analysis of physicians and molecularbiologists. Its Board of Directors has many years of experience in industryand science.17-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: BB BIOTECH AGSchwertstrasse 68200 SchaffhausenSwitzerlandPhone: +41 52 624 08 45E-mail: info@bbbiotech.comInternet: www.bbbiotech.chISIN: CH0038389992WKN: A0NFN3Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart; SIXEQS News ID: 955315End of Announcement DGAP News Service955315 17-Jan-2020 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f80c4feec698b1c5fa8ce919781cfb2a&application_id=955315&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 17, 2020ET (GMT)