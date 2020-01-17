DAX ®13.516,44+0,65%TecDAX ®3.160,68+0,99%S&P FUTURE3.316,40+0,31%Nasdaq 100 Future9.092,50+0,36%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG closes the 2019 fiscal year with a profit
DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG closes the 2019 fiscal year with a profit
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
BB Biotech AG closes the 2019 fiscal year with a profit
17-Jan-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Media Release, January 17, 2020
*BB Biotech AG closes the 2019 fiscal year with a profit*
In accordance with regulations on ad hoc publicity, BB Biotech AG (ISIN
CH0038389992) is releasing the following information about its results for
its fiscal year 2019.
BB Biotech AG closed its fiscal year 2019 with a profit of approximately CHF
677 million, based on its preliminary unaudited consolidated results (CHF
471 million loss in the previous year).
As an investment company, the results reflect the performance of the stocks
BB Biotech AG holds in its investment portfolio.
The publication of all relevant portfolio data will take place on January
17, 2020 at 7:00 am and the complete annual report will be published on
February 21, 2020.
*For further information:*
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland
Tanja Chicherio, Tel. +41 44 267 67 07, tch@bellevue.ch
www.bbbiotech.com [1]
*Company profile*
BB Biotech invests in companies in the fast growing market of biotechnology
and is one of the world's largest investors in this sector. BB Biotech is
listed in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Its investments are focused on
listed companies that are developing and commercializing novel medical
treatments and cures. BB Biotech's investment selection process is guided by
the fundamental research and analysis of physicians and molecular
biologists. Its Board of Directors has many years of experience in industry
and science.
17-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BB BIOTECH AG
Schwertstrasse 6
8200 Schaffhausen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 624 08 45
E-mail: info@bbbiotech.com
Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch
ISIN: CH0038389992
WKN: A0NFN3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart; SIX
EQS News ID: 955315
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
955315 17-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f80c4feec698b1c5fa8ce919781cfb2a&application_id=955315&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 17, 2020 01:00 ET ( 06:00 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|0,000
|±0,00%
|EUR
|±0,000
|Porträt - Chart - Firmenprofil
|Fundamentale Analysen
|Urteil
|27.08.
|INDEPENDENT RESEARCH
|Neutral
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Marktüberblick: Dow Jones, DAX, Netflix, Tesla, Luckin Coffee, Apple, Bayer, Wirecard, RWE, NEL
12:3817.01. 09:03
Dax sucht Weg nach oben - Bayer mit News zu Glyphosat-Klagen
01:5317.01. 08:01
Most Actives: Varta, Tesla und Ballard Power
04:3716.01. 16:54
Auto-Aktien belasten Dax erneut
01:3016.01. 15:57
Die Woche aus Sicht unserer Börsenkorrespondenten
11:3916.01. 15:56
Waffenstillstand im Handelsstreit - Kritik bleibt
01:4316.01. 15:28
Christoph Zwermann: Das sind die charttechnischen Top-Börsen für 2020!
14:2316.01. 15:27
US-Banken starten Bilanz-Saison
06:4516.01. 14:19
Analyser to go: Barclays für Infineon positiver gestimmt
01:3316.01. 12:44
DAX-Analyst Grisse: Anstieg wahrscheinlicher als Rücksetzer
03:2616.01. 12:43
Waffenstillstand im Handelsstreit - Dax bleibt vorsichtig
01:3916.01. 12:10
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Würden Sie es richtig finden, wenn das Innenministerium nur noch Passbilder für Ausweis & Co erlaubt, die im Amt selbst aufgenommen wurden?