DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG closes the 2019 fiscal year with a profit

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
BB Biotech AG closes the 2019 fiscal year with a profit

17-Jan-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release, January 17, 2020

*BB Biotech AG closes the 2019 fiscal year with a profit*

In accordance with regulations on ad hoc publicity, BB Biotech AG (ISIN
CH0038389992) is releasing the following information about its results for
its fiscal year 2019.

BB Biotech AG closed its fiscal year 2019 with a profit of approximately CHF
677 million, based on its preliminary unaudited consolidated results (CHF
471 million loss in the previous year).

As an investment company, the results reflect the performance of the stocks
BB Biotech AG holds in its investment portfolio.

The publication of all relevant portfolio data will take place on January
17, 2020 at 7:00 am and the complete annual report will be published on
February 21, 2020.

*For further information:*
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland
Tanja Chicherio, Tel. +41 44 267 67 07, tch@bellevue.ch

www.bbbiotech.com [1]

*Company profile*

BB Biotech invests in companies in the fast growing market of biotechnology
and is one of the world's largest investors in this sector. BB Biotech is
listed in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Its investments are focused on
listed companies that are developing and commercializing novel medical
treatments and cures. BB Biotech's investment selection process is guided by
the fundamental research and analysis of physicians and molecular
biologists. Its Board of Directors has many years of experience in industry
and science.

17-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BB BIOTECH AG
Schwertstrasse 6
8200 Schaffhausen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 624 08 45
E-mail: info@bbbiotech.com
Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch
ISIN: CH0038389992
WKN: A0NFN3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart; SIX
EQS News ID: 955315

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

955315 17-Jan-2020 CET/CEST


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f80c4feec698b1c5fa8ce919781cfb2a&application_id=955315&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2020 01:00 ET ( 06:00 GMT)
