DGAP-Adhoc: Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera announces preliminary sales figures for the full year 2019, record sales in the 4th quarter

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Biofrontera AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/AnnualResultsBiofrontera AG: Biofrontera announces preliminary sales figures for the fullyear 2019, record sales in the 4th quarter10-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Biofrontera announces preliminary sales figures for the full year 2019,record sales in the 4th quarter*Leverkusen, Germany, 10 January 2020 - Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA;Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the "Company"), an internationalbiopharmaceutical company, today announced its results for the first ninemonths ended September 30, 2019. At the same time, the guidance for fiscal2019 has been adjusted.The preliminary, unaudited turnover of the Biofrontera Group for the period1 January to 31 December 2019 was between 31.1 and 31.4 million euros,slightly above the last guidance. This corresponds to a sales growth ofalmost 50% compared to the previous year, with pure product sales increasingby approximately 46%.Preliminary revenues from product sales in the USA are expected to be aroundEUR 23.3 million, compared to EUR 14.9 million in the same period of 2018(ca. +57%). In Germany, revenues from product sales will amount to approx.EUR 4.6 million, compared with EUR 3.3 million for the full year 2018 (ca.+40%). Revenues for Europe excluding Germany were roughly on par with theprevious year, with rising revenues in Spain and the United Kingdomoffsetting lower revenues with license partners.Sales in the fourth quarter amounted to approximately EUR 12.2 million,compared to EUR 6.6 million in the previous year. Biofrontera thus achievedthe highest quarterly sales in its corporate history. Decisive for thestrong growth was again the steadily growing US business, as well as thesales increases in Germany and Spain. The latter were mainly due to theEuropean approval for Ameluz(R) in combination with daylight PDT. Due to aprice increase of about 6% for Ameluz(R) in the USA effective January 1,2020, the product was in some practices stocked up in December 2019, alsocontributing to the strong sales growth in the last quarter.Biofrontera AG, Hemmelrather Weg 201, 51377 LeverkusenISIN: DE0006046113WKN: 604611Contact: Biofrontera AGTel.: +49 (0214) 87 63 2 0, Fax.: +49 (0214) 87 63 290E-mail: ir@biofrontera.com10-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Biofrontera AGHemmelrather Weg 20151377 LeverkusenGermanyPhone: +49 (0)214 87632 0Fax: +49 (0)214 87632 90E-mail: ir@biofrontera.comInternet: www.biofrontera.comISIN: DE0006046113, NASDAQ: BFRAWKN: 604611Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard);Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; NasdaqEQS News ID: 950823End of Announcement DGAP News Service950823 10-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 10, 2020ET (GMT)