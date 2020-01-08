DAX ®13.320,18+0,71%TecDAX ®3.044,26+0,24%Dow Jones28.780,39+0,69%NASDAQ 1008.923,86+0,88%
DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM: CEO leaves CANCOM prematurely as of 31 January 2020
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Personnel
CANCOM: CEO leaves CANCOM prematurely as of 31 January 2020
08-Jan-2020 / 18:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*CANCOM: CEO leaves CANCOM prematurely as of 31 January 2020*
Munich, 8 January 2020 - Mr. Thomas Volk has today reached an agreement with
the Supervisory Board to leave the CANCOM Group prematurely as of 31 January
2020 due to differing opinions on the future strategic development of the
company. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Volk for his work and his services
to the company and wishes him personally all the best.
The Supervisory Board has appointed Rudolf Hotter, a long-standing member of
the Executive Board, as the new CEO with effect as of 1 February 2020. In
addition, the Supervisory Board has decided to allocate the tasks assigned
to Mr. Volk to the two members of the Executive Board Rudolf Hotter and
Thomas Stark for the time being.
*Notifying company:*
CANCOM SE, Erika-Mann-Straße 69, 80636 Munich, Germany
ISIN DE0005419105, Frankfurt Stock Exchange (MDAX, TecDAX, Prime Standard)
*Contact / Notifying person:*
Sebastian Bucher, Manager Investor Relations
+49 (0)89 540545193
sebastian.bucher@cancom.de
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Dr. Lothar Koniarski, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CANCOM SE: 'The
entire Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr. Volk for his
extraordinarily high level of commitment and his work.'
The new CEO Rudolf Hotter has been a member of the CANCOM SE Executive Board
since 2005 and has been responsible for the operational business as COO
since then. 'I would like to thank Thomas Volk for the successful and
trusting cooperation. I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for the
confidence placed in me. After 15 years on the CANCOM Executive Board, I am
pleased to be able to contribute my many years of experience in my new role
as CEO. My goal is to continue to drive CANCOM forward together with my
Executive Board colleague Thomas Stark in its existing successful focus on
the Cloud Solutions and the IT Solutions business,' said Hotter.
In addition, the CANCOM SE Executive Board reaffirmed the already raised
forecast for the 2019 financial year.
*About CANCOM*
As a Digital Transformation Partner, CANCOM accompanies organizations into
the digital future. CANCOM supports customers to simplify complex enterprise
IT and increase their business success through the implementation of modern
technology. In order to comprehensively meet the IT needs of companies,
organizations, and the public sector, CANCOM delivers tailor-made IT end to
end from a single source.
The CANCOM Group's range of IT solutions includes consulting,
implementation, services, and the management of IT systems. Customers
benefit from the extensive expertise as well as a holistic and innovative
portfolio that covers the IT requirements that are necessary for a
successful digital transformation. As a hybrid IT integrator and service
provider, the Company provides an integrated range of services and solutions
including business solutions and managed services, such as cloud computing,
analytics, enterprise mobility, IT security, hosting, and as-a-service
offerings.
With more than 4,000 employees worldwide, the internationally active CANCOM
Group and its efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer
proximity in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Great Britain, and the
USA. The CANCOM Group is led by Thomas Volk (CEO), Rudolf Hotter (COO), and
Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich. CANCOM has an
annual revenue of around EUR 1.4 billion and its parent company, CANCOM SE,
is listed in the MDAX and TecDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN
DE0005419105).
08-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)89/54054-0
Fax: +49-(0)89/54054-5119
E-mail: info@cancom.de
Internet: http://www.cancom.de
ISIN: DE0005419105
WKN: 541910
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 949593
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
949593 08-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 08, 2020 12:59 ET ( 17:59 GMT)
