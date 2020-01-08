DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM: CEO leaves CANCOM prematurely as of 31 January 2020

08.01.2020 - 18:59 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): PersonnelCANCOM: CEO leaves CANCOM prematurely as of 31 January 202008-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*CANCOM: CEO leaves CANCOM prematurely as of 31 January 2020*Munich, 8 January 2020 - Mr. Thomas Volk has today reached an agreement withthe Supervisory Board to leave the CANCOM Group prematurely as of 31 January2020 due to differing opinions on the future strategic development of thecompany. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Volk for his work and his servicesto the company and wishes him personally all the best.The Supervisory Board has appointed Rudolf Hotter, a long-standing member ofthe Executive Board, as the new CEO with effect as of 1 February 2020. Inaddition, the Supervisory Board has decided to allocate the tasks assignedto Mr. Volk to the two members of the Executive Board Rudolf Hotter andThomas Stark for the time being.*Notifying company:*CANCOM SE, Erika-Mann-Straße 69, 80636 Munich, GermanyISIN DE0005419105, Frankfurt Stock Exchange (MDAX, TecDAX, Prime Standard)*Contact / Notifying person:*Sebastian Bucher, Manager Investor Relations+49 (0)89 540545193sebastian.bucher@cancom.deInformation and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:Dr. Lothar Koniarski, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CANCOM SE: 'Theentire Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr. Volk for hisextraordinarily high level of commitment and his work.'The new CEO Rudolf Hotter has been a member of the CANCOM SE Executive Boardsince 2005 and has been responsible for the operational business as COOsince then. 'I would like to thank Thomas Volk for the successful andtrusting cooperation. I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for theconfidence placed in me. After 15 years on the CANCOM Executive Board, I ampleased to be able to contribute my many years of experience in my new roleas CEO. My goal is to continue to drive CANCOM forward together with myExecutive Board colleague Thomas Stark in its existing successful focus onthe Cloud Solutions and the IT Solutions business,' said Hotter.In addition, the CANCOM SE Executive Board reaffirmed the already raisedforecast for the 2019 financial year.*About CANCOM*As a Digital Transformation Partner, CANCOM accompanies organizations intothe digital future. CANCOM supports customers to simplify complex enterpriseIT and increase their business success through the implementation of moderntechnology. In order to comprehensively meet the IT needs of companies,organizations, and the public sector, CANCOM delivers tailor-made IT end toend from a single source.The CANCOM Group's range of IT solutions includes consulting,implementation, services, and the management of IT systems. Customersbenefit from the extensive expertise as well as a holistic and innovativeportfolio that covers the IT requirements that are necessary for asuccessful digital transformation. As a hybrid IT integrator and serviceprovider, the Company provides an integrated range of services and solutionsincluding business solutions and managed services, such as cloud computing,analytics, enterprise mobility, IT security, hosting, and as-a-serviceofferings.With more than 4,000 employees worldwide, the internationally active CANCOMGroup and its efficient partner network ensure market presence and customerproximity in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Great Britain, and theUSA. The CANCOM Group is led by Thomas Volk (CEO), Rudolf Hotter (COO), andThomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich. CANCOM has anannual revenue of around EUR 1.4 billion and its parent company, CANCOM SE,is listed in the MDAX and TecDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISINDE0005419105).08-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: CANCOM SEErika-Mann-Straße 6980636 MunichGermanyPhone: +49-(0)89/54054-0Fax: +49-(0)89/54054-5119E-mail: info@cancom.deInternet: http://www.cancom.deISIN: DE0005419105WKN: 541910Indices: MDAX, TecDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 949593End of Announcement DGAP News Service949593 08-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 08, 2020ET (GMT)