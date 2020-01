DGAP-Adhoc: CO.DON AG: Member of the Management Board of Ralf M. Jakobs resigned

16.01.2020 - 12:37 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CO.DON AG / Key word(s): PersonnelCO.DON AG: Member of the Management Board of Ralf M. Jakobs resigned16-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*CO.DON AG (ISIN: DE DE000A1K0227)**Member of the Management Board Ralf M. Jakobs resigned *Berlin / Teltow, January 16, 2020 - Mr. Ralf M. Jakobs resigned today fromthe Management Board of co.don Aktiengesellschaft; the decision was made inmutual agreement with the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board thanksMr. Jakobs for his past services. Mr. Tilmann Bur, as remaining member ofthe Management Board, will manage the company's business as of now and untilfurther notice as sole chairman.Contact:Matthias Meißner, M.A.Director Investor Relations / Public RelationsTel. +49 (0)30-240352330Fax +49 (0)30-240352309E-Mail: ir@codon.de16-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: CO.DON AGWarthestraße 2114513 TeltowGermanyPhone: 03328 43460Fax: 03328 434643E-mail: info@codon.deInternet: www.codon.deISIN: DE000A1K0227WKN: A1K022Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart,Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 954873End of Announcement DGAP News Service954873 16-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 16, 2020ET (GMT)