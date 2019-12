DGAP-Adhoc: comdirect bank AG: comdirect bank AG CEO transfers to Commerzbank AG

17.12.2019 - 08:32 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: comdirect bank AG / Key word(s): Personnelcomdirect bank AG: comdirect bank AG CEO transfers to Commerzbank AG17-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Quickborn, 17 December 2019. Arno Walter resigned from his position as CEOof comdirect bank AG.He intends to terminate his contract with comdirect bank AG ahead ofschedule at the end of this year and to transfer to Commerzbank AG as amember of the Divisional Board responsible for Wealth Management & CorporateClients.In this function, Arno Walter would also be responsible for the integrationproject of the planned merger of comdirect bank AG with Commerzbank AG.Contact:Simone Glass,Head of Investor Relations+49 4106 704 1966, simone.glass@comdirect.de17-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: comdirect bank AGPascalkehre 1525451 QuickbornGermanyPhone: + 49 (0) 4106/704-0Fax: + 49 (0) 4106/708-2580E-mail: ir@comdirect.deInternet: www.comdirect.deISIN: DE0005428007WKN: 542800Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 937685End of Announcement DGAP News Service937685 17-Dec-2019 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 17, 2019ET (GMT)