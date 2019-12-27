DGAP-Adhoc: CompuGroup Medical acquires EPSILOG

27.12.2019 - 12:43 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE / Key word(s): TakeoverCompuGroup Medical acquires EPSILOG27-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.27 December 2019 - Koblenz, Germany, & Castries, France.Today, CompuGroup Medical SE, as purchaser, and Hevanance S.à r.l. andGoodwill Systems S.à r.l., as sellers, have signed an agreement regardingthe sale and purchase of 100 % of the shares in MB Invest SAS which is thesole owner of EPSILOG SAS (*EPSILOG*), based in Castries, France.EPSILOG's key product is VEGA, an ambulatory information system with aleading position in French healthcare IT for nurses and physiotherapists.The agreed purchase price for EPSILOG amounts to EUR 72m and is subject tofurther adjustments post-closing. In 2018, EPSILOG had revenues of more thanEUR 14 million with an EBITDA of approximately EUR 5 million. EPSILOG'scustomer base today consists of more than 44,000 providers across theambulatory market segment.Closing of the transaction is expected for 27 December 2019.For further information please refer to:*CompuGroup Medical SE*Investor RelationsMaria Trost 2156070 Koblenz, GermanyContact person:Claudia ThoméHead of Investor RelationsCompuGroup Medical SEEmail: claudia.thome@cgm.comTel +49 261 8000 7030Tel +49 261 8000 620027-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: CompuGroup Medical SEMaria Trost 2156070 KoblenzGermanyPhone: +49 (0)261 8000 6200Fax: +49 (0)261 8000 3200E-mail: investor@cgm.comInternet: www.cgm.comISIN: DE0005437305WKN: 543730Indices: MDAX, TecDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 943855End of Announcement DGAP News Service943855 27-Dec-2019 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 27, 2019ET (GMT)