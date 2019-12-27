DAX ®13.378,97+0,59%TecDAX ®3.040,73-0,55%S&P FUTURE3.250,30+0,18%Nasdaq 100 Future8.770,50+0,47%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-Adhoc: CompuGroup Medical acquires EPSILOG

DGAP-Adhoc: CompuGroup Medical acquires EPSILOG

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE / Key word(s): Takeover
CompuGroup Medical acquires EPSILOG

27-Dec-2019 / 12:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

27 December 2019 - Koblenz, Germany, & Castries, France.

Today, CompuGroup Medical SE, as purchaser, and Hevanance S.à r.l. and
Goodwill Systems S.à r.l., as sellers, have signed an agreement regarding
the sale and purchase of 100 % of the shares in MB Invest SAS which is the
sole owner of EPSILOG SAS (*EPSILOG*), based in Castries, France.

EPSILOG's key product is VEGA, an ambulatory information system with a
leading position in French healthcare IT for nurses and physiotherapists.

The agreed purchase price for EPSILOG amounts to EUR 72m and is subject to
further adjustments post-closing. In 2018, EPSILOG had revenues of more than
EUR 14 million with an EBITDA of approximately EUR 5 million. EPSILOG's
customer base today consists of more than 44,000 providers across the
ambulatory market segment.

Closing of the transaction is expected for 27 December 2019.

For further information please refer to:

*CompuGroup Medical SE*
Investor Relations
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz, Germany

Contact person:
Claudia Thomé

Head of Investor Relations
CompuGroup Medical SE
Email: claudia.thome@cgm.com
Tel +49 261 8000 7030
Tel +49 261 8000 6200

27-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)261 8000 6200
Fax: +49 (0)261 8000 3200
E-mail: investor@cgm.com
Internet: www.cgm.com
ISIN: DE0005437305
WKN: 543730
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 943855

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

943855 27-Dec-2019 CET/CEST



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 27, 2019 06:43 ET ( 11:43 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

COMPUGROUP MED.SE O.N.
COMPUGROUP MED.SE O.N. - Performance (3 Monate) 64,30 +1,66%
EUR +1,05
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Fundamentale Analysen Urteil
25.11. BAADER BANK Neutral
21.11. DEUTSCHE BANK Positiv
13.11. DEUTSCHE BANK Positiv
Nachrichten
12:43 DGAP-Adhoc: CompuGroup Medical acquires EPSILOG COMPUGROUP MED.SE O.N. 64,30 +1,66%
12:43 DGAP-Adhoc: CompuGroup Medical übernimmt EPSILOG COMPUGROUP MED.SE O.N. 64,30 +1,66%
12:43 DGAP-Adhoc: CompuGroup Medical übernimmt EPSILOG (deutsch) COMPUGROUP MED.SE O.N. 64,30 +1,66%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
12:54 Compugroup Medical kauft kleinen französischen Softwarehersteller COMPUGROUP MED.SE O.N. 64,30 +1,66%
12:43 DGAP-Adhoc: CompuGroup Medical übernimmt EPSILOG COMPUGROUP MED.SE O.N. 64,30 +1,66%
12:43 DGAP-Adhoc: CompuGroup Medical acquires EPSILOG COMPUGROUP MED.SE O.N. 64,30 +1,66%
12:42 PRESS RELEASE: Polyus Finance Plc: Results of the share issuance
12:39 DGAP-PVR: United Internet AG: Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien nach § 40 Abs. 1 Satz 2 WpHG UTD.INTERNET 29,91 +0,67%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
12:58 Bahn, Bund und Länder investieren 1,3 Milliarden Euro in Bahnhöfe
12:57 OTS: Mestemacher GmbH / Die MESTEMACHER Group lädt ein zur ...
12:43 DGAP-Adhoc: CompuGroup Medical übernimmt EPSILOG (deutsch) COMPUGROUP MED.SE O.N. 64,30 +1,66%
12:42 ROUNDUP: Bahn-Tickets für Fernzüge kaum teurer - Aufschläge im Nahverkehr
12:39 DGAP-Stimmrechte: United Internet AG (deutsch) UTD.INTERNET 29,91 +0,67%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
25.12. Jahresausblick: Neue DAX-Rekorde voraus – aber dann... DAX ® 13.378,97 +0,59%
08:28 Qiagen: Das ist eine Katastrophe für die Aktionäre QIAGEN NV EO -,01 30,30 -18,17%
10:39 Boeing: Brisante E-Mails veröffentlicht – Aktie fällt weiter BOEING 297,10 -2,09%
09:23 BMW-Aktie trotzt Vorwürfen der US-Börsenaufsicht BMW ST 73,65 +0,15%
23.12. Bayer: Darum springt die Aktie heute auf Jahreshoch BAYER 73,88 +0,38%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
12:58 Bahn, Bund und Länder investieren 1,3 Milliarden Euro in Bahnhöfe
12:57 OTS: Mestemacher GmbH / Die MESTEMACHER Group lädt ein zur ...
12:43 DGAP-Adhoc: CompuGroup Medical übernimmt EPSILOG (deutsch) COMPUGROUP MED.SE O.N. 64,30 +1,66%
12:42 ROUNDUP: Bahn-Tickets für Fernzüge kaum teurer - Aufschläge im Nahverkehr
12:39 DGAP-Stimmrechte: United Internet AG (deutsch) UTD.INTERNET 29,91 +0,67%
Marktberichte
12:37 MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte -2- DAX ® 13.378,97 +0,59%
12:37 MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte DAX ® 13.378,97 +0,59%
12:09 Aktien Frankfurt: Ruhiger Handelstag nach Weihnachten - Neuer MDax Rekord MDAX ® 28.595,47 +0,18%
12:07 MÄRKTE EUROPA/Euro-Stoxx-50 auf Jahreshoch - Kurseinbruch bei Qiagen LUFTHANSA 16,49 +0,21%
12:02 MARKT USA/Neue Rekordhochs zum Wochenausklang möglich BOEING 297,10 -2,09%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Im Tarifkonflikt der Lufthansa hat die Kabinengewerkschaft Ufo mit weiteren Streiks gedroht, falls kein Lösungsweg ausgehandelt wird. Haben Sie dafür Verständnis?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen