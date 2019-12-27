DAX ®13.378,97+0,59%TecDAX ®3.040,73-0,55%S&P FUTURE3.250,30+0,18%Nasdaq 100 Future8.770,50+0,47%
DGAP-Adhoc: CompuGroup Medical acquires EPSILOG
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE / Key word(s): Takeover
CompuGroup Medical acquires EPSILOG
27-Dec-2019 / 12:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
27 December 2019 - Koblenz, Germany, & Castries, France.
Today, CompuGroup Medical SE, as purchaser, and Hevanance S.à r.l. and
Goodwill Systems S.à r.l., as sellers, have signed an agreement regarding
the sale and purchase of 100 % of the shares in MB Invest SAS which is the
sole owner of EPSILOG SAS (*EPSILOG*), based in Castries, France.
EPSILOG's key product is VEGA, an ambulatory information system with a
leading position in French healthcare IT for nurses and physiotherapists.
The agreed purchase price for EPSILOG amounts to EUR 72m and is subject to
further adjustments post-closing. In 2018, EPSILOG had revenues of more than
EUR 14 million with an EBITDA of approximately EUR 5 million. EPSILOG's
customer base today consists of more than 44,000 providers across the
ambulatory market segment.
Closing of the transaction is expected for 27 December 2019.
For further information please refer to:
*CompuGroup Medical SE*
Investor Relations
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz, Germany
Contact person:
Claudia Thomé
Head of Investor Relations
CompuGroup Medical SE
Email: claudia.thome@cgm.com
Tel +49 261 8000 7030
Tel +49 261 8000 6200
27-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)261 8000 6200
Fax: +49 (0)261 8000 3200
E-mail: investor@cgm.com
Internet: www.cgm.com
ISIN: DE0005437305
WKN: 543730
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 943855
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
943855 27-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 27, 2019 06:43 ET ( 11:43 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|64,30
|+1,66%
|EUR
|+1,05
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
|Fundamentale Analysen
|Urteil
|25.11.
|BAADER BANK
|Neutral
|21.11.
|DEUTSCHE BANK
|Positiv
|13.11.
|DEUTSCHE BANK
|Positiv
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
FTV_dpaafx_271219_60
01:0327.12. 12:41
FTV_dpaafx_271219d
01:2627.12. 11:41
FTV_dpaafx_271219c
01:2727.12. 11:41
FTV_dpaafx_271219b
01:3427.12. 10:40
FTV_dpaafx_271219a
01:4327.12. 08:34
Ausblick 2020: Europas Banken: Moodyu2018s senkt Ausblick
12:2627.12. 08:33
Welche Rolle spielt Europa im Streit USA-China 2020? Und Europas Aktien?
13:1427.12. 08:31
Ausblick 2020: Europa? USA? Bleiben Großinvestoren 2020 bullish?
07:5924.12. 08:45
Bescherung fällt aus: Dax tendiert leichter
01:5423.12. 16:55
Aktie im Fokus: Koenig & Bauer schreddert Jahresziele - Kurs sackt ab
00:4823.12. 14:34
Analyser to go: BASF stößt Bauchemie ab - Alles gut
01:2223.12. 13:10
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Im Tarifkonflikt der Lufthansa hat die Kabinengewerkschaft Ufo mit weiteren Streiks gedroht, falls kein Lösungsweg ausgehandelt wird. Haben Sie dafür Verständnis?