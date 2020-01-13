DAX ®13.451,52-0,24%TecDAX ®3.093,77-0,37%Dow Jones28.881,86+0,20%NASDAQ 1009.033,74+0,75%
DGAP-Adhoc: CropEnergies decides succession for executive board
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CropEnergies AG / Key word(s): Personnel
CropEnergies decides succession for executive board
13-Jan-2020 / 17:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Mannheim, 13 January 2020 - CropEnergies AG, Mannheim, has decided the
succession for the executive board: Joachim Lutz, (63), CropEnergies AG's
CEO, will retire at the end of the annual general meeting on 14 July 2020,
after 14 years in the executive board. "The change in the executive board
after the end of the Annual General Meeting in July 2020 is part of the
long-term succession planning", says Professor Dr Markwart Kunz, chairman of
the supervisory board of CropEnergies AG, and continues: "Since being
appointed to the board in 2006, Joachim Lutz has decisively shaped the
company and developed it further both operationally and strategically as a
successful subsidiary within the Südzucker group. Today, CropEnergies is a
profitable company and the largest European producer of sustainable ethanol
which reduces greenhouse gas emissions in transport. The supervisory board
would like to take this opportunity to thank Joachim Lutz for his many years
of successful commitment."
In its meeting on 13 January 2020, the supervisory board has appointed Dr
Stephan Meeder (49) as CEO (Speaker of the Executive Board) with effect from
the closing of the annual general meeting on 14 July 2020. Meeder has been
CFO (Chief Financial Officer of CropEnergies AG since 2015 and will continue
to be responsible for this department in addition to his new duties as CEO.
In addition, the supervisory board has appointed Jürgen Böttcher (58) in
CropEnergies executive board with effect from 1 May 2020. As CTO (Chief
Technical Officer), Böttcher will be responsible for production as well as
for research and development. "By appointing the graduate engineer
(Diplomingenieur) Jürgen Böttcher to the executive board, we have found an
excellent and experienced expert as our Chief Technical Officer," Kunz adds.
Böttcher has worked for Südzucker group since 1990. Since 2006, he has been
Technical Director at CropEnergies, responsible for production, maintenance
and investment and has played a key role in the establishment and further
development of the production facilities.
As already announced in July 2019, Chief Sales Officer (CSO) Michael
Friedmann (64) will retire and will leave the executive board at the end of
February 2020. His successor is Dr Fritz Georg von Graevenitz (42), who had
been appointed to the executive board with effect from 1 October 2019.
*CropEnergies AG*
Clean mobility - today and in the future - is CropEnergies' business.
Founded in Mannheim, Germany, in 2006, the member of the Südzucker Group is
the leading European manufacturer of sustainably produced ethanol. With its
annual production capacity of 1.3 million cubic meters in its German,
Belgian, UK and French facilities, CropEnergies produces ethanol which
predominantly replaces petrol. The highly efficient production facilities
reduce CO2 emissions by over 70 percent on average across the whole
value-added chain, compared to fossil fuel.
In addition to fuel alcohol, CropEnergies produces 150,000 cubic meters of
high-purity neutral alcohol which is used in the beverage, cosmetics, and
pharmaceutical industry or for technical applications.
The use of local agricultural raw materials also results in more than 1
million tonnes of high-quality protein food and animal feed every year.
Through advanced technology and innovation CropEnergies contributes to
ensure a sustainable mobility from renewable sources today and in the future
through its main product ethanol: mobility - sustainable. renewable.
The CropEnergies AG (ISIN DE000A0LAUP1) is listed at the regulated market
(Prime Standard) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
*Contact:*
Heike Baumbach
Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (621) 71 41 90-30
Fax: +49 (621) 71 41 90-03
ir@cropenergies.de
Nadine Dejung-Custance
Public Relations / Marketing
Tel.: +49 (621) 71 41 90-65
Fax: +49 (621) 71 41 90-05
presse@cropenergies.de
13-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CropEnergies AG
Maximilianstr. 10
68165 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)621-71 41 90 00
Fax: +49 (0)621-71 41 90 04
E-mail: info@cropenergies.de
Internet: www.cropenergies.com
ISIN: DE000A0LAUP1
WKN: A0LAUP
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 952521
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
952521 13-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 13, 2020 11:02 ET ( 16:02 GMT)
