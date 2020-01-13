DGAP-Adhoc: CropEnergies decides succession for executive board

13.01.2020 - 17:02 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

17:01

11:02

16:02

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CropEnergies AG / Key word(s): PersonnelCropEnergies decides succession for executive board13-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Mannheim, 13 January 2020 - CropEnergies AG, Mannheim, has decided thesuccession for the executive board: Joachim Lutz, (63), CropEnergies AG'sCEO, will retire at the end of the annual general meeting on 14 July 2020,after 14 years in the executive board. "The change in the executive boardafter the end of the Annual General Meeting in July 2020 is part of thelong-term succession planning", says Professor Dr Markwart Kunz, chairman ofthe supervisory board of CropEnergies AG, and continues: "Since beingappointed to the board in 2006, Joachim Lutz has decisively shaped thecompany and developed it further both operationally and strategically as asuccessful subsidiary within the Südzucker group. Today, CropEnergies is aprofitable company and the largest European producer of sustainable ethanolwhich reduces greenhouse gas emissions in transport. The supervisory boardwould like to take this opportunity to thank Joachim Lutz for his many yearsof successful commitment."In its meeting on 13 January 2020, the supervisory board has appointed DrStephan Meeder (49) as CEO (Speaker of the Executive Board) with effect fromthe closing of the annual general meeting on 14 July 2020. Meeder has beenCFO (Chief Financial Officer of CropEnergies AG since 2015 and will continueto be responsible for this department in addition to his new duties as CEO.In addition, the supervisory board has appointed Jürgen Böttcher (58) inCropEnergies executive board with effect from 1 May 2020. As CTO (ChiefTechnical Officer), Böttcher will be responsible for production as well asfor research and development. "By appointing the graduate engineer(Diplomingenieur) Jürgen Böttcher to the executive board, we have found anexcellent and experienced expert as our Chief Technical Officer," Kunz adds.Böttcher has worked for Südzucker group since 1990. Since 2006, he has beenTechnical Director at CropEnergies, responsible for production, maintenanceand investment and has played a key role in the establishment and furtherdevelopment of the production facilities.As already announced in July 2019, Chief Sales Officer (CSO) MichaelFriedmann (64) will retire and will leave the executive board at the end ofFebruary 2020. His successor is Dr Fritz Georg von Graevenitz (42), who hadbeen appointed to the executive board with effect from 1 October 2019.*CropEnergies AG*Clean mobility - today and in the future - is CropEnergies' business.Founded in Mannheim, Germany, in 2006, the member of the Südzucker Group isthe leading European manufacturer of sustainably produced ethanol. With itsannual production capacity of 1.3 million cubic meters in its German,Belgian, UK and French facilities, CropEnergies produces ethanol whichpredominantly replaces petrol. The highly efficient production facilitiesreduce CO2 emissions by over 70 percent on average across the wholevalue-added chain, compared to fossil fuel.In addition to fuel alcohol, CropEnergies produces 150,000 cubic meters ofhigh-purity neutral alcohol which is used in the beverage, cosmetics, andpharmaceutical industry or for technical applications.The use of local agricultural raw materials also results in more than 1million tonnes of high-quality protein food and animal feed every year.Through advanced technology and innovation CropEnergies contributes toensure a sustainable mobility from renewable sources today and in the futurethrough its main product ethanol: mobility - sustainable. renewable.The CropEnergies AG (ISIN DE000A0LAUP1) is listed at the regulated market(Prime Standard) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.*Contact:*Heike BaumbachInvestor RelationsTel.: +49 (621) 71 41 90-30Fax: +49 (621) 71 41 90-03ir@cropenergies.deNadine Dejung-CustancePublic Relations / MarketingTel.: +49 (621) 71 41 90-65Fax: +49 (621) 71 41 90-05presse@cropenergies.de13-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: CropEnergies AGMaximilianstr. 1068165 MannheimGermanyPhone: +49 (0)621-71 41 90 00Fax: +49 (0)621-71 41 90 04E-mail: info@cropenergies.deInternet: www.cropenergies.comISIN: DE000A0LAUP1WKN: A0LAUPListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 952521End of Announcement DGAP News Service952521 13-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 13, 2020ET (GMT)