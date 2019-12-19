DGAP-Adhoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Joint Venture of CTS EVENTIM and Kapsch TrafficCom quantifies its claims against the Federal Republic of Germany at approx. EUR 560 millions

19.12.2019 - 15:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

15:30

09:30

14:30

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): StatementCTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Joint Venture of CTS EVENTIM and KapschTrafficCom quantifies its claims against the Federal Republic of Germany atapprox. EUR 560 millions19-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Ad hoc ANNOUNCEMENT**Joint Venture of CTS EVENTIM and Kapsch TrafficCom quantifies its claimsagainst the Federal Republic of Germany at approx. EUR 560 millions *Munich/Vienna, 19 December 2019. autoTicket GmbH is the project company forthe implementation of infrastructure levies contemplated by the FederalRepublic of Germany (tolling system for small vehicles - so-called"_Pkw-Maut_"). It is a 50/50 joint venture of CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA andKapsch TrafficCom AG as shareholders.Following the termination of the operating agreement regarding theinfrastructure levies with effect as of 30 September 2019 by the FederalMinistry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure, autoTicket GmbH and itstwo shareholders decided today that the contractually agreed payment claimsagainst the Federal Republic of Germany amount to a total of approx. EUR 560millions and to assert claims in this amount in several steps now.The contracting parties have agreed on a compensation after termination ofthe agreement by the Federal Republic of Germany for a reason such as thepresent one, equal to the loss of profits over the term of the agreement(i.e. enterprise value minus expenses saved due to the termination). Inaddition the operating agreement provides for a compensation of the costsarising from the termination of the agreement which includes compensationclaims of subcontractors.The operating agreement provides for an efficient procedure for disputeresolution: First an independent auditor shall validate the amount of theasserted loss of profits. Thereafter an arbitral tribunal will decide on thecorrectness of all asserted claims.*About CTS EVENTIM*CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of Ticketing andLive Entertainment. In 2018, approx. 250 million tickets were marketed usingthe company's systems - through stationary box offices, online or mobile.Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com,ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it, and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group alsoincludes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like'Rock am Ring', 'Rock im Park', 'Hurricane', 'Southside', and 'LuccaSummer'. In addition, some of Europe's most renowned venues are operated byCTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS arena in Cologne, the Waldbühne inBerlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and iscurrently a member of the MDAX segment. In 2018, its 3,141-strong workforcegenerated more than 1.2 billion Euros in revenue in 21 countries.*For more information:*Corporate Communications:Thomas KollnerTel.: +49.40.380788.7299thomas.kollner@eventim.deInvestor Relations:Marco HaeckermannVice President Corporate Development & StrategyTel.: +49.421.3666.270marco.haeckermann@eventim.de19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaARablstr. 2681669 MünchenGermanyPhone: 0421/ 3666-0Fax: 0421/ 3666-290E-mail: info@eventim.deInternet: www.eventim.deISIN: DE0005470306WKN: 547030Indices: MDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 940407End of Announcement DGAP News Service940407 19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 19, 2019ET (GMT)