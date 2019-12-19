DAX ®13.211,96-0,08%TecDAX ®3.046,27+0,46%Dow Jones28.337,52+0,35%NASDAQ 1008.624,94+0,52%
DGAP-Adhoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Joint Venture of CTS EVENTIM and Kapsch TrafficCom quantifies its claims against the Federal Republic of Germany at approx. EUR 560 millions

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Statement
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Joint Venture of CTS EVENTIM and Kapsch
TrafficCom quantifies its claims against the Federal Republic of Germany at
approx. EUR 560 millions

19-Dec-2019 / 15:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Ad hoc ANNOUNCEMENT*

*Joint Venture of CTS EVENTIM and Kapsch TrafficCom quantifies its claims
against the Federal Republic of Germany at approx. EUR 560 millions *

Munich/Vienna, 19 December 2019. autoTicket GmbH is the project company for
the implementation of infrastructure levies contemplated by the Federal
Republic of Germany (tolling system for small vehicles - so-called
"_Pkw-Maut_"). It is a 50/50 joint venture of CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA and
Kapsch TrafficCom AG as shareholders.

Following the termination of the operating agreement regarding the
infrastructure levies with effect as of 30 September 2019 by the Federal
Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure, autoTicket GmbH and its
two shareholders decided today that the contractually agreed payment claims
against the Federal Republic of Germany amount to a total of approx. EUR 560
millions and to assert claims in this amount in several steps now.

The contracting parties have agreed on a compensation after termination of
the agreement by the Federal Republic of Germany for a reason such as the
present one, equal to the loss of profits over the term of the agreement
(i.e. enterprise value minus expenses saved due to the termination). In
addition the operating agreement provides for a compensation of the costs
arising from the termination of the agreement which includes compensation
claims of subcontractors.

The operating agreement provides for an efficient procedure for dispute
resolution: First an independent auditor shall validate the amount of the
asserted loss of profits. Thereafter an arbitral tribunal will decide on the
correctness of all asserted claims.

*About CTS EVENTIM*
CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of Ticketing and
Live Entertainment. In 2018, approx. 250 million tickets were marketed using
the company's systems - through stationary box offices, online or mobile.
Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com,
ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it, and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also
includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like
'Rock am Ring', 'Rock im Park', 'Hurricane', 'Southside', and 'Lucca
Summer'. In addition, some of Europe's most renowned venues are operated by
CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS arena in Cologne, the Waldbühne in
Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE
0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is
currently a member of the MDAX segment. In 2018, its 3,141-strong workforce
generated more than 1.2 billion Euros in revenue in 21 countries.

*For more information:*

Corporate Communications:
Thomas Kollner
Tel.: +49.40.380788.7299
thomas.kollner@eventim.de

Investor Relations:
Marco Haeckermann
Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy
Tel.: +49.421.3666.270
marco.haeckermann@eventim.de

19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Rablstr. 26
81669 München
Germany
Phone: 0421/ 3666-0
Fax: 0421/ 3666-290
E-mail: info@eventim.de
Internet: www.eventim.de
ISIN: DE0005470306
WKN: 547030
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 940407

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

940407 19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2019 09:30 ET ( 14:30 GMT)
