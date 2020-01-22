DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Preliminary results for the financial year 2019 including anticipated additional expenses below earnings expectations

22.01.2020 - 09:05 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Daimler AG / Key word(s): Preliminary ResultsDaimler AG: Preliminary results for the financial year 2019 includinganticipated additional expenses below earnings expectations22-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Ad-hoc announcementPreliminary results for the financial year 2019 including anticipatedadditional expenses below earnings expectationsStuttgart, Germany - In the financial year 2019, Daimler AG has achieved apreliminary Group EBIT of EUR 5.6 billion (financial year 2018: EUR 11.1billion). Not included therein are anticipated additional expenses forongoing governmental and court proceedings and measures relating toMercedes-Benz diesel vehicles in various regions and markets. Uponpreliminary assessment, these amount to EUR 1.1 to 1.5 billion and willessentially have a negative impact at Mercedes-Benz Cars and Mercedes-BenzVans. As a result, the Return on Sales (RoS) of the division Mercedes-BenzVans will be below the current forecast of minus 15 to minus 17%.EBIT and the Return on Sales/Return on Equity (RoS/RoE) of the divisionswithout these anticipated additional expenses amount to:- Mercedes-Benz Cars EBIT: EUR 3.7 (2018: 7.2) billion, RoS: 4.0 (2018: 7.8)- Daimler Trucks EBIT: EUR 2.5 (2018: 2.8) billion, RoS: 6.1 (2018: 7.2) %- Mercedes-Benz Vans EBIT: minus EUR 2.4 (2018: EUR 0.3) billion, RoS: minus15.9 (2018: 2.3) %- Daimler Buses EBIT: EUR 0.3 (2018: 0.3) billion, RoS: 6.0 (2018: 5.9) %- Daimler Mobility EBIT: EUR 2.1 (2018: 1.4) billion, RoE: 15.3 (2018: 11.1)- Reconciliation EBIT: minus EUR 0.6 (2018: minus 0.8) billionAll stated figures are preliminary and unaudited.The following effects from the fourth quarter 2019 are contained in theabove-mentioned earnings figures:- One-off expenses in the division Mercedes-Benz Vans for the review andprioritization of the product portfolio in the amount of around EUR 0.3billion,- One-off expenses in the amount of around EUR 0.3 billion in the divisionDaimler Mobility in the course of the realignment of the YOUR NOW Group toprofitable growth.Daimler AG will publish further key figures of the financial year 2019 aswell as the fourth quarter 2019 on February 11, 2020.EBIT and Return on Sales/Return on Equity are defined on pp. 344 and 345 ofthe Daimler Annual Report 2018.Contact:Jörg Howe, + 49 711 17-41341, joerg.howe@daimler.comHendrik Sackmann, +49 711 17-35014, hendrik.sackmann@daimler.comMatthias Krust, +49 160 865 3505, matthias.krust@daimler.comContact:Hendrik SackmannTel.: +49 (0)711 17 35014hendrik.sackmann@daimler.com22-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Daimler AGMercedesstrasse 12070372 StuttgartGermanyPhone: +49 (0)711 17-0Fax: +49 (0)711 179 40 75E-mail: ir.dai@daimler.comInternet: www.daimler.comISIN: DE0007100000WKN: 710000Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart;Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg,Hanover, Munich, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 958397End of Announcement DGAP News Service958397 22-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 22, 2020ET (GMT)