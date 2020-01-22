DAX ®13.587,89+0,24%TecDAX ®3.175,03+0,15%S&P FUTURE3.334,30+0,45%Nasdaq 100 Future9.194,50+0,22%
DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Preliminary results for the financial year 2019 including anticipated additional expenses below earnings expectations
| Lesedauer etwa 3 min.
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Daimler AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Daimler AG: Preliminary results for the financial year 2019 including
anticipated additional expenses below earnings expectations
22-Jan-2020 / 09:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Ad-hoc announcement
Preliminary results for the financial year 2019 including anticipated
additional expenses below earnings expectations
Stuttgart, Germany - In the financial year 2019, Daimler AG has achieved a
preliminary Group EBIT of EUR 5.6 billion (financial year 2018: EUR 11.1
billion). Not included therein are anticipated additional expenses for
ongoing governmental and court proceedings and measures relating to
Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicles in various regions and markets. Upon
preliminary assessment, these amount to EUR 1.1 to 1.5 billion and will
essentially have a negative impact at Mercedes-Benz Cars and Mercedes-Benz
Vans. As a result, the Return on Sales (RoS) of the division Mercedes-Benz
Vans will be below the current forecast of minus 15 to minus 17%.
EBIT and the Return on Sales/Return on Equity (RoS/RoE) of the divisions
without these anticipated additional expenses amount to:
- Mercedes-Benz Cars EBIT: EUR 3.7 (2018: 7.2) billion, RoS: 4.0 (2018: 7.8)
%
- Daimler Trucks EBIT: EUR 2.5 (2018: 2.8) billion, RoS: 6.1 (2018: 7.2) %
- Mercedes-Benz Vans EBIT: minus EUR 2.4 (2018: EUR 0.3) billion, RoS: minus
15.9 (2018: 2.3) %
- Daimler Buses EBIT: EUR 0.3 (2018: 0.3) billion, RoS: 6.0 (2018: 5.9) %
- Daimler Mobility EBIT: EUR 2.1 (2018: 1.4) billion, RoE: 15.3 (2018: 11.1)
%
- Reconciliation EBIT: minus EUR 0.6 (2018: minus 0.8) billion
All stated figures are preliminary and unaudited.
The following effects from the fourth quarter 2019 are contained in the
above-mentioned earnings figures:
- One-off expenses in the division Mercedes-Benz Vans for the review and
prioritization of the product portfolio in the amount of around EUR 0.3
billion,
- One-off expenses in the amount of around EUR 0.3 billion in the division
Daimler Mobility in the course of the realignment of the YOUR NOW Group to
profitable growth.
Daimler AG will publish further key figures of the financial year 2019 as
well as the fourth quarter 2019 on February 11, 2020.
EBIT and Return on Sales/Return on Equity are defined on pp. 344 and 345 of
the Daimler Annual Report 2018.
Contact:
Jörg Howe, + 49 711 17-41341, joerg.howe@daimler.com
Hendrik Sackmann, +49 711 17-35014, hendrik.sackmann@daimler.com
Matthias Krust, +49 160 865 3505, matthias.krust@daimler.com
Contact:
Hendrik Sackmann
Tel.: +49 (0)711 17 35014
hendrik.sackmann@daimler.com
