DGAP-Adhoc: Daldrup & Söhne AG sells remaining shares in Geysir Europe including the geothermal power plants to IKAV Group

13.01.2020 - 21:36 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

21:36

15:36

20:36

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Daldrup & Söhne AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Preliminary ResultsDaldrup & Söhne AG sells remaining shares in Geysir Europe including thegeothermal power plants to IKAV Group13-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Publication of insider informationin accordance with Article 17 of the MAR**Daldrup & Söhne AG sells remaining shares in Geysir Europe including thegeothermal power plants to IKAV Group*Grünwald / Ascheberg, January 13, 2020 - Drilling technology and geothermalenergy specialist Daldrup & Söhne AG (ISIN DE0007830572) today signed acontract with IKAV Invest S.à.r.l., Luxembourg, for the sale of theremaining shares (48.944 %) in Geysir Europe GmbH. The agreement includesthe sale of the Taufkirchen and Landau power plants.Initially, the seller will receive a purchase price payment of EUR 1.0million under this agreement. Additional payments are linked to theachievement of defined productivity levels of the two power plants in thefuture. Further claims of the Daldrup & Söhne companies against the soldcompanies will be settled in the course of the coming years. The economictransfer of the shares will take place with effect from 31 December 2019.In this context, from today's point of view - subject to the audit by theappointed auditors, which will start shortly - value adjustments on loansand services rendered for the sold companies in the amount of approximatelyEUR 15 million will already have to be made in the annual and consolidatedfinancial statements of Daldrup & Söhne AG for the financial year 2019.On the basis of the preliminary results available at the end of November2019, Daldrup & Söhne AG will, from today's perspective, report a negativeEBIT result for the financial year 2019 of approximately EUR 14 millionafter scheduled depreciation of approximately EUR 2.2 million with a totaloutput of approximately EUR 38 million. The operating result of the AGforecast at the time will thus be achieved (2019: EBIT expected to be aroundEUR 1 million), but due to the above-mentioned value adjustments it willfall well short of the overall forecast.On 12 July 2019, IKAV had already acquired 48.9% of the shares in GeysirEurope GmbH and 1.0% of the shares in geox GmbH (see Corporate News of 19July 2019). The project company Geothermie Neuried GmbH & Co. KG remainswithin the Daldrup Group for the purpose of further development.The sale is a major step towards the debt reduction of the Daldrup Group inthe amount of approximately EUR 42 million in the context of the intendeddeconsolidation of the geyser activities. As a consequence of thedeconsolidation, the consolidation scope of the Daldrup & Söhne AG Groupwill be significantly streamlined already for the financial year 2019. Theforecast for the Group result 2019 published at the end of May 2019 is nolonger matched by comparable structures and a comparable scope ofconsolidation as of the balance sheet date 31 December 2019.Communicated by Stephan Temming, CFOContact:Daldrup & Söhne AGFalk v. KriegsheimIR ManagerFon +49 (0)2593-9593-29ir@daldrup.euwww.daldrup.euBajuwarenring 17a82041 Oberhaching13-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Daldrup & Söhne AGBajuwarenring 17a82041 OberhachingGermanyPhone: +49 (0) 89 / 45 24 37 920Fax: -E-mail: info@daldrup.eu, ir@daldrup.euInternet: www.daldrup.euISIN: DE0007830572WKN: 783057Indices: Scale 30Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt(Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 952617End of Announcement DGAP News Service952617 13-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 13, 2020ET (GMT)