DGAP-Adhoc: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP enters into agreement to acquire majority stake in Diebold Nixdorf Portavis
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Investment
DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP enters into agreement to acquire majority stake in
Diebold Nixdorf Portavis
17-Jan-2020 / 23:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
DATAGROUP enters into agreement to acquire majority stake in Diebold Nixdorf
Portavis
*Pliezhausen, January 17, 2020. DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) today has signed a
purchase agreement to acquire 68 % of the shares in Diebold Nixdorf Portavis
GmbH (Portavis) from Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, and thus expands its
existing business with high-quality cloud services and operational IT
services in the financial sector. *
Portavis has around 200 employees providing IT services to customers in the
financial services sector and is expected to generate annual revenue of some
EUR 60m for the current fiscal year. The company mainly serves Hamburger
Sparkasse AG, Die Sparkasse Bremen AG and Hamburg Commercial Bank AG on the
basis of long-term service agreements. Hamburger Sparkasse AG and Die
Sparkasse Bremen AG will retain a 32% stake in Diebold Nixdorf Portavis AG.
The transaction comprises 68% of the shares in Portavis. The parties have
agreed to keep the purchase price confidential at this time. The transaction
is subject to approval by the German Federal Cartel Office.
Notifying person:
Max H.-H. Schaber,
CEO of DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Contact for further information
DATAGROUP SE
Claudia Erning
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
T +49 7127 970-015
F +49 7127 970-033
claudia.erning@datagroup.de
17-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7127 970 000
Fax: +49 (0)7127 970 033
Internet: www.datagroup.de
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7
WKN: A0JC8S
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
(Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 956413
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
956413 17-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 17, 2020 17:41 ET ( 22:41 GMT)
