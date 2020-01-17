DGAP-Adhoc: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP enters into agreement to acquire majority stake in Diebold Nixdorf Portavis

17.01.2020 - 23:41 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

23:40

17:41

22:41

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): InvestmentDATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP enters into agreement to acquire majority stake inDiebold Nixdorf Portavis17-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.DATAGROUP enters into agreement to acquire majority stake in Diebold NixdorfPortavis*Pliezhausen, January 17, 2020. DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) today has signed apurchase agreement to acquire 68 % of the shares in Diebold Nixdorf PortavisGmbH (Portavis) from Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, and thus expands itsexisting business with high-quality cloud services and operational ITservices in the financial sector. *Portavis has around 200 employees providing IT services to customers in thefinancial services sector and is expected to generate annual revenue of someEUR 60m for the current fiscal year. The company mainly serves HamburgerSparkasse AG, Die Sparkasse Bremen AG and Hamburg Commercial Bank AG on thebasis of long-term service agreements. Hamburger Sparkasse AG and DieSparkasse Bremen AG will retain a 32% stake in Diebold Nixdorf Portavis AG.The transaction comprises 68% of the shares in Portavis. The parties haveagreed to keep the purchase price confidential at this time. The transactionis subject to approval by the German Federal Cartel Office.Notifying person:Max H.-H. Schaber,CEO of DATAGROUP SEWilhelm-Schickard-Str. 772124 PliezhausenInformation and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:Contact for further informationDATAGROUP SEClaudia ErningWilhelm-Schickard-Str. 772124 PliezhausenT +49 7127 970-015F +49 7127 970-033claudia.erning@datagroup.de17-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: DATAGROUP SEWilhelm-Schickard-Str. 772124 PliezhausenGermanyPhone: +49 (0)7127 970 000Fax: +49 (0)7127 970 033Internet: www.datagroup.deISIN: DE000A0JC8S7WKN: A0JC8SIndices: Scale 30Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt(Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; LondonEQS News ID: 956413End of Announcement DGAP News Service956413 17-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 17, 2020ET (GMT)