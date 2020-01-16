DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE successfully places -2

16.01.2020 - 00:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 8 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

00:29

18:30

23:30

18:30

23:30

DJ DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE successfully places EUR 1.75 billion convertible bonds and new shares from cash capital increase with gross proceeds of c. EUR 571 millionDGAP-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Financing/Capital IncreaseDelivery Hero SE successfully places EUR 1.75 billion convertible bonds andnew shares from cash capital increase with gross proceeds of c. EUR 571million16-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.AD-HOC RELEASEPublic disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 ofthe Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation -MAR)*Delivery Hero SE successfully places EUR 1.75 billion convertible bonds andnew shares from cash capital increase with gross proceeds of c. EUR 571million**Berlin, January 15, 2020* - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero" or the"Company", ISIN: DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER) placed twotranches ("Tranche A" and "Tranche B") of senior, unsecured convertiblebonds maturing in January 2024 (Tranche A) and January 2027 (Tranche B) in aprincipal amount of EUR 875 million (Tranche A) and EUR 875 million (TrancheB), divided into 17,500 bonds in a nominal amount of EUR 100,000 each (the"Convertible Bonds"). The Convertible Bonds are initially convertible intoapproximately 17.9 million new or existing ordinary no-par value registeredshares of Delivery Hero.The Convertible Bonds will be issued at 100% of their nominal value and witha semi-annually payable coupon of 0.25% p.a. (Tranche A) and 1.00% p.a.(Tranche B). The initial conversion price amounts to EUR 98.00 (Tranche A)and EUR 98.00 (Tranche B), representing a conversion premium of 40.00%(Tranche A) and 40.00% (Tranche B) above the reference price of EUR 70.00(placement price of the concurrent share offering). The Convertible Bondshave been placed solely to institutional investors in certain jurisdictionsvia a private placement. Shareholders' subscription rights were excluded.The Convertible Bonds are expected to be issued on or around January 23,2020 and are expected to be admitted to trading on the non-regulated openmarket segment (_Freiverkehr_) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange shortlythereafter.Delivery Hero is entitled to redeem the Convertible Bonds at any time (i) onor after February 13, 2023 (Tranche A) and February 13, 2025 (Tranche B), ifthe stock exchange price per Delivery Hero share amounts to at least 130%(Tranche A) or 150% (Tranche B) of the then relevant conversion price over acertain period or (ii) if 15% or less of the aggregate principal amount ofthe relevant tranche of the Convertible Bonds remain outstanding.Delivery Hero also increased its current share capital by approximately4.3%, from EUR 188,775,039 to EUR 196,933,589, through the exercise of itsauthorized capital (the "Capital Increase"). Shareholders' subscriptionrights were excluded. The 8,158,550 new no-par value ordinary registeredshares have been placed with institutional investors at a placement price ofEUR 70.00 per new share by way of an accelerated bookbuilding.The new shares shall be admitted to trading on the regulated market(_regulierter Markt_) without a prospectus and are expected to be includedin the existing quotation for the Company's shares in the sub-segment of theregulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard)on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on or around January 21, 2020 and carry fulldividend rights as of January 1, 2019.The Company receives gross proceeds amounting to EUR 1.75 billion from theConvertible Bonds and approximately EUR 571 million from the CapitalIncrease. The proceeds are intended to be used to finance a portion of thecash component of the consideration for the purchased shares in WoowaBrothers Corp., as announced on December 13, 2019, and for general corporatepurposes.As part of the transactions, the Company has agreed to a lock-up period of90 days, subject to customary exceptions.**************Investor Relations Enquiries* *Media Enquiries*Duncan McIntyre Vincent PfeiferSenior Vice President & Head Corporate Spokesperson & Seniorof Investor Relations Manager Corporate Communicationsir@deliveryhero.com press@deliveryhero.com*Disclaimer*This announcement may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directlyor indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territoriesand possessions), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction wheresuch announcement could be unlawful. The distribution of this announcementmay be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons who are inpossession of this document or other information referred to herein shouldinform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure tocomply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securitieslaws of any such jurisdiction.This announcement does not constitute an offer of, or a solicitation of anoffer to purchase, securities of Delivery Hero SE or of any of itssubsidiaries in the United States of America, Germany or any otherjurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shallform the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, an offer in anyjurisdiction. The securities offered will not be and have not beenregistered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the"Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absentregistration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirementsunder the Securities Act.In the United Kingdom, this announcement is only directed at persons who (i)are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the FinancialServices and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended)(the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ofthe Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc. (allsuch persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons")). Thisdocument must not be acted on, or relied upon, by persons who are notRelevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which thisdocument relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engagedin only with Relevant Persons._In member states of the European Economic Area the placement of securitiesdescribed in this announcement (the "Placement") is directed exclusively atpersons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Regulation (EU)2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017(Prospectus Regulation).__No action has been taken that would permit an offering or an acquisition ofthe securities or a distribution of this announcement in any jurisdictionwhere such action would be unlawful. Persons into whose possession thisannouncement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observeany such restrictions.__This announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning thePlacement. Investors should consult a professional advisor as to thesuitability of the Placement for the person concerned._This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions andprojections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery HeroSE ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can beidentified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms"believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will"or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations orcomparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all mattersthat are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on thecurrent views, expectations and assumptions of the management of DeliveryHero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertaintiesthat could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materiallyfrom those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-lookingstatements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or resultsand will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not suchresults will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included hereinonly speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, anddo not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of theinformation, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained hereinor to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracieswhich may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a resultof new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liabilitywhatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statementsand assumptions.*Contact:*Julia SchmidtmannLegal Counsel*Additional information:*Language: EnglishCompany: Delivery Hero SEOranienburger Strasse 7010117 BerlinGermanyPhone: +49 (0)30 544459 105Email: ir@deliveryhero.comInternet: www.deliveryhero.comISIN: E000A2E4K43WKN: A2E4K4Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Open Market inBerlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange16-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Delivery Hero SEOranienburger Straße 7010117 BerlinGermanyFax: +49 (0)30 5444 59 024E-mail: info@deliveryhero.comInternet: www.deliveryhero.comISIN: DE000A2E4K43WKN: A2E4K4Indices: MDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, OTC QB, OTC QX,SIX, Vienna Stock ExchangeEQS News ID: 954569(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 15, 2020ET (GMT)End of Announcement DGAP News Service954569 16-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 15, 2020ET (GMT)