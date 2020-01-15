DAX ®13.432,30-0,18%TecDAX ®3.103,57+0,15%Dow Jones29.048,99+0,38%NASDAQ 1009.049,35+0,18%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE to issue convertible bonds and to launch cash capital...
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE to issue convertible bonds and to launch cash capital increase
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 6 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Financing/Capital Increase
Delivery Hero SE to issue convertible bonds and to launch cash capital
increase
15-Jan-2020 / 18:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
AD-HOC RELEASE
Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of
the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation -
MAR)
*Delivery Hero SE to issue convertible bonds and to launch cash capital
increase*
*Berlin, January 15, 2020* - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero" or the
"Company", ISIN: DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER) concurrently
launches the issue of convertible bonds and a capital increase against cash
contribution. Delivery Hero is targeting gross proceeds from both
instruments in an aggregate amount of up to EUR 2.1 billion.
*Convertible Bonds*
Today, the management board of Delivery Hero, with approval of the
supervisory board, resolved to issue two tranches ("Tranche A" and "Tranche
B") of senior, unsecured convertible bonds with an aggregate principal
amount of at least EUR 1.5 billion (each of the tranches with a principal
amount of at least EUR 750 million), maturing in January 2024 (Tranche A)
and January 2027 (Tranche B) (the "Convertible Bonds"). The Convertible
Bonds will be convertible into newly issued or existing Delivery Hero
registered shares with no par value. Shareholders' subscription rights will
be excluded.
The Convertible Bonds will be issued at 100% of their nominal value with a
denomination of EUR 100,000 each and - unless previously converted,
repurchased or redeemed - will be redeemed at par at maturity. The
Convertible Bonds will be offered with an annual interest rate between 0.00%
and 0.25% (Tranche A) and between 0.50% and 1.00% (Tranche B) payable
semi-annually, and a conversion premium for each of Tranche A and Tranche B
of 40% to 45% above the reference price, being the placement price per
Delivery Hero share in the concurrent capital increase.
The pricing of the offering of the Convertible Bonds will be determined on
the basis of an accelerated bookbuilding. The Convertible Bonds are expected
to be issued by Delivery Hero on or around January 23, 2020, and admission
to trading on the non-regulated open market segment (_Freiverkehr_) of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected shortly thereafter.
The Convertible Bonds will be offered solely to institutional investors in
certain jurisdictions, outside the United States, via a private placement.
The Company will be entitled to redeem the Convertible Bonds at any time (i)
on or after February 13, 2023 (Tranche A) and February 13, 2025 (Tranche B)
if the stock exchange price per Delivery Hero share amounts to at least 130%
(Tranche A) or 150% (Tranche B) of the then relevant conversion price over a
certain period or (ii) if 15% or less of the aggregate principal amount of
the relevant tranche of the Convertible Bonds remain outstanding.
*Capital Increase*
Today, the management board of Delivery Hero, with approval of the
supervisory board, further resolved on the Capital Increase and intends to
issue up to 8,158,550 new ordinary registered shares with no-par value
against cash contributions, which corresponds to up to approximately 4.30%
of the current share capital (the "Capital Increase"). The number of newly
issued shares will be determined on the basis of the outcome of the
placement of the Convertible Bonds ensuring that the Company achieves the
targeted amount of gross proceeds from both instruments. The placement price
per new share will be determined on the basis of an accelerated
bookbuilding. The new shares will carry full dividend rights as of January
1, 2019.
The share placement will be launched with immediate effect, and the new
shares will be solely offered to institutional investors.
The new shares shall be admitted to trading on the regulated market
(_regulierter Markt_) without a prospectus and are expected to be included
in the existing quotation for the Company's shares in the sub-segment of the
regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard)
on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on or around January 21, 2020.
*Use of Proceeds*
The Company intends to use the proceeds from the issue of the Convertible
Bonds and the Capital Increase to finance a portion of the cash component of
the consideration for the purchased shares in Woowa Brothers Corp., as
announced on December 13, 2019, and for general corporate purposes.
As part of the transactions, the Company has agreed to a lock-up period of
90 days, subject to customary exceptions.
*************
*Investor Relations Enquiries* *Media Enquiries*
Duncan McIntyre Vincent Pfeifer
Senior Vice President & Head Corporate Spokesperson & Senior
of Investor Relations Manager Corporate Communications
ir@deliveryhero.com press@deliveryhero.com
*Disclaimer*
This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and
projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero
SE ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be
identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms
"believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will"
or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or
comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters
that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the
current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery
Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties
that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially
from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking
statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results
and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such
results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein
only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and
do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the
information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein
or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies
which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result
of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability
whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements
and assumptions.
*Contact:*
Julia Schmidtmann
Legal Counsel
*Additional information:*
Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Strasse 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 544459 105
Email: ir@deliveryhero.com
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com
ISIN: E000A2E4K43
WKN: A2E4K4
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Open Market in
Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
Contact:
Julia Schmidtmann
Legal Counsel
15-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Fax: +49 (0)30 5444 59 024
E-mail: info@deliveryhero.com
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
WKN: A2E4K4
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, OTC QB, OTC QX,
SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 954425
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
954425 15-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 15, 2020 12:41 ET ( 17:41 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|67,92
|+3,57%
|EUR
|+2,34
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
|Fundamentale Analysen
|Urteil
|20.12.
|UBS
|Positiv
|16.12.
|DEUTSCHE BANK
|Positiv
|16.12.
|KEPLER CHEUVREUX
|Positiv
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Abwarten vor Besiegelung des ersten US-chinesischen Handelsabkommens
01:3515.01. 17:01
Lufthansa - Die Probleme häufen sich: Mitarbeiter packen aus
10:3315.01. 16:34
Most Actives: Daimler, AgraFlora Organics und CropEnergies
04:3615.01. 16:31
Dax setzt zum Sprung an
14:3515.01. 16:03
Die fetten Jahre sind vorbei - Deutsche Wirtschaft wächst weniger
01:3315.01. 15:25
Analyser to go: Doppel-Abstufung für Fraport nach Verkehrszahlen
01:3815.01. 14:55
Handelsstreit macht den Dax müde - Deutsche Wirtschaft schwächelt
01:4615.01. 14:25
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 15.01.2020
01:0515.01. 12:45
HeavytraderZ: Turnaround-Kandidat Deutsche Bank - das ist jetzt das kurszfristige Ziel
05:4315.01. 12:15
Aktie im Fokus: Nordex steigert 2019 Auftragseingang kräftig
01:0615.01. 11:46
Evotec, MorphoSys, Canopy Growth - das rät aktuell Marion Schlegel
06:4415.01. 11:45
Warten auf den Phase 1-Deal - DAX-Check
02:5015.01. 10:41
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Würden Sie es richtig finden, wenn das Innenministerium nur noch Passbilder für Ausweis & Co erlaubt, die im Amt selbst aufgenommen wurden?