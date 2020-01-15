DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE to issue convertible bonds and to launch cash capital increase

15.01.2020 - 18:41 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 6 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Financing/Capital IncreaseDelivery Hero SE to issue convertible bonds and to launch cash capitalincrease15-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.AD-HOC RELEASEPublic disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 ofthe Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation -MAR)*Delivery Hero SE to issue convertible bonds and to launch cash capitalincrease**Berlin, January 15, 2020* - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero" or the"Company", ISIN: DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER) concurrentlylaunches the issue of convertible bonds and a capital increase against cashcontribution. Delivery Hero is targeting gross proceeds from bothinstruments in an aggregate amount of up to EUR 2.1 billion.*Convertible Bonds*Today, the management board of Delivery Hero, with approval of thesupervisory board, resolved to issue two tranches ("Tranche A" and "TrancheB") of senior, unsecured convertible bonds with an aggregate principalamount of at least EUR 1.5 billion (each of the tranches with a principalamount of at least EUR 750 million), maturing in January 2024 (Tranche A)and January 2027 (Tranche B) (the "Convertible Bonds"). The ConvertibleBonds will be convertible into newly issued or existing Delivery Heroregistered shares with no par value. Shareholders' subscription rights willbe excluded.The Convertible Bonds will be issued at 100% of their nominal value with adenomination of EUR 100,000 each and - unless previously converted,repurchased or redeemed - will be redeemed at par at maturity. TheConvertible Bonds will be offered with an annual interest rate between 0.00%and 0.25% (Tranche A) and between 0.50% and 1.00% (Tranche B) payablesemi-annually, and a conversion premium for each of Tranche A and Tranche Bof 40% to 45% above the reference price, being the placement price perDelivery Hero share in the concurrent capital increase.The pricing of the offering of the Convertible Bonds will be determined onthe basis of an accelerated bookbuilding. The Convertible Bonds are expectedto be issued by Delivery Hero on or around January 23, 2020, and admissionto trading on the non-regulated open market segment (_Freiverkehr_) of theFrankfurt Stock Exchange is expected shortly thereafter.The Convertible Bonds will be offered solely to institutional investors incertain jurisdictions, outside the United States, via a private placement.The Company will be entitled to redeem the Convertible Bonds at any time (i)on or after February 13, 2023 (Tranche A) and February 13, 2025 (Tranche B)if the stock exchange price per Delivery Hero share amounts to at least 130%(Tranche A) or 150% (Tranche B) of the then relevant conversion price over acertain period or (ii) if 15% or less of the aggregate principal amount ofthe relevant tranche of the Convertible Bonds remain outstanding.*Capital Increase*Today, the management board of Delivery Hero, with approval of thesupervisory board, further resolved on the Capital Increase and intends toissue up to 8,158,550 new ordinary registered shares with no-par valueagainst cash contributions, which corresponds to up to approximately 4.30%of the current share capital (the "Capital Increase"). The number of newlyissued shares will be determined on the basis of the outcome of theplacement of the Convertible Bonds ensuring that the Company achieves thetargeted amount of gross proceeds from both instruments. The placement priceper new share will be determined on the basis of an acceleratedbookbuilding. The new shares will carry full dividend rights as of January1, 2019.The share placement will be launched with immediate effect, and the newshares will be solely offered to institutional investors.The new shares shall be admitted to trading on the regulated market(_regulierter Markt_) without a prospectus and are expected to be includedin the existing quotation for the Company's shares in the sub-segment of theregulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard)on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on or around January 21, 2020.*Use of Proceeds*The Company intends to use the proceeds from the issue of the ConvertibleBonds and the Capital Increase to finance a portion of the cash component ofthe consideration for the purchased shares in Woowa Brothers Corp., asannounced on December 13, 2019, and for general corporate purposes.As part of the transactions, the Company has agreed to a lock-up period of90 days, subject to customary exceptions.**************Investor Relations Enquiries* *Media Enquiries*Duncan McIntyre Vincent PfeiferSenior Vice President & Head Corporate Spokesperson & Seniorof Investor Relations Manager Corporate Communicationsir@deliveryhero.com press@deliveryhero.com*Disclaimer*This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions andprojections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery HeroSE ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can beidentified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms"believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will"or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations orcomparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all mattersthat are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on thecurrent views, expectations and assumptions of the management of DeliveryHero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertaintiesthat could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materiallyfrom those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-lookingstatements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or resultsand will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not suchresults will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included hereinonly speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, anddo not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of theinformation, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained hereinor to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracieswhich may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a resultof new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liabilitywhatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statementsand assumptions.*Contact:*Julia SchmidtmannLegal Counsel*Additional information:*Language: EnglishCompany: Delivery Hero SEOranienburger Strasse 7010117 BerlinGermanyPhone: +49 (0)30 544459 105Email: ir@deliveryhero.comInternet: www.deliveryhero.comISIN: E000A2E4K43WKN: A2E4K4Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Open Market inBerlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeContact:Julia SchmidtmannLegal Counsel15-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Delivery Hero SEOranienburger Straße 7010117 BerlinGermanyFax: +49 (0)30 5444 59 024E-mail: info@deliveryhero.comInternet: www.deliveryhero.comISIN: DE000A2E4K43WKN: A2E4K4Indices: MDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, OTC QB, OTC QX,SIX, Vienna Stock ExchangeEQS News ID: 954425End of Announcement DGAP News Service954425 15-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 15, 2020ET (GMT)