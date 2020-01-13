DGAP-Adhoc: Delticom AG: Change in the Supervisory Board of Delticom AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Personnel
*Change in the Supervisory Board of Delticom AG*
Hanover, January 13, 2020 - Today, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board,
co-founder and indirect major shareholder of Delticom AG (German Securities
Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE0005146807, stock market symbol DEX), Mr. Rainer
Binder, informed the Management Board that he intends to resign from his
positions as Chairman and member of the Supervisory Board for personal
reasons with effect from February 29, 2020. Mr. Binder also informed the
Management Board of Delticom AG that he would like to remain associated with
the company and has offered to continue to contribute his many years of
expertise in the areas of purchasing and pricing into the company even after
the end of his Supervisory Board activities in the form of a consultancy
agreement. In doing so, he will forego remuneration for his work in order to
further support the successful turnaround process of the company. The
Management Board of Delticom AG welcomes this offer and intends to conclude
a corresponding consultancy agreement with Mr. Binder, which will come into
effect after Mr. Binder's resignation from the Supervisory Board.
*About Delticom:*
With the brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe
for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.
The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an
unparalleled range of more than 100 brands and over 25,000 tyre models for
cars, motorcycles, trucks, commercial vehicles and buses. Complete wheels
and rims complete the product range. The company operates 475 online shops
and sales platforms in 73 countries, serving more than 14 million customers.
As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of
Delticom's approximately 40,000 service partners worldwide for mounting at
the customer's request.
Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and the
USA and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online
shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the
establishment of partner networks.
Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise
in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics
processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets.
In fiscal year 2018, the AG generated revenues of more than 645 million
euros with an average of 281 employees.
Delticom AG shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse
since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).
On the internet at: www.delti.com [1]
*Contact:*
Delticom AG
Investor Relations
Melanie Gereke
Brühlstraße 11
30169 Hannover
Phone: +49 (0)511-93634-8903
Fax: +49 (0)511-8798-9138
Email: melanie.gereke@delti.com
