DGAP-Adhoc: Delticom AG: Change in the Supervisory Board of Delticom AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Delticom AG / Key word(s): PersonnelDelticom AG: Change in the Supervisory Board of Delticom AG13-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Change in the Supervisory Board of Delticom AG*Hanover, January 13, 2020 - Today, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board,co-founder and indirect major shareholder of Delticom AG (German SecuritiesCode (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE0005146807, stock market symbol DEX), Mr. RainerBinder, informed the Management Board that he intends to resign from hispositions as Chairman and member of the Supervisory Board for personalreasons with effect from February 29, 2020. Mr. Binder also informed theManagement Board of Delticom AG that he would like to remain associated withthe company and has offered to continue to contribute his many years ofexpertise in the areas of purchasing and pricing into the company even afterthe end of his Supervisory Board activities in the form of a consultancyagreement. In doing so, he will forego remuneration for his work in order tofurther support the successful turnaround process of the company. TheManagement Board of Delticom AG welcomes this offer and intends to concludea corresponding consultancy agreement with Mr. Binder, which will come intoeffect after Mr. Binder's resignation from the Supervisory Board.