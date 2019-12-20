DAX ®13.301,92+0,68%TecDAX ®3.050,96+0,15%Dow Jones28.493,69+0,41%NASDAQ 1008.676,92+0,41%
DGAP-Adhoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: FFO - Guidance again increased to EUR 33-34.5m
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s):
Forecast/Change in Forecast
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: FFO - Guidance again increased
to EUR 33-34.5m
20-Dec-2019 / 15:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*DEMIRE: FFO - Guidance again increased to EUR 33-34.5m *
*- Guidance on 2019 FFO I (after taxes, before minorities) raised to EUR
33-34.5m (previously: EUR 30-32m)*
*- Guidance on 2019 Rental Income specified to the upper end of EUR
80,5-82,5m *
*Langen, 20 December 2019* - Following a further acceleration of the
positive business development, the Board of Management of DEMIRE Deutsche
Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has again raised the FFO
guidance for the 2019 financial year. Especially the earnings are expected
to increase stronger than expected. This is driven by lower than expected
operating expenses to generate rental income, lower SG&A costs and lower
financing costs.
The guidance for the 2019 FFO I (after taxes, before minorities) has been
increased from EUR 30-32m to EUR 33-34.5m. The guidance for 2019 rental
income has been specified to the upper end of the guidance from EUR
80.5-82.5m.
The publication of the 2019 annual report is scheduled for 18 March 2020.
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
The Board of Management
*Contact:*
*DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG*
Michael Tegeder
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
Tel.: +49 6103 372 49 44
Email: tegeder@demire.ag
About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG [1]
DEMIRE - REALize Potential
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG has commercial real estate
holdings in so-called ABBA locations across German. The Company's specific
forte is its focus on these locations and on a range of assets that appeals
to both internationally active and regionally rooted tenants. DEMIRE holds a
portfolio with a combined lettable area of more than 1.1 million m² and a
market value of roughly EUR 1.5 billion.
The portfolio focus on office, retail, hotel and logistics assets results in
exactly the kind of risk/return structure that DEMIRE considers appropriate
for the business line of commercial real estate. The Company puts a premium
on long-term contracts with solvent tenants in anticipation of stable and
sustainable rental revenues. DEMIRE has set itself the goal to keep
optimising its corporate structure. To this end, it pursues an active
property management approach, convinced that it is the best way to achieve
economies of scale and portfolio optimisations.
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG shares (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) are
listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
20-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im 'the eleven'
63225 Langen (Hessen)
Germany
Phone: +49 6103 37249-0
Fax: +49 6103 37249-11
E-mail: ir@demire.ag
Internet: www.demire.ag
ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0
WKN: A0XFSF
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart,
Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 941413
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
941413 20-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=72b4c439002467cffa5e447dee35ca85&application_id=941413&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 20, 2019 09:17 ET ( 14:17 GMT)
