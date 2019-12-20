DGAP-Adhoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: FFO - Guidance again increased to EUR 33-34.5m

20.12.2019 - 15:17 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

15:17

09:17

14:17

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s):Forecast/Change in ForecastDEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: FFO - Guidance again increasedto EUR 33-34.5m20-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*DEMIRE: FFO - Guidance again increased to EUR 33-34.5m **- Guidance on 2019 FFO I (after taxes, before minorities) raised to EUR33-34.5m (previously: EUR 30-32m)**- Guidance on 2019 Rental Income specified to the upper end of EUR80,5-82,5m **Langen, 20 December 2019* - Following a further acceleration of thepositive business development, the Board of Management of DEMIRE DeutscheMittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has again raised the FFOguidance for the 2019 financial year. Especially the earnings are expectedto increase stronger than expected. This is driven by lower than expectedoperating expenses to generate rental income, lower SG&A costs and lowerfinancing costs.The guidance for the 2019 FFO I (after taxes, before minorities) has beenincreased from EUR 30-32m to EUR 33-34.5m. The guidance for 2019 rentalincome has been specified to the upper end of the guidance from EUR80.5-82.5m.The publication of the 2019 annual report is scheduled for 18 March 2020.DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AGThe Board of Management*Contact:**DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG*Michael TegederHead of Investor Relations & Corporate FinanceTel.: +49 6103 372 49 44Email: tegeder@demire.agAbout DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG [1]DEMIRE - REALize PotentialDEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG has commercial real estateholdings in so-called ABBA locations across German. The Company's specificforte is its focus on these locations and on a range of assets that appealsto both internationally active and regionally rooted tenants. DEMIRE holds aportfolio with a combined lettable area of more than 1.1 million m² and amarket value of roughly EUR 1.5 billion.The portfolio focus on office, retail, hotel and logistics assets results inexactly the kind of risk/return structure that DEMIRE considers appropriatefor the business line of commercial real estate. The Company puts a premiumon long-term contracts with solvent tenants in anticipation of stable andsustainable rental revenues. DEMIRE has set itself the goal to keepoptimising its corporate structure. To this end, it pursues an activeproperty management approach, convinced that it is the best way to achieveeconomies of scale and portfolio optimisations.DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG shares (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) arelisted in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.20-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AGRobert-Bosch-Straße 11 im 'the eleven'63225 Langen (Hessen)GermanyPhone: +49 6103 37249-0Fax: +49 6103 37249-11E-mail: ir@demire.agInternet: www.demire.agISIN: DE000A0XFSF0WKN: A0XFSFListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart,Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 941413End of Announcement DGAP News Service941413 20-Dec-2019 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=72b4c439002467cffa5e447dee35ca85&application_id=941413&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 20, 2019ET (GMT)