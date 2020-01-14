DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Gross result of valuation and disposal for the first quarter of the 2019/2020 financial year expected to be negative, but significantly improved year-on-year

14.01.2020 - 18:47 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Quarter ResultsDeutsche Beteiligungs AG: Gross result of valuation and disposal for thefirst quarter of the 2019/2020 financial year expected to be negative, butsignificantly improved year-on-year14-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of Regulation(EU) 596/2014 on Market Abuse**Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / German Securities ID:A1TNUT) - Gross result of valuation and disposal for the first quarter ofthe 2019/2020 financial year expected to be negative, but significantlyimproved year-on-year*Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ("DBAG") expects to post a gross result ofvaluation and disposal for the first quarter of the 2019/2020 financial year(1 October to 31 December 2019) which - although once again negative - willbe significantly improved compared to the same quarter of the previousfinancial year. In line with Deutsche Beteiligungs AG's business model, theresult of valuation and disposal is a key driver of consolidated net income;hence, the respective figure for the first quarter of 2019/2020 is alsoexpected to significantly exceed the comparable quarterly result for theprevious financial year 2018/2019.DBAG has not yet concluded the valuation of its portfolio as at 31 December2019. The interim financial statements have not yet been prepared.Nevertheless, there are indications that the negative value contributionfrom the operating performance of the portfolio companies will not be offsetby the higher valuation levels of listed peers, compared to 30 September2019. Hence, DBAG anticipates the result of valuation and disposal in arange between zero and minus 5 million euros. This compares to a grossresult of valuation and disposal of minus 23.9 million euros for the firstquarter of the previous financial year, as mentioned above, this was clearlylower than the current levels. Back then, however, the value contributionfrom the operating performance of the portfolio companies was clearlypositive (21 million euros), whereas capital market developments burdenedthe result from valuation by just under 48 million euros.Once again, DBAG would like to point out that the results of a singlequarter are no indication for the results of the financial year as a whole.This also applies when comparing a single quarter with the same quarter ofthe previous financial year. Results of individual periods may differstrongly, even in the case of consecutive periods. DBAG is currently in theprocess of preparing its interim financial statements as at 31 December2019, and will publish the corresponding quarterly statement on 10 February2020.The Board of ManagementFrankfurt/Main, 14 January 2020Reporting person: Thomas Franke, Head of Public Relations and InvestorRelationsContact:Thomas FrankeHead of Public Relations and Investor RelationsE-Mail: thomas.franke@dbag.dePhone: +49 69 95787 30714-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Deutsche Beteiligungs AGBörsenstrasse 160313 Frankfurt am MainGermanyPhone: +49 69 957 87-01Fax: +49 69 957 87-199E-mail: welcome@dbag.deInternet: www.dbag.deISIN: DE000A1TNUT7WKN: A1TNUTIndices: SDAXListed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard);Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 953375End of Announcement DGAP News Service953375 14-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 14, 2020ET (GMT)