DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Gross result of valuation and disposal for the first quarter of the 2019/2020 financial year expected to be negative, but significantly improved year-on-year
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Gross result of valuation and disposal for the
first quarter of the 2019/2020 financial year expected to be negative, but
significantly improved year-on-year
14-Jan-2020 / 18:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of Regulation
(EU) 596/2014 on Market Abuse*
*Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / German Securities ID:
A1TNUT) - Gross result of valuation and disposal for the first quarter of
the 2019/2020 financial year expected to be negative, but significantly
improved year-on-year*
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ("DBAG") expects to post a gross result of
valuation and disposal for the first quarter of the 2019/2020 financial year
(1 October to 31 December 2019) which - although once again negative - will
be significantly improved compared to the same quarter of the previous
financial year. In line with Deutsche Beteiligungs AG's business model, the
result of valuation and disposal is a key driver of consolidated net income;
hence, the respective figure for the first quarter of 2019/2020 is also
expected to significantly exceed the comparable quarterly result for the
previous financial year 2018/2019.
DBAG has not yet concluded the valuation of its portfolio as at 31 December
2019. The interim financial statements have not yet been prepared.
Nevertheless, there are indications that the negative value contribution
from the operating performance of the portfolio companies will not be offset
by the higher valuation levels of listed peers, compared to 30 September
2019. Hence, DBAG anticipates the result of valuation and disposal in a
range between zero and minus 5 million euros. This compares to a gross
result of valuation and disposal of minus 23.9 million euros for the first
quarter of the previous financial year, as mentioned above, this was clearly
lower than the current levels. Back then, however, the value contribution
from the operating performance of the portfolio companies was clearly
positive (21 million euros), whereas capital market developments burdened
the result from valuation by just under 48 million euros.
Once again, DBAG would like to point out that the results of a single
quarter are no indication for the results of the financial year as a whole.
This also applies when comparing a single quarter with the same quarter of
the previous financial year. Results of individual periods may differ
strongly, even in the case of consecutive periods. DBAG is currently in the
process of preparing its interim financial statements as at 31 December
2019, and will publish the corresponding quarterly statement on 10 February
2020.
The Board of Management
Frankfurt/Main, 14 January 2020
Reporting person: Thomas Franke, Head of Public Relations and Investor
Relations
Contact:
Thomas Franke
Head of Public Relations and Investor Relations
E-Mail: thomas.franke@dbag.de
Phone: +49 69 95787 307
14-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Börsenstrasse 1
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 957 87-01
Fax: +49 69 957 87-199
E-mail: welcome@dbag.de
Internet: www.dbag.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7
WKN: A1TNUT
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 953375
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
953375 14-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 14, 2020 12:47 ET ( 17:47 GMT)
