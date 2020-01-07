DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche EuroShop: valuation result 2019 expected to be approximately EUR-123 million

07.01.2020 - 18:16 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche EuroShop AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/MiscellaneousDeutsche EuroShop: valuation result 2019 expected to be approximatelyEUR-123 million07-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Deutsche EuroShop: valuation result 2019 expected to be approximately**EUR-123 million*Deutsche EuroShop AG is anticipates for 2019 a negative pre-tax valuationresult of approximately EUR-123.0 million (previous year: EUR-58.3) fromunrealised and non-cash changes in the market values of the investmentproperties and costs in connection with capital expenditures in relation tothe center portfolio. Of this amount, approximately EUR-96.0 million(previous year: EUR-55.7 million) came from the results of the Groupcompanies and approximately EUR-27.0 million (previous year: EUR-2.6million) from the valuation result of companies shown in the financialresult, which are accounted for using the equity method.The main factors influencing the valuation included on average slightlyincreased yields for shopping centers in Germany, investments in themodernization and positioning of the existing portfolio as well as the rentdevelopment. The occupancy ratio of the shopping center portfolio accordingto EPRA fell slightly to 97.6% (-1.0 percentage point).The valuation result for the real estate properties is still subject tochange, as additional items relevant to the valuation may come to lightduring the preparation of the annual financial statements.The publication of Deutsche EuroShop AG's preliminary results for thefinancial year 2019 is planned for 19 March 2020.This notice contains complementary financial figures that are not preciselydefined by the relevant accounting standards and that (may) representalternative performance indicators. These complementary financial figuresshould not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to the figurespresented in the consolidated financial statements and determined inaccordance with the relevant accounting standards when evaluating theassets, financial position and results of operations of Deutsche EuroShop.Such alternative performance indicators may be calculated differently butlabelled similarly by other companies. For explanations regarding thefinancial figures used, please consultwww.deutsche-euroshop.de/Investor-Relations/Service/Glossary/Person making the notification: Patrick Kiss, Head of Investor & PublicRelations07-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Deutsche EuroShop AGHeegbarg 3622391 HamburgGermanyPhone: +49 (0)40 413 579-0Fax: +49 (0)40 413 579-29E-mail: ir@deutsche-euroshop.deInternet: www.deutsche-euroshop.deISIN: DE0007480204WKN: 748020Indices: SDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 948193End of Announcement DGAP News Service948193 07-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 07, 2020ET (GMT)