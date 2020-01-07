DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche EuroShop: valuation result 2019 expected to be approximately EUR-123 million

DAX ®13.226,83+0,76%TecDAX ®3.036,83+1,19%Dow Jones28.583,68-0,42%NASDAQ 1008.846,45-0,02%
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche EuroShop AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous
Deutsche EuroShop: valuation result 2019 expected to be approximately
EUR-123 million
07-Jan-2020 / 18:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Deutsche EuroShop: valuation result 2019 expected to be approximately
**EUR-123 million*
Deutsche EuroShop AG is anticipates for 2019 a negative pre-tax valuation
result of approximately EUR-123.0 million (previous year: EUR-58.3) from
unrealised and non-cash changes in the market values of the investment
properties and costs in connection with capital expenditures in relation to
the center portfolio. Of this amount, approximately EUR-96.0 million
(previous year: EUR-55.7 million) came from the results of the Group
companies and approximately EUR-27.0 million (previous year: EUR-2.6
million) from the valuation result of companies shown in the financial
result, which are accounted for using the equity method.
The main factors influencing the valuation included on average slightly
increased yields for shopping centers in Germany, investments in the
modernization and positioning of the existing portfolio as well as the rent
development. The occupancy ratio of the shopping center portfolio according
to EPRA fell slightly to 97.6% (-1.0 percentage point).
The valuation result for the real estate properties is still subject to
change, as additional items relevant to the valuation may come to light
during the preparation of the annual financial statements.
The publication of Deutsche EuroShop AG's preliminary results for the
financial year 2019 is planned for 19 March 2020.
This notice contains complementary financial figures that are not precisely
defined by the relevant accounting standards and that (may) represent
alternative performance indicators. These complementary financial figures
should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to the figures
presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in
accordance with the relevant accounting standards when evaluating the
assets, financial position and results of operations of Deutsche EuroShop.
Such alternative performance indicators may be calculated differently but
labelled similarly by other companies. For explanations regarding the
financial figures used, please consult
www.deutsche-euroshop.de/Investor-Relations/Service/Glossary/
Person making the notification: Patrick Kiss, Head of Investor & Public
Relations
07-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche EuroShop AG
Heegbarg 36
22391 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 413 579-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 413 579-29
E-mail: ir@deutsche-euroshop.de
Internet: www.deutsche-euroshop.de
ISIN: DE0007480204
WKN: 748020
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 948193
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
948193 07-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 07, 2020 12:16 ET ( 17:16 GMT)
