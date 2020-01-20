DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG resolves on capital increase from authorized capital

DAX ®13.548,94+0,17%TecDAX ®3.172,72+0,64%Dow Jones29.348,10+0,17%NASDAQ 1009.173,73+0,53%
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG resolves on capital increase from authorized capital
20-Jan-2020 / 17:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Publication of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR*
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY,
IN THE USA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH
PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL OR IN WHICH THE OFFERING OF SECURITIES IS
SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS. THERE ARE OTHER RESTRICTIONS. SEE THE
IMPORTANT NOTE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.
*Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG resolves on capital increase from authorized
capital*
Broderstorf, 20 January 2020 - The management board of Deutsche Konsum
REIT-AG (WKN A14KRD / ISIN DE000A14KRD3) (the "*Company*") today resolved,
with the approval of the supervisory board of the Company, to increase the
share capital of the Company from currently EUR 31,959,944.00 by EUR
995,994.00 to EUR 32,955,938.00 by issuing 995,994 new ordinary bearer
shares with no par value, each such share with a notional value of EUR 1.00
of the Company's share capital (the "*New Shares*"), against cash
contributions, making partial use of the existing authorized capital
pursuant to Section 4 (3) of the Company's articles of association (the
"*Capital Increase*"). The statutory subscription right of the Company's
shareholders was excluded pursuant to Sections 203 (1), 186 (3) sentence 4
of the German Stock Corporation Act (_AktG_). The New Shares carry full
dividend rights as of 1 October 2019 (so-called young shares; _junge
Aktien_) and are therefore not entitled to dividends for the past financial
year 2018/2019. They will trade under the separate ISIN DE000A254V12 until
the dividend for the financial year 2018/2019 has been paid. The Company's
administration will propose to the annual general meeting, which will take
place on 5 March 2020, a dividend of EUR 0.35 per share.
Babelsberger Beteiligungs GmbH, a subsidiary of Obotritia Capital KGaA, has
committed to subscribe for up to 230,000 New Shares. The remaining 765,994
New Shares shall be offered for purchase in a private placement by way of an
accelerated bookbuilding process exclusively to institutional investors. The
private placement will commence immediately after the publication of this
announcement and end tomorrow before start of trading at the latest, or at
short notice at any time before. An institutional investor committed to buy
up to 765,994 New Shares in this private placement. ODDO BHF
Aktiengesellschaft will act as sole bookrunner for the transaction.
The placement price of the New Shares will be determined in the accelerated
bookbuilding process and is expected to be published no later than tomorrow.
The net issue proceeds from the Capital Increase shall be used by the
Company to strengthen its equity base and to finance further acquisitions
and acquisition opportunities in order to continue the successful growth
course in the future.
The New Shares shall be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment
thereof with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) as well
as on the regulated market of the Berlin Stock Exchange immediately after
the Capital Increase has been registered with the commercial register which
is expected to take place on 22 January 2020.
*Contact:*
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Mr. Christian Hellmuth
Chief Financial Officer
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Phone +49 331 74 00 76 517
Fax: +49 331 74 00 76 520
E-Mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de
*Important note*
This announcement constitutes neither an offer nor a solicitation to
purchase or subscribe for securities of the Company in the United States,
Germany or any other jurisdiction.
This announcement is not intended for distribution, directly or indirectly,
in or into the United States of America or within the United States of
America (including its territories and possessions, any state or District of
Columbia) and may not be distributed to U.S. persons (as such term is
defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) or publications with a
general circulation in the United States of America. This announcement does
not constitute or form part of any offer to sell or the solicitation of an
offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities in the United States of
America. The New Shares are not and will not be registered under the
Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States of
America absent registration under the Securities Act as amended or an
exemption from registration. The Company does not intend to conduct a public
offering of New Shares in the United States.
Subject to certain exceptions under applicable securities laws, the New
Shares referred to in this announcement may not be offered or sold in
Canada, Australia or Japan, or to or for the account of persons resident in
Canada, Australia or Japan. No action has been taken to offer, acquire or
distribute the New Shares in any jurisdiction where this is not permitted.
Anyone in whose possession this publication comes must inform themselves
about and observe any restrictions.
This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based
on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the Company's
management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could
cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those
expressed or implied. Actual results, results or events could differ
materially from those described herein due to factors affecting the Company,
including, but not limited to, changes in the general economic environment
or competitive situation, capital market risks, foreign exchange rate
fluctuations and competition from other companies, and changes in foreign or
domestic laws or regulations, including, but not limited to, the tax
environment. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking
statements.
The accompanying bank or its directors, officers, employees, advisors or
agents assume no responsibility, liability or guarantee for, and make no
express or implied representation as to, the truth, accuracy or completeness
of the information in this release (or the absence of any information in
this release) or, with limited exceptions, any other information about the
Company, its subsidiaries or affiliates, whether in written, oral or visual
or electronic form, regardless of the form of transmission or provision, or
for any loss arising in any way from the use of this communication or its
contents or otherwise in connection therewith.
20-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)331 740076517
Fax: +49 (0)331 740076520
E-mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3
WKN: A14KRD
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 957295
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
957295 20-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 20, 2020 11:39 ET ( 16:39 GMT)
