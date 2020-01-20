DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG resolves on capital increase from authorized capital

20.01.2020 - 17:39 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 6 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Capital IncreaseDeutsche Konsum REIT-AG resolves on capital increase from authorized capital20-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Publication of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR*NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY,IN THE USA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCHPUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL OR IN WHICH THE OFFERING OF SECURITIES ISSUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS. THERE ARE OTHER RESTRICTIONS. SEE THEIMPORTANT NOTE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.*Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG resolves on capital increase from authorizedcapital*Broderstorf, 20 January 2020 - The management board of Deutsche KonsumREIT-AG (WKN A14KRD / ISIN DE000A14KRD3) (the "*Company*") today resolved,with the approval of the supervisory board of the Company, to increase theshare capital of the Company from currently EUR 31,959,944.00 by EUR995,994.00 to EUR 32,955,938.00 by issuing 995,994 new ordinary bearershares with no par value, each such share with a notional value of EUR 1.00of the Company's share capital (the "*New Shares*"), against cashcontributions, making partial use of the existing authorized capitalpursuant to Section 4 (3) of the Company's articles of association (the"*Capital Increase*"). The statutory subscription right of the Company'sshareholders was excluded pursuant to Sections 203 (1), 186 (3) sentence 4of the German Stock Corporation Act (_AktG_). The New Shares carry fulldividend rights as of 1 October 2019 (so-called young shares; _jungeAktien_) and are therefore not entitled to dividends for the past financialyear 2018/2019. They will trade under the separate ISIN DE000A254V12 untilthe dividend for the financial year 2018/2019 has been paid. The Company'sadministration will propose to the annual general meeting, which will takeplace on 5 March 2020, a dividend of EUR 0.35 per share.Babelsberger Beteiligungs GmbH, a subsidiary of Obotritia Capital KGaA, hascommitted to subscribe for up to 230,000 New Shares. The remaining 765,994New Shares shall be offered for purchase in a private placement by way of anaccelerated bookbuilding process exclusively to institutional investors. Theprivate placement will commence immediately after the publication of thisannouncement and end tomorrow before start of trading at the latest, or atshort notice at any time before. An institutional investor committed to buyup to 765,994 New Shares in this private placement. ODDO BHFAktiengesellschaft will act as sole bookrunner for the transaction.The placement price of the New Shares will be determined in the acceleratedbookbuilding process and is expected to be published no later than tomorrow.The net issue proceeds from the Capital Increase shall be used by theCompany to strengthen its equity base and to finance further acquisitionsand acquisition opportunities in order to continue the successful growthcourse in the future.The New Shares shall be admitted to trading on the regulated market of theFrankfurt Stock Exchange with simultaneous admission to the sub-segmentthereof with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) as wellas on the regulated market of the Berlin Stock Exchange immediately afterthe Capital Increase has been registered with the commercial register whichis expected to take place on 22 January 2020.*Contact:*Deutsche Konsum REIT-AGMr. Christian HellmuthChief Financial OfficerAugust-Bebel-Str. 6814482 PotsdamPhone +49 331 74 00 76 517Fax: +49 331 74 00 76 520E-Mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de*Important note*This announcement constitutes neither an offer nor a solicitation topurchase or subscribe for securities of the Company in the United States,Germany or any other jurisdiction.This announcement is not intended for distribution, directly or indirectly,in or into the United States of America or within the United States ofAmerica (including its territories and possessions, any state or District ofColumbia) and may not be distributed to U.S. persons (as such term isdefined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) or publications with ageneral circulation in the United States of America. This announcement doesnot constitute or form part of any offer to sell or the solicitation of anoffer to purchase or subscribe for any securities in the United States ofAmerica. The New Shares are not and will not be registered under theSecurities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States ofAmerica absent registration under the Securities Act as amended or anexemption from registration. The Company does not intend to conduct a publicoffering of New Shares in the United States.Subject to certain exceptions under applicable securities laws, the NewShares referred to in this announcement may not be offered or sold inCanada, Australia or Japan, or to or for the account of persons resident inCanada, Australia or Japan. No action has been taken to offer, acquire ordistribute the New Shares in any jurisdiction where this is not permitted.Anyone in whose possession this publication comes must inform themselvesabout and observe any restrictions.This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are basedon the current views, expectations and assumptions of the Company'smanagement and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that couldcause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from thoseexpressed or implied. Actual results, results or events could differmaterially from those described herein due to factors affecting the Company,including, but not limited to, changes in the general economic environmentor competitive situation, capital market risks, foreign exchange ratefluctuations and competition from other companies, and changes in foreign ordomestic laws or regulations, including, but not limited to, the taxenvironment. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-lookingstatements.The accompanying bank or its directors, officers, employees, advisors oragents assume no responsibility, liability or guarantee for, and make noexpress or implied representation as to, the truth, accuracy or completenessof the information in this release (or the absence of any information inthis release) or, with limited exceptions, any other information about theCompany, its subsidiaries or affiliates, whether in written, oral or visualor electronic form, regardless of the form of transmission or provision, orfor any loss arising in any way from the use of this communication or itscontents or otherwise in connection therewith.Contact:Deutsche Konsum REIT-AGMr. Christian HellmuthCFOAugust-Bebel-Str. 6814482 PotsdamTel. 0331 / 74 00 76 - 517Fax: 0331 / 74 00 76 - 520E-Mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de20-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AGAugust-Bebel-Str. 6814482 PotsdamGermanyPhone: +49 (0)331 740076517Fax: +49 (0)331 740076520E-mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.deInternet: www.deutsche-konsum.deISIN: DE000A14KRD3WKN: A14KRDListed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard);Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 957295End of Announcement DGAP News Service957295 20-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 20, 2020ET (GMT)