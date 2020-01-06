DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: GIC increases its ownership in DALT

06.01.2020 - 00:36 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Real EstateDexus Finance Pty Limited: GIC increases its ownership in DALT06-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*6 January 2020 *GIC increases its ownership in Dexus Australian Logistics TrustDexus announces that on 23 December 2019 the second tranche rights wereexercised for GIC to acquire an additional 24% interest in the DexusAustralian Logistics Trust ("DALT") core portfolio[i], increasing GIC'stotal investment in DALT to 49%.The establishment of DALT was previously announced to the AustralianSecurities Exchange on 26 November 2018. DALT is an open-ended unlistedtrust with an active acquisition and development mandate, seeded with assetsfrom Dexus's existing industrial portfolio and a development landbank.The additional investment is priced at $366.1 million[ii], consistent withthe estimated 31 December 2019 independent valuations across the coreportfolio.Settlement is expected to occur on 1 April 2020, with proceeds from the saleinitially being used to reduce debt and provide capacity for future fundingcommitments, including Dexus's development pipeline._Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of DexusFunds Management Limited_*For further information please contact:**Investors * *Media*Rowena Causley Louise MurraySenor Manager, Investor Senior Manager, CorporateRelations Communications+61 2 9017 1390 +61 2 9017 1446+61 416 122 383 +61 403 260 754rowena.causley@dexus.com louise.murray@dexus.com[i] As part of the initial joint venture, GIC acquired 25% of DALT's coreportfolio, with Dexus and GIC entering into a put and call arrangement for afurther 24% interest. GIC took an initial 49% interest in DALT's developmentlandbank and is funding its share of the development spend.[ii] Excludes 250 Forest Road South, Lara for which the put and call optionshave been deferred to mid-FY21.Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:About DexusDexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing ahigh quality Australian property portfolio valued at $31.8 billion. Webelieve that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to oursuccess, and are deeply committed to working with our customers to providespaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directlyown $15.6 billion of office and industrial properties. We manage a further$16.2 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties forthird party clients. The group's circa $8.7 billion development and conceptpipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance futurereturns. With 1.7 million square metres of office workspace across 53properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange(trading code: DXS) and is supported by 26,000 investors from 19 countries.With 35 years of expertise in property investment, development and assetmanagement, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management,providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superiorrisk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com*Download the Dexus IR app*Download the Dexus IR app to your preferred mobile device to gain instantaccess to the latest stock price, ASX Announcements, presentations, reports,webcasts and more.06-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Dexus Finance Pty Limited264 George Street2193 SydneyAustraliaPhone: +61 2 9017 1100Fax: +61 2 9017 1101E-mail: ir@dexus.comInternet: www.dexus.comISIN: XS1961891220WKN: A2RZHGListed: Regulated Unofficial Market in FrankfurtEQS News ID: 946793End of Announcement DGAP News Service946793 06-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 05, 2020ET (GMT)