DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: GIC increases its ownership in DALT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Real Estate
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: GIC increases its ownership in DALT
06-Jan-2020 / 00:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*6 January 2020 *
GIC increases its ownership in Dexus Australian Logistics Trust
Dexus announces that on 23 December 2019 the second tranche rights were
exercised for GIC to acquire an additional 24% interest in the Dexus
Australian Logistics Trust ("DALT") core portfolio[i], increasing GIC's
total investment in DALT to 49%.
The establishment of DALT was previously announced to the Australian
Securities Exchange on 26 November 2018. DALT is an open-ended unlisted
trust with an active acquisition and development mandate, seeded with assets
from Dexus's existing industrial portfolio and a development landbank.
The additional investment is priced at $366.1 million[ii], consistent with
the estimated 31 December 2019 independent valuations across the core
portfolio.
Settlement is expected to occur on 1 April 2020, with proceeds from the sale
initially being used to reduce debt and provide capacity for future funding
commitments, including Dexus's development pipeline.
_Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus
Funds Management Limited_
*For further information please contact:*
*Investors * *Media*
Rowena Causley Louise Murray
Senor Manager, Investor Senior Manager, Corporate
Relations Communications
+61 2 9017 1390 +61 2 9017 1446
+61 416 122 383 +61 403 260 754
rowena.causley@dexus.com louise.murray@dexus.com
[i] As part of the initial joint venture, GIC acquired 25% of DALT's core
portfolio, with Dexus and GIC entering into a put and call arrangement for a
further 24% interest. GIC took an initial 49% interest in DALT's development
landbank and is funding its share of the development spend.
[ii] Excludes 250 Forest Road South, Lara for which the put and call options
have been deferred to mid-FY21.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
About Dexus
Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a
high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $31.8 billion. We
believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our
success, and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide
spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly
own $15.6 billion of office and industrial properties. We manage a further
$16.2 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for
third party clients. The group's circa $8.7 billion development and concept
pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future
returns. With 1.7 million square metres of office workspace across 53
properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50
entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange
(trading code: DXS) and is supported by 26,000 investors from 19 countries.
With 35 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset
management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management,
providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior
risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com
*Download the Dexus IR app*
Download the Dexus IR app to your preferred mobile device to gain instant
access to the latest stock price, ASX Announcements, presentations, reports,
webcasts and more.
06-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dexus Finance Pty Limited
264 George Street
2193 Sydney
Australia
Phone: +61 2 9017 1100
Fax: +61 2 9017 1101
E-mail: ir@dexus.com
Internet: www.dexus.com
ISIN: XS1961891220
WKN: A2RZHG
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 946793
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
946793 06-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 05, 2020 18:36 ET ( 23:36 GMT)
