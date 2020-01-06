DAX ®13.126,99-0,70%TecDAX ®3.001,20-1,14%Dow Jones28.703,38+0,24%NASDAQ 1008.848,51+0,62%
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: GIC increases its ownership in DALT

DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: GIC increases its ownership in DALT

06.01.2020


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Real Estate
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: GIC increases its ownership in DALT

06-Jan-2020 / 00:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*6 January 2020 *
GIC increases its ownership in Dexus Australian Logistics Trust
Dexus announces that on 23 December 2019 the second tranche rights were
exercised for GIC to acquire an additional 24% interest in the Dexus
Australian Logistics Trust ("DALT") core portfolio[i], increasing GIC's
total investment in DALT to 49%.

The establishment of DALT was previously announced to the Australian
Securities Exchange on 26 November 2018. DALT is an open-ended unlisted
trust with an active acquisition and development mandate, seeded with assets
from Dexus's existing industrial portfolio and a development landbank.

The additional investment is priced at $366.1 million[ii], consistent with
the estimated 31 December 2019 independent valuations across the core
portfolio.

Settlement is expected to occur on 1 April 2020, with proceeds from the sale
initially being used to reduce debt and provide capacity for future funding
commitments, including Dexus's development pipeline.

_Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus
Funds Management Limited_

*For further information please contact:*
*Investors * *Media*
Rowena Causley Louise Murray
Senor Manager, Investor Senior Manager, Corporate
Relations Communications
+61 2 9017 1390 +61 2 9017 1446
+61 416 122 383 +61 403 260 754
rowena.causley@dexus.com louise.murray@dexus.com
[i] As part of the initial joint venture, GIC acquired 25% of DALT's core
portfolio, with Dexus and GIC entering into a put and call arrangement for a
further 24% interest. GIC took an initial 49% interest in DALT's development
landbank and is funding its share of the development spend.
[ii] Excludes 250 Forest Road South, Lara for which the put and call options
have been deferred to mid-FY21.

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Dexus
Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a
high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $31.8 billion. We
believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our
success, and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide
spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly
own $15.6 billion of office and industrial properties. We manage a further
$16.2 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for
third party clients. The group's circa $8.7 billion development and concept
pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future
returns. With 1.7 million square metres of office workspace across 53
properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50
entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange
(trading code: DXS) and is supported by 26,000 investors from 19 countries.
With 35 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset
management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management,
providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior
risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com
*Download the Dexus IR app*
Download the Dexus IR app to your preferred mobile device to gain instant
access to the latest stock price, ASX Announcements, presentations, reports,
webcasts and more.

06-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dexus Finance Pty Limited
264 George Street
2193 Sydney
Australia
Phone: +61 2 9017 1100
Fax: +61 2 9017 1101
E-mail: ir@dexus.com
Internet: www.dexus.com
ISIN: XS1961891220
WKN: A2RZHG
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 946793

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

946793 06-Jan-2020 CET/CEST



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2020 18:36 ET ( 23:36 GMT)
06.01. NACHBÖRSE/XDAX +0,3% auf 13.166 Punkte L/E-DAX 13.141,44 -0,63%
06.01. GlobeNewswire/HWPL:Une déclaration multi-religieuse inquiète le Conseil chrétien de Corée (CCK)
06.01. MÄRKTE USA/Wall Street im Plus - Möglicher US-Abzug aus Irak APPLE 267,60 +0,73%
06.01. DGAP-News: MORGAN STANLEY INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS GIBT DAS ENDGÜLTIGE ERGEBNIS DES FREIWILLIGEN ÖFFENTLICHEN ÜBERNAHMEANGEBOTS AN ALLE AKTIONÄRE DER PNE AG BEKANNT
06.01. PRESS RELEASE: MORGAN STANLEY INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULT OF VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO ALL SHAREHOLDERS OF PNE AG
06.01. IRW-PRESS: Mota Ventures Corp. : Mota Ventures -2- MOTA VENTURES CORP. 0,418 +11,765%
06.01. IRW-PRESS: Mota Ventures Corp. : Mota Ventures meldet Update bezüglich der Übernahme von First Class CBD MOTA VENTURES CORP. 0,418 +11,765%
06.01. IRW-PRESS: Dunnedin Ventures Inc. : Dunnedin -2- DUNNEDIN VENTURES INC. 0,072 +16,129%
06.01. IRW-PRESS: Dunnedin Ventures Inc. : Dunnedin Ventures: Jährlicher Investorbrief DUNNEDIN VENTURES INC. 0,072 +16,129%
06.01. Pharnext annonce des résultats encourageants de -2- PHARNEXT EO-,01 5,80 -1,02%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
06.01. ROUNDUP/Justizministerin: Ghosns Ausreise aus Japan war illegal RENAULT 41,45 +0,24%
06.01. CES: Toyota will kleine Stadt der Zukunft in Japan bauen TOYOTA MOTOR CORP. 62,80 ±0,00%
06.01. CES: Qualcomm kündigt Computer-Plattform für Roboterwagen an NVIDIA 211,90 +0,55%
06.01. ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Iran-Sorgen nehmen zu, Kurssorgen verschwinden Dow Jones 28.703,38 +0,24%
06.01. Aktien New York Schluss: Iran-Sorgen nehmen zu, Kurssorgen verschwinden Dow Jones 28.703,38 +0,24%
06.01. BUSINESS WIRE: Newmont überarbeitet Marke - Unternehmen richtet seinen Blick auf die nächsten 100 Jahre überlegener Leistung, Wertschöpfung und Führung im Bereich Nachhaltigkeit NEWMONT MINING 38,65 -0,46%
06.01. GESAMT-ROUNDUP 3: Trump verschärft Ton im Iran-Konflikt
06.01. US-Anleihen geben etwas nach
06.01. WDH: Ruhani warnt Trump vor Drohungen gegen den Iran
06.01. Devisen: Eurokurs erholt und zeitweise über 1,12 US-Dollar EUR/USD 1,1191 -0,0464%

06.01. Covestro am DAX-Ende – das ist der Grund COVESTRO AG O.N. 40,00 -4,47%
06.01. 5 Themen, die am Montag für Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.126,99 -0,70%
03.01. Goldpreis setzt Aufschwung beschleunigt fort Gold 1.397,34 -0,09%
05.01. Wochenausblick: Kriegsangst könnte DAX und Co drücken DAX ® 13.126,99 -0,70%
04.01. Autobauer mit gemischten US-Absatzzahlen – VW hat's vermasselt BMW ST 73,00 -0,19%
06.01. ROUNDUP/Justizministerin: Ghosns Ausreise aus Japan war illegal RENAULT 41,45 +0,24%
06.01. CES: Toyota will kleine Stadt der Zukunft in Japan bauen TOYOTA MOTOR CORP. 62,80 ±0,00%
06.01. CES: Qualcomm kündigt Computer-Plattform für Roboterwagen an NVIDIA 211,90 +0,55%
06.01. ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Iran-Sorgen nehmen zu, Kurssorgen verschwinden Dow Jones 28.703,38 +0,24%
06.01. Aktien New York Schluss: Iran-Sorgen nehmen zu, Kurssorgen verschwinden Dow Jones 28.703,38 +0,24%
06.01. NACHBÖRSE/XDAX +0,3% auf 13.166 Punkte L/E-DAX 13.141,44 -0,63%
06.01. ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Iran-Sorgen nehmen zu, Kurssorgen verschwinden Dow Jones 28.703,38 +0,24%
06.01. MÄRKTE USA/Wall Street im Plus - Möglicher US-Abzug aus Irak APPLE 267,60 +0,73%
06.01. Aktien New York Schluss: Iran-Sorgen nehmen zu, Kurssorgen verschwinden Dow Jones 28.703,38 +0,24%
06.01. Devisen: Eurokurs erholt und zeitweise über 1,12 US-Dollar EUR/USD 1,1191 -0,0464%
