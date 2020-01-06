DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: On-market buy-back and cancellation of securities

DAX ®13.238,83+0,85%TecDAX ®3.044,66+1,45%S&P FUTURE3.246,20+0,08%Nasdaq 100 Future8.822,00+0,14%
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Real Estate
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: On-market buy-back and cancellation of securities
06-Jan-2020 / 23:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Dexus (ASX: DXS)*
*ASX release*
*7 January 2020 *
*On-market buy-back and cancellation of securities*
Dexus Funds Management Limited as Responsible Entity of Dexus (DXS) advises
that since the commencement of the on-market securities buy-back on 15
December 2019, 456,206 securities have been cancelled.
Following the cancellation, there are 1,096,401,459 DXS securities on issue.
_Authorised by Scott Mahony, Head of Governance and Company Secretary of
Dexus Funds Management Limited_
*For further information please contact:*
*Investors * *Media*
Rowena Causley Louise Murray
Senor Manager, Investor Senior Manager, Corporate
Relations Communications
+61 2 9017 1390 +61 2 9017 1446
+61 416 122 383 +61 403 260 754
rowena.causley@dexus.com louise.murray@dexus.com
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
*About Dexus*
Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a
high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $31.8 billion. We
believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our
success, and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide
spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly
own $15.6 billion of office and industrial properties. We manage a further
$16.2 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for
third party clients. The group's circa $8.7 billion development and concept
pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future
returns. With 1.7 million square metres of office workspace across 53
properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50
entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange
(trading code: DXS) and is supported by 26,000 investors from 19 countries.
With 35 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset
management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management,
providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior
risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com
*Download the Dexus IR app*
Download the Dexus IR app to your preferred mobile device to gain instant
access to the latest stock price, ASX Announcements, presentations, reports,
webcasts and more.
06-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dexus Finance Pty Limited
264 George Street
2193 Sydney
Australia
Phone: +61 2 9017 1100
Fax: +61 2 9017 1101
E-mail: ir@dexus.com
Internet: www.dexus.com
ISIN: XS1961891220
WKN: A2RZHG
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 947621
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
947621 06-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 06, 2020 17:50 ET ( 22:50 GMT)
