DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: On-market buy-back and cancellation of securities

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Real EstateDexus Finance Pty Limited: On-market buy-back and cancellation of securities06-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Dexus (ASX: DXS)**ASX release**7 January 2020 **On-market buy-back and cancellation of securities*Dexus Funds Management Limited as Responsible Entity of Dexus (DXS) advisesthat since the commencement of the on-market securities buy-back on 15December 2019, 456,206 securities have been cancelled.Following the cancellation, there are 1,096,401,459 DXS securities on issue._Authorised by Scott Mahony, Head of Governance and Company Secretary ofDexus Funds Management Limited_*For further information please contact:**Investors * *Media*Rowena Causley Louise MurraySenor Manager, Investor Senior Manager, CorporateRelations Communications+61 2 9017 1390 +61 2 9017 1446+61 416 122 383 +61 403 260 754rowena.causley@dexus.com louise.murray@dexus.comInformation and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:*About Dexus*Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing ahigh quality Australian property portfolio valued at $31.8 billion. Webelieve that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to oursuccess, and are deeply committed to working with our customers to providespaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directlyown $15.6 billion of office and industrial properties. We manage a further$16.2 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties forthird party clients. The group's circa $8.7 billion development and conceptpipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance futurereturns. With 1.7 million square metres of office workspace across 53properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange(trading code: DXS) and is supported by 26,000 investors from 19 countries.With 35 years of expertise in property investment, development and assetmanagement, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management,providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superiorrisk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com*Download the Dexus IR app*Download the Dexus IR app to your preferred mobile device to gain instantaccess to the latest stock price, ASX Announcements, presentations, reports,webcasts and more.06-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Dexus Finance Pty Limited264 George Street2193 SydneyAustraliaPhone: +61 2 9017 1100Fax: +61 2 9017 1101E-mail: ir@dexus.comInternet: www.dexus.comISIN: XS1961891220WKN: A2RZHGListed: Regulated Unofficial Market in FrankfurtEQS News ID: 947621End of Announcement DGAP News Service947621 06-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 06, 2020ET (GMT)