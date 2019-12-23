DGAP-Adhoc: DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG: Annual General Meeting to resolve on one capital increase for cash and three capital increases in kind

23.12.2019 - 17:41 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG / Key word(s):AGM/EGM/Capital IncreaseDGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG: Annual General Meeting to resolve on onecapital increase for cash and three capital increases in kind23-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Berlin, 23 December 2019* The Board of Management and the Supervisory Boardof DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG (WKN: A0B6VN, ISIN: DE000A0B6VN9) todayresolved to propose several capital increases to shareholders at theforthcoming Annual General Meeting on 30 December 2019.One of the proposed resolutions includes a cash capital increase of up toEUR 500,000.00 by issuing up to 500,000 shares at an issue price of EUR 1.00per share, excluding shareholders' statutory subscription rights. Thecompany plans to use the issue proceeds to finance its operating business.Furthermore, three capital increases in kind are to be voted on. Thecompany's share capital is to be increased by up to EUR 500,000.00 byissuing up to 500,000 new shares at an issue price of EUR 1.00 per shareagainst contributions in kind. These new shares will be used to procurerepayment claims of a lender to the company thereby increasing the freecapital reserve.A second non-cash capital increase of up to EUR 3.0 million by issuing up to3.0 million shares at an issue price of EUR 1.00 per share is intended tofacilitate acquisition of the Generations Center Central Germany (nursinghome / assisted living / medical training) in Borna, Leipzig.The third non-cash capital increase provides for an increase in thecompany's share capital by up to EUR 20.0 million by issuing up to 20million new shares at an issue price of EUR 1.00 per share. The increasewill make acquisition possible of a property at Birkbuschstrasse 40-42 inBerlin.After implementation of all proposed capital measures, the Company's sharecapital would increase from currently EUR 400,000.00 to up to EUR24,400,000.00.Executive BoardDGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AGContact:Investor Relations ContactDGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AGMichael PowerLandsberger Allee 36612681 BerlinGermanyPhone: +49 (0) 30 52 0044 208Fax: +49 (0) 30 52 0044 209E-Mail: m.power@dgh-germany.comInternet: www.dgh-germany.comExecutive Board: Frank Peinelt / Michael PowerChairman of the Supervisory Board: Udo BlümelLegal form: Stock corporation (AG)Commercial Register: Local Court Charlottenburg HRB 106 666 B23-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AGLandsberger Allee 36612681 BerlinGermanyPhone: +49 (0) 30 52 0044 208Fax: +49 (0) 30 52 0044 209E-mail: info@dgh-germany.comInternet: www.dgh-germany.comISIN: DE000A0B6VN9WKN: A0B6VNListed: Regulated Unofficial Market in HamburgEQS News ID: 942867End of Announcement DGAP News Service942867 23-Dec-2019 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 23, 2019ET (GMT)