DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%Dow Jones28.571,11+0,41%NASDAQ 1008.709,61+0,36%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-Adhoc: DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG: Annual General Meeting to resolve on one...
DGAP-Adhoc: DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG: Annual General Meeting to resolve on one capital increase for cash and three capital increases in kind
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG / Key word(s):
AGM/EGM/Capital Increase
DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG: Annual General Meeting to resolve on one
capital increase for cash and three capital increases in kind
23-Dec-2019 / 17:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Berlin, 23 December 2019* The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board
of DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG (WKN: A0B6VN, ISIN: DE000A0B6VN9) today
resolved to propose several capital increases to shareholders at the
forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 30 December 2019.
One of the proposed resolutions includes a cash capital increase of up to
EUR 500,000.00 by issuing up to 500,000 shares at an issue price of EUR 1.00
per share, excluding shareholders' statutory subscription rights. The
company plans to use the issue proceeds to finance its operating business.
Furthermore, three capital increases in kind are to be voted on. The
company's share capital is to be increased by up to EUR 500,000.00 by
issuing up to 500,000 new shares at an issue price of EUR 1.00 per share
against contributions in kind. These new shares will be used to procure
repayment claims of a lender to the company thereby increasing the free
capital reserve.
A second non-cash capital increase of up to EUR 3.0 million by issuing up to
3.0 million shares at an issue price of EUR 1.00 per share is intended to
facilitate acquisition of the Generations Center Central Germany (nursing
home / assisted living / medical training) in Borna, Leipzig.
The third non-cash capital increase provides for an increase in the
company's share capital by up to EUR 20.0 million by issuing up to 20
million new shares at an issue price of EUR 1.00 per share. The increase
will make acquisition possible of a property at Birkbuschstrasse 40-42 in
Berlin.
After implementation of all proposed capital measures, the Company's share
capital would increase from currently EUR 400,000.00 to up to EUR
24,400,000.00.
Executive Board
DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG
Contact:
Investor Relations Contact
DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG
Michael Power
Landsberger Allee 366
12681 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 52 0044 208
Fax: +49 (0) 30 52 0044 209
E-Mail: m.power@dgh-germany.com
Internet: www.dgh-germany.com
Executive Board: Frank Peinelt / Michael Power
Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Udo Blümel
Legal form: Stock corporation (AG)
Commercial Register: Local Court Charlottenburg HRB 106 666 B
23-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG
Landsberger Allee 366
12681 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 52 0044 208
Fax: +49 (0) 30 52 0044 209
E-mail: info@dgh-germany.com
Internet: www.dgh-germany.com
ISIN: DE000A0B6VN9
WKN: A0B6VN
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg
EQS News ID: 942867
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
942867 23-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 23, 2019 11:41 ET ( 16:41 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|1,50
|±0,00%
|EUR
|±0,00
|Porträt - Chart - Firmenprofil
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Bescherung fällt aus: Dax tendiert leichter
01:5423.12. 16:55
Aktie im Fokus: Koenig & Bauer schreddert Jahresziele - Kurs sackt ab
00:4823.12. 14:34
Analyser to go: BASF stößt Bauchemie ab - Alles gut
01:2223.12. 13:10
Lufthansa-Passagieren droht neuer Streik des Kabinenpersonals
01:1623.12. 12:05
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 23.12.2019
01:0723.12. 12:05
Dax hält inne - Bayer-Papiere gewinnen kräftig
01:3523.12. 10:30
Krypto Update: Bitcoin vor Halving - Steuergeschenk zu Weihnachten?
18:5823.12. 08:43
Dax in besinnlicher Stimmung - Rekordhoch bleibt nah
01:3023.12. 08:19
Börsenjahr 2020: An Aktien führt kein Weg vorbei?!
05:4323.12. 00:43
Ausblick: Märkte, Banken, Autos... das wird 2020 wichtig
11:3420.12. 17:11
Letzte volle Handelswoche mit kleinem Gewinn im Dax
01:4420.12. 16:43
Markt-Ausblick: Das hält 2020 für Anleger bereit
07:5320.12. 16:41
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 52 - stehen?