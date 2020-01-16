DAX ®13.417,91-0,11%TecDAX ®3.128,61+0,81%Dow Jones29.192,43+0,56%NASDAQ 1009.092,27+0,63%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-Adhoc: DIC Asset AG: Forecast for the Fiscal Year 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: DIC Asset AG: Forecast for the Fiscal Year 2020
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Forecast
DIC Asset AG: Forecast for the Fiscal Year 2020
16-Jan-2020 / 15:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT*
*DIC Asset AG: Forecast for the Fiscal Year 2020 *
_(Frankfurt, 16.01.2020)_
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR
_Frankfurt am Main, 16 January 2020._
Based on the preliminary and still unaudited financials for 2019, DIC Asset
AG (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) just announced that it either achieved
or exceeded all of its annual forecast targets as it ended the year with c.
EUR 95 million in funds from operations* (FFO), c. EUR 102 million in gross
rental income and a transaction volume across all business segments of EUR
2.2 billion, with acquisitions accounting for EUR 1.9 billion thereof. DIC
Asset AG's business plan for 2020, which the Management Board adopted today
with the approval of the Supervisory Board, projects a significant growth in
earnings for the 2020 financial year. With respect to the key earnings
figure FFO, the Management Board anticipates a rise up to somewhere between
EUR 104 million and EUR 106 million. The main factor driving this growth
will be the planned acquisition volume in the amount of c. EUR 1.6 billion
to EUR 1.9 billion, of which c. EUR 500 million to EUR 600 million are
earmarked for the proprietary portfolio (Commercial Portfolio), and c. EUR
1.1 billion to EUR 1.3 billion in third-party business (Institutional
Business). With this in mind, the company expects to see a rise in gross
rental income and an increase in real estate management fees over prior
year. Furthermore, the company is planning targeted sales across all
segments with a volume of around EUR 400 million. Of this amount, around EUR
100 million is attributable to the Commercial Portfolio and around EUR 300
million to the Institutional Business. In addition, the 2020 financial year
will see the first full-year consolidation of GEG German Estate Group AG, a
company acquired in June 2019.
DIC Asset AG will publish its full-length 2019 annual report, which will
include a detailed outlook for the ongoing 2020 financial year, on 5
February 2020.
*Explanatory note: Operating income from property management, before
depreciation, tax, profits from sales and development projects, as well as
from other one-off or non-cash earnings components.
*IR Contact DIC Asset AG:*
Peer Schlinkmann
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Phone +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@dic-asset.de
Registered at Frankfurt am Main District Court
No. Register of Companies HRB 57679
VAT Registration Number DE 233 741 623
Registered Office Frankfurt am Main
16-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@dic-asset.de
Internet: www.dic-asset.de
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
Indices: S-DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock
Exchange
EQS News ID: 955301
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
955301 16-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 16, 2020 09:03 ET ( 14:03 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|16,26
|+0,25%
|EUR
|+0,04
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
|Fundamentale Analysen
|Urteil
|15.01.
|WARBURG RESEARCH
|Positiv
|13.12.
|BAADER BANK
|Positiv
|26.11.
|HSBC
|Positiv
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Auto-Aktien belasten Dax erneut
01:3016.01. 15:57
Die Woche aus Sicht unserer Börsenkorrespondenten
11:3916.01. 15:56
Waffenstillstand im Handelsstreit - Kritik bleibt
01:4316.01. 15:28
Christoph Zwermann: Das sind die charttechnischen Top-Börsen für 2020!
14:2316.01. 15:27
US-Banken starten Bilanz-Saison
06:4516.01. 14:19
Analyser to go: Barclays für Infineon positiver gestimmt
01:3316.01. 12:44
DAX-Analyst Grisse: Anstieg wahrscheinlicher als Rücksetzer
03:2616.01. 12:43
Waffenstillstand im Handelsstreit - Dax bleibt vorsichtig
01:3916.01. 12:10
HeavytraderZ: Bitcoin-Kursziel 90.000 US-Dollar?
06:2116.01. 12:09
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 16.01.2020
01:0216.01. 11:38
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Würden Sie es richtig finden, wenn das Innenministerium nur noch Passbilder für Ausweis & Co erlaubt, die im Amt selbst aufgenommen wurden?