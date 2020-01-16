DGAP-Adhoc: DIC Asset AG: Forecast for the Fiscal Year 2020

16.01.2020 - 15:03 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

15:03

09:03

14:03

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): ForecastDIC Asset AG: Forecast for the Fiscal Year 202016-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT**DIC Asset AG: Forecast for the Fiscal Year 2020 *_(Frankfurt, 16.01.2020)_Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR_Frankfurt am Main, 16 January 2020._Based on the preliminary and still unaudited financials for 2019, DIC AssetAG (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) just announced that it either achievedor exceeded all of its annual forecast targets as it ended the year with c.EUR 95 million in funds from operations* (FFO), c. EUR 102 million in grossrental income and a transaction volume across all business segments of EUR2.2 billion, with acquisitions accounting for EUR 1.9 billion thereof. DICAsset AG's business plan for 2020, which the Management Board adopted todaywith the approval of the Supervisory Board, projects a significant growth inearnings for the 2020 financial year. With respect to the key earningsfigure FFO, the Management Board anticipates a rise up to somewhere betweenEUR 104 million and EUR 106 million. The main factor driving this growthwill be the planned acquisition volume in the amount of c. EUR 1.6 billionto EUR 1.9 billion, of which c. EUR 500 million to EUR 600 million areearmarked for the proprietary portfolio (Commercial Portfolio), and c. EUR1.1 billion to EUR 1.3 billion in third-party business (InstitutionalBusiness). With this in mind, the company expects to see a rise in grossrental income and an increase in real estate management fees over prioryear. Furthermore, the company is planning targeted sales across allsegments with a volume of around EUR 400 million. Of this amount, around EUR100 million is attributable to the Commercial Portfolio and around EUR 300million to the Institutional Business. In addition, the 2020 financial yearwill see the first full-year consolidation of GEG German Estate Group AG, acompany acquired in June 2019.DIC Asset AG will publish its full-length 2019 annual report, which willinclude a detailed outlook for the ongoing 2020 financial year, on 5February 2020.*Explanatory note: Operating income from property management, beforedepreciation, tax, profits from sales and development projects, as well asfrom other one-off or non-cash earnings components.*IR Contact DIC Asset AG:*Peer SchlinkmannHead of Investor Relations & Corporate CommunicationsNeue Mainzer Straße 2060311 Frankfurt am MainPhone +49 69 9454858-1492ir@dic-asset.deRegistered at Frankfurt am Main District CourtNo. Register of Companies HRB 57679VAT Registration Number DE 233 741 623Registered Office Frankfurt am Main16-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: DIC Asset AGNeue Mainzer Straße 2060311 Frankfurt am MainGermanyPhone: +49 69 9454858-1492Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399E-mail: ir@dic-asset.deInternet: www.dic-asset.deISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZGIndices: S-DAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg StockExchangeEQS News ID: 955301End of Announcement DGAP News Service955301 16-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 16, 2020ET (GMT)